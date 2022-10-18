Read full article on original website
Department of Public Safety announces updated mission and values, creation of new positionsThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Tufts administration reports offensive graffiti on campusesThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Annual Clery study reports crime, fire statisticsThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Boston lab creates new version of COVIDAdrian HolmanBoston, MA
Small Business Owner Sentenced For Seven-Year Tax Evasion SchemeTaxBuzzBoston, MA
Sixers’ Joel Embiid gets brutally honest on heated fight with Marcus Smart
Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid admits he himself was surprised to end up in a dust-up with both Boston Celtics stars Marcus Smart and Jaylen Brown. For those who missed it, Embiid got involved in a heated altercation with the two Celtics early in the third quarter of their season opener. It all started when the Sixers superstar battled the Celtics’ defensive anchor for the rebound, but as Embiid got the ball, Smart’s arm got entangled on his.
Player grades: James Harden's huge night not enough, Sixers fall to Celtics
BOSTON–The Philadelphia 76ers began a season filled with high expectations on Tuesday night on the road against the Boston Celtics looking to get off on the right foot. The C’s, who are the defending Eastern Conference champions, offered a tough test for the Sixers right off the bat.
NBC Sports
Harrell's reason for signing with Sixers over Celtics is telling
Montrezl Harrell seemed like a good fit for the Boston Celtics on paper this offseason. With Robert Williams set to undergo knee surgery, the Celtics needed frontcourt depth behind the 36-year-old Al Horford, and Harrell represented a proven veteran option with career averages of 12.9 points and 5.3 rebounds per game over seven NBA seasons.
Winners and losers of NBA's opening night: Charles Barkley, Warriors already in midseason form
The Warriors were a big winner Tuesday night as they got their 2022 NBA championship rings then kicked off a new season with a rout of the Lakers.
Wolves newcomer Rudy Gobert shines in win over Thunder
Rudy Gobert scored 23 points and grabbed 16 rebounds to help the Minnesota Timberwolves earn a 115-108 season-opening win over
James Harden wants more two-man action with Joel Embiid for Sixers
BOSTON — The Philadelphia 76ers had a tough offensive night on Tuesday as they opened the season with a 126-117 loss to the Boston Celtics. When one hears the word “tough,” one would question the notion as they did end up shooting 50% on the night. However,...
NBC Sports
3 Sixers storylines to watch for opening-night matchup in Boston
Joel Embiid, Furkan Korkmaz and Shake Milton are the only Sixers left from the last time the team began its season in Boston. Embiid scored 23 points, Korkmaz played 87 garbage-time seconds, and Milton was still over a month away from his NBA debut when the Sixers fell to the Celtics on Oct. 16, 2018.
CBS Sports
Celtics vs. 76ers score: Boston takes down Philadelphia in NBA's regular season opener
The Boston Celtics made it all the way to the NBA Finals last June. However, they still entered the new season facing plenty of questions after suspending their coach for a year and replacing him with a guy with no previous experience at this level over the offseason. Despite those distractions, the Celtics looked a whole lot like a legitimate contender again in their first game of the season.
WCVB
Celtics host the 76ers in Boston to begin season
BOSTON — The Boston Celtics host the Philadelphia 76ers Tuesday for the season opener. Boston finished 51-31 overall and 9-7 in Atlantic Division action last season. The Celtics averaged 111.8 points per game last season, 17.0 on free throws and 39.6 from deep. Philadelphia went 6-10 in Atlantic Division...
Montrezl Harrell almost joined Celtics before signing with Sixers
The Philadelphia 76ers made a nice move toward the end of free agency when they brought in Montrezl Harrell to bolster the bench. He is a former Sixth Man of the Year and he brings energy and toughness. However, there was another team in pursuit of Harrell, and that team...
Astros vs. Yankees ALCS 2022: Rare Minute Maid Park roof opening headlines Game 2
Shout it from the rooftops, 'Stros fans! The second AL Championship Series game is being played underneath the big and bright stars at night.
NBA Twitter reacts to James Harden's game in Sixers' loss to Celtics
The Philadelphia 76ers had a tough Tuesday night in Boston. They fell to the Celtics, 126-117, on opening night. It was a disappointing result for a team with sizable expectations and a goal of competing for a title in the Eastern Conference. However, it is just one game. There are...
Astros fan quits job to be at ALCS: A breakdown
And we most definitely have questions. Hope the Astros make it worth it.
