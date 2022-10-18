ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pierian® and P4 Diagnostix® Collaborate to Help Physician-Owned Laboratories

The Associated Press
ST. LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 18, 2022--

Pierian®, a global leader in advanced clinical genomics technology and services, is pleased to announce an exciting partnership with P4 Diagnostix®, a leading-edge network of nationally recognized laboratories. Now physician-owned laboratories (POLs) that specialize in urology, gastroenterology, or women’s health, can add next-generation sequencing (NGS) testing for hereditary cancer to their routine diagnostic practice.

Lowering the Barrier for In-House NGS Testing for POLs

Physician groups are eager to expand their in-house testing modalities to include advanced molecular testing. However, challenges such as clinical validation of NGS assays, technical assessments, overhead costs for additional headcount, and navigating the dynamic insurance reimbursement environment can pose significant challenges to deploying NGS in clinical practice.

Combining Pierian’s rich expertise in clinical next generation sequencing and P4’s long history of establishing POLs helps to reduce those barriers. Joint customers of Pierian and P4 will have access to several enabling services such as technical assessment consultation, enhanced validation services, and clinical sample procurement to support workflow design and implementation of NGS. As a result, the POLs will be ready for operation swiftly and efficiently enabling their physicians to provide the most efficacious therapies available for their patients.

“Our collaboration with P4 will help more physician-owned laboratories internalize clinical NGS, increasing patient access to testing and actionable results,” states Lindsay Mateo, Chief Business Officer at Pierian. “We are thrilled to expand our relationship with P4 as they are an industry leader that continues to positively impact the clinician experience and patient outcomes.”

Brett Reilly, Chief Commercial Officer at P4 said, “Being able to partner with Pierian allows us to offer our clients access to the latest technology and an extensive knowledgebase of clinically relevant data. Offering NGS testing and support services will empower our clients to deliver personalized therapy through more precise treatment pathways. This leads to better patient care and improved outcomes for patients with these disease states.”

Visit Pierian and P4 Diagnostix at booth #107 from Nov. 10-12 at the Large Urology Group Practice Association (LUGPA) Annual Conference in Chicago, IL.

About Pierian

Pierian is a partner in precision medicine, enabling clinicians and medical facilities to advance clinical genomics programs and modernize patient care. Pierian was founded on a belief in the potential of genomics to transform human health, and they are working to ensure that communities anywhere can experience the benefits. Pierian curates the world’s genetic knowledge, and its advanced interpretation technology combines this knowledge base with adaptive learning algorithms that connect diverse sources of information through machine learning. When applied in clinical settings the Pierian platform is paired with enabling services that support workflow design, implementation, validation, interpretation, and reimbursement. For more information, visit www.pieriandx.com.

About P4 Diagnostix:

P4 Diagnostix is a network of nationally recognized testing and diagnostic facilities integrated into one unified lab services organization, offering clients unparalleled access to connectivity, healthcare resources, and consultative partnerships. P4 is made up of these industry-leading companies: Theranostix, Long Island Pathology, Platinum Pathology, Metamark Laboratories, and P4 Clinical. P4′s progressive integration of diagnostic testing and office workflow is rooted in partnership with VitalAxis, an industry leader in the delivery of healthcare informatics. For more information, visit p4dx.com.

