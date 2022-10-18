Read full article on original website
Stradling Ruffles Feathers With Remark At Chamber Forum
Los Alamos County Council candidate Gary Stradling waits his turn to speak at this morning’s Council Candidate Forum hosted by the Chamber of Commerce at UNM-LA. Photo by Bonnie J. Gordon/ladailypost.com. Los Alamos Daily Post. bjgordon@ladailypost.com. During the Los Alamos Chamber Breakfast Forum for County Council Candidates this morning,...
Letter To The Editor: Price Family Endorses Suzie Havemann For County Council
(Steve, Aimee, Maya, Ian) We are writing to endorse and offer our full support for Suzie Havemann for County Council. We have known Suzie for 15 years. In fact, we “met” before even moving here. Our family relocated from England, and while looking online for rental housing, I reached out to her for advice. She was friendly, knowledgeable and responsive.
County Councilors Host Booth At Farmers Market Oct. 27
Two county councilors will host a booth at the final Thursday Farmers Market of the season 9-11 a.m. Oct. 27. Marketgoers are encouraged to stop by and chat with them about current issues, projects or other topics. Los Alamos County Community Development Department also will be on hand 9-11 a.m....
Revised: October MainStreet Updates
Los Alamos Commerce & Development Corporation (LACDC) Programs for the coming weeks:. 4-6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28 Central Ave. in downtown Los Alamos opens to pedestrian-only traffic and businesses and organizations from within and outside the district hand out candy to costumed kids and families. Register by this Thursday, Oct. 20 here.
Governor Visits Post, Discusses Los Alamos Connections
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham discusses her connections to Los Alamos during an interview Friday Oct. 7 at the Post. From left, reporter Kirsten Laskey, Governor and reporter Bonnie Gordon. Photo by Carol A. Clark/ladailypost.com. Los Alamos Daily Post. caclark@ladailypost.com. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham stopped by the Los Alamos Daily Post...
Global Santa Fe Hosts Lecture By Margaret Traub Nov. 1
Global Santa Fe will host an evening social and lecture by Margaret Traub, Head of Global Initiatives, International Medical Corps at 6 p.m., with social time at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1 at Hotel Santa Fe, 1501 Paseo de Peralta. Head of Global Initiatives, International Medical Corps is a Los...
Lumen Chat Transcript: Los Alamos Resident & CenturyLink
A local resident has shared a chat transcript they had Tuesday with CenturyLink about their CenturyLink phone service being out of service for more than a week. Chat Started: 10:27:27 (-0500) Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022. Chat Origin: Rpr CRIS Cons Data. Agent Mybelyn D. (4s) Mybelyn D: All technical support...
McKerley: A Golden Opportunity
We are blessed to live in a great community with many opportunities and resources. We also have a number of challenges that require steady, focused and conservative leadership. We are fortunate to have three outstanding, conservative candidates running for County Council. Sharon Dry, Reggie Page and Gary Stradling will provide...
Letter To The Editor: Response To Tony Beretta
This is a response to Tony Beretta (link) who didn’t want the people who cleaned his house to be his neighbors. I suspect that they wouldnt want Mr. Beretta to be their neighbor, either.
DPS To Host Inaugural Missing Persons In New Mexico Day
The New Mexico Department of Public Safety (DPS), in conjunction with the New Mexico Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Relatives (MMIWR) Task Force and the New Mexico Indian Affairs Department (IAD), will host the inaugural Missing in New Mexico event Saturday, Oct. 22 at the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center in Albuquerque.
Get Ready For Pumpkin Glow In White Rock Oct. 29
Los Alamos Arts Council Board Member Steven Bublitz hangs out with a friend to promote Pumpkin Glow Monday afternoon at the Los Alamos Daily Post. Photo by Nate Limback/ladailypost.com. Los Alamos Daily Post. bjgordon@ladailypost.com. The Los Alamos Arts Council has been delighting the town with Pumpkin Glow since 2004. Pumpkin...
High Mountain Wellbeing Grand Re-Opening Nov. 4
Los Alamos business Yoga with Jacci is now High Mountain Wellbeing. The Chamber will host a Grand Re-opening for High Mountain Wellbeing 5-6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, with a ribbon cutting at 5 p.m. at 190 Central Park Square, Suite 212. Light refreshments will be provided. After 22 years, owner...
More Scenes From Harvest Festival At Coop Market
Jane McConnell of Mountain Juniper Clay, LLC participates Saturday in the Harvest Festival at the Los Alamos Coop Market. Photo by Skip Wecksung. Yasmin Jackson, left, Jane Hite and friend get into the spirit of Halloween Saturday during the Harvest Festival at the Los Alamos Coop Market. Photo by Skip Wecksung.
Letter To The Editor: Tony Berretta Said It Out Loud … Now We Can Talk About It…
In a way I appreciate Tony Berretta’s anti-housing letter to the editor, as horrifying as it is, because he probably speaks for lots of people who think quietly to themselves, “Poor people are criminals and we don’t want them in this town!” but are too smart to say that out loud.
Scenes From LASCU Celebrating ICU Day 2022
Los Alamos Schools Credit Union (LASCU) staff, guests and community members gather to celebrate International Credit Union (ICU) Day® Thursday in the park area at 1010 Central Ave. The theme of ICU Day 2022 is ‘Empower Your Financial Future with a Credit Union’. Photo by John McHale/ladailypost.com.
YMCA Fitness Instructor Celebrates 30 Years Keeping The Community In Shape
YMCA Instructor Raj Vaidya recently celebrated his 30th anniversary at the YMCA. Courtesy/YMCA. Raj Vaidya, front row, center, with his fellow exercisers celebrate a birthday. Some people have been attending Vaidya’s class for 25 years. Courtesy/YMCA. By KIRSTEN LASKEY. Los Alamos Daily Post. kirsten@ladailypost.com. Rajendra Vaidya (Raj) recently celebrated...
Rotary: End Polio Fundraiser At Halloweekend Oct. 29
Local Rotarians and LAHS Interactors cordially invite the community to a Purple Polio Glow to raise money to eradicate polio. We will be selling purple glow bracelets, two for $5, at the Halloweekend festivities at Overlook Park in White Rock 4-9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29. All proceeds will go directly...
Los Alamos Native Wencil McClenahan Receives New Mexico State University 2022 Distinguished Alumni Award
Every fall, the New Mexico State University (NMSU) Alumni Association presents the university’s most accomplished alumni with its highest honors — the James F. Cole Memorial Award for Service, the Distinguished Alumni Awards, and the Young Alumni Service Award. This year, Los Alamos native Wencil McClenahan is among...
Busy Week Of Activities At Los Alamos High School
It’s a busy week at Los Alamos High School (LAHS) as the fall season wraps up. Today, boys soccer will be in action against Taos at Sullivan Field, and the volleyball teams will host Pojoaque in Griffith Gymnasium. Thursday, boys and girls varsity soccer will play against Pojoaque at...
2021 Emissions Inventory Report Summary For LANL Added To Electronic Public Reading Room
Per regulatory requirements, Los Alamos National Laboratory announces new documents have been added to the Electronic Reading Room. The document(s) have been submitted to fulfill one or more requirements of the Los Alamos National Laboratory:. Emissions Inventory Report Summary for Los Alamos National Laboratory for Calendar Year 2021The public may...
