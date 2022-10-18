Read full article on original website
Letter To The Editor: Price Family Endorses Suzie Havemann For County Council
(Steve, Aimee, Maya, Ian) We are writing to endorse and offer our full support for Suzie Havemann for County Council. We have known Suzie for 15 years. In fact, we “met” before even moving here. Our family relocated from England, and while looking online for rental housing, I reached out to her for advice. She was friendly, knowledgeable and responsive.
Letter To The Editor: Response To Tony Beretta
This is a response to Tony Beretta (link) who didn’t want the people who cleaned his house to be his neighbors. I suspect that they wouldnt want Mr. Beretta to be their neighbor, either.
Stradling Ruffles Feathers With Remark At Chamber Forum
Los Alamos County Council candidate Gary Stradling waits his turn to speak at this morning’s Council Candidate Forum hosted by the Chamber of Commerce at UNM-LA. Photo by Bonnie J. Gordon/ladailypost.com. Los Alamos Daily Post. bjgordon@ladailypost.com. During the Los Alamos Chamber Breakfast Forum for County Council Candidates this morning,...
DPS To Host Inaugural Missing Persons In New Mexico Day
The New Mexico Department of Public Safety (DPS), in conjunction with the New Mexico Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Relatives (MMIWR) Task Force and the New Mexico Indian Affairs Department (IAD), will host the inaugural Missing in New Mexico event Saturday, Oct. 22 at the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center in Albuquerque.
Governor Visits Post, Discusses Los Alamos Connections
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham discusses her connections to Los Alamos during an interview Friday Oct. 7 at the Post. From left, reporter Kirsten Laskey, Governor and reporter Bonnie Gordon. Photo by Carol A. Clark/ladailypost.com. Los Alamos Daily Post. caclark@ladailypost.com. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham stopped by the Los Alamos Daily Post...
Citizen Reports Vandalism At La Cieneguilla Petroglyph Area … SFCSO Detains Adult Male Suspect
SANTA FE — At approximately 2:19 p.m., Oct. 19, the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office (Sheriff’s Office) received a report that an adult male was using spray paint to vandalize a petroglyph panel within the La Cieneguilla Petroglyph Area. Sheriff’s Office deputies were on the scene by...
Letter To The Editor: Tony Berretta Said It Out Loud … Now We Can Talk About It…
In a way I appreciate Tony Berretta’s anti-housing letter to the editor, as horrifying as it is, because he probably speaks for lots of people who think quietly to themselves, “Poor people are criminals and we don’t want them in this town!” but are too smart to say that out loud.
LAPD: October Is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month … Know The Red Flags Of An Abuser
Domestic violence is prevalent in every community, including Los Alamos. One in three women and one in four men in the United States have experienced some form of physical violence by an intimate partner. Fortunately, there are options available to victims of abuse. What is Domestic Violence?. Domestic violence is...
McKerley: A Golden Opportunity
We are blessed to live in a great community with many opportunities and resources. We also have a number of challenges that require steady, focused and conservative leadership. We are fortunate to have three outstanding, conservative candidates running for County Council. Sharon Dry, Reggie Page and Gary Stradling will provide...
Global Santa Fe Hosts Lecture By Margaret Traub Nov. 1
Global Santa Fe will host an evening social and lecture by Margaret Traub, Head of Global Initiatives, International Medical Corps at 6 p.m., with social time at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1 at Hotel Santa Fe, 1501 Paseo de Peralta. Head of Global Initiatives, International Medical Corps is a Los...
FBI, Santa Fe Police Seek Public’s Assistance To Identify Skinny Swoosh Bandit Who Robbed Bank Tuesday
The FBI and Santa Fe Police Department are seeking the public’s assistance to identify this thief responsible for robbing First National Bank Tuesday at 540 W. Cordova Road in Santa Fe. Anyone with information about this robbery is asked to contact the FBI at 505.889.1300. Courtesy/FBI. FBI News:. The...
Los Alamos Native Wencil McClenahan Receives New Mexico State University 2022 Distinguished Alumni Award
Every fall, the New Mexico State University (NMSU) Alumni Association presents the university’s most accomplished alumni with its highest honors — the James F. Cole Memorial Award for Service, the Distinguished Alumni Awards, and the Young Alumni Service Award. This year, Los Alamos native Wencil McClenahan is among...
2021 Emissions Inventory Report Summary For LANL Added To Electronic Public Reading Room
Per regulatory requirements, Los Alamos National Laboratory announces new documents have been added to the Electronic Reading Room. The document(s) have been submitted to fulfill one or more requirements of the Los Alamos National Laboratory:. Emissions Inventory Report Summary for Los Alamos National Laboratory for Calendar Year 2021The public may...
Lumen Chat Transcript: Los Alamos Resident & CenturyLink
A local resident has shared a chat transcript they had Tuesday with CenturyLink about their CenturyLink phone service being out of service for more than a week. Chat Started: 10:27:27 (-0500) Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022. Chat Origin: Rpr CRIS Cons Data. Agent Mybelyn D. (4s) Mybelyn D: All technical support...
County Councilors Host Booth At Farmers Market Oct. 27
Two county councilors will host a booth at the final Thursday Farmers Market of the season 9-11 a.m. Oct. 27. Marketgoers are encouraged to stop by and chat with them about current issues, projects or other topics. Los Alamos County Community Development Department also will be on hand 9-11 a.m....
Pumpkin Patch Open – Proceeds Support LAPS Choirs
Canyon Complex through Oct. 31. Proceeds go to support the choirs at Los Alamos Middle School and Los Alamos High School. Photo by Carol A. Clark/ladailypost.com.
YMCA Fitness Instructor Celebrates 30 Years Keeping The Community In Shape
YMCA Instructor Raj Vaidya recently celebrated his 30th anniversary at the YMCA. Courtesy/YMCA. Raj Vaidya, front row, center, with his fellow exercisers celebrate a birthday. Some people have been attending Vaidya’s class for 25 years. Courtesy/YMCA. By KIRSTEN LASKEY. Los Alamos Daily Post. kirsten@ladailypost.com. Rajendra Vaidya (Raj) recently celebrated...
LAPS Reminds Families Of Stranger Danger After Man Approaches Child Near Chamisa Elementary School
Los Alamos Public Schools has been notified by the Los Alamos Police Department of a recent incident where a child was approached by a stranger and asked to enter the car. The incident did not occur on school property. An unknown male approached a child in the area of Chamisa...
County: Demand Likely To Keep Heating Costs High
With colder weather ahead and inflation hitting hard, people are concerned about the fluctuating cost of natural gas and how it is going to impact their budgets this winter. While the details are complex, the overview is simple: it’s a classic story of supply and demand. In Los Alamos,...
NMSP Silver Alert: Miguel Rodriguez Of Española
ESPAÑOLA — The following is information for the distribution of a Silver Alert from the Española Police Department. The Española Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Miguel Rodriguez, 73, Hispanic male, 5’5” tall, weighing 120 pounds, with brown eyes and grey hair.
