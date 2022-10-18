Read full article on original website
Herald & Review
94 Illinois veterans to take next Land of Lincoln Honor Flight
SPRINGFIELD — A total of 94 Illinois veterans will take off to Washington D.C. for the Land of Lincoln Honor Flight next month. The Land of Lincoln Honor Flight will depart from Springfield's Abraham Lincoln Capital Airport on Nov. 1 with 88 Vietnam War-era veterans, five Korean War-era veterans and one World War II veteran.
thebengilpost.com
Macoupin County students receive LLCC Foundation scholarship
SPRINGFIELD — The Lincoln Land Community College Foundation has announced the recipients of over 340 scholarships totaling more than $660,000 for the 2022-2023 academic year. The LLCC Foundation awards scholarships every year thanks to the support and generosity of individuals, community businesses and organizations. For the 2023-2024 academic year,...
roadtirement.com
Lincoln’s Tomb in Oak Ridge Cemetery, Springfield, Illinois
Lincoln’s tomb is in the huge Oak Ridge Cemetery in Springfield, Illinois. This is a State historic site, not a National property. The impressive structure is on top of a hill in roughly the center of the cemetery grounds. You enter the tomb into a small round room. There...
1470 WMBD
UPDATE: Body found in East Peoria identified
EAST PEORIA, Ill. – The Tazewell County Coroner is now saying it was a former Florida resident who had been reported missing in April as the body found earlier this week in East Peoria. Tazewell County Coroner Charles Hanley says the body is that of Kevin Harlan, 62, of...
Rookie officer recognized for arrests, gun seizure
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A rookie Springfield Police officer was recently recognized by his superiors for his actions during a traffic stop just days into his experience of solo patrol. Officials said that Officer Orr stopped a car that was squealing its tires and as he approached, he saw someone inside the car with their […]
muddyrivernews.com
‘I’ve never seen anything like it … I’m appalled that it got passed’: Panel pleads for changes to be made to SAFE-T Act before Jan. 1
QUINCY — Adam Yates, chief of the Quincy Police Department, offered a story about a homeowner with a pool to help illustrate the flaws of the Safety, Accountability, Fairness and Equity-Today (SAFE-T) criminal justice reform act. “It’s summertime, you’re out in your backyard, and there’s someone in your swimming...
recordpatriot.com
Staunton man killed in West Alton crash
WEST ALTON — A Stauntion man was killed Tuesday in a three-vehicle accident in West Alton. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, at about 1:25 p.m. Tuesday a 2020 Hino Conventional truck driven by Shawn Millfelt, 25, of St. Charles was heading norh on U.S. 67 and failed to stop at a red light.
WCIA
Fire danger remains high, field fire in Central Illinois
COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Lincoln Fire Protection District responded to a field fire Monday afternoon between the Ashmore and Oakland villages. “It may be chilly out, but the fire danger is still high with the dryness and the wind,” the district said on its Facebook page.
thebengilpost.com
Death of Harry W. Starr III
Harry W. Starr III, 89 of Carlinville, passed away Saturday afternoon, October 15, 2022, at the family farm. Harry was born on July 9, 1933, in Carlinville a son of Harry W. and Mattie Eversull Starr. Harry graduated from Carlinville High School with the class of 1951 and attended Washington...
Effingham Radio
Illinois State Police to Conduct Alcohol Countermeasure Enforcement Patrols
Illinois State Police (ISP) District 12 Interim Commander, Lieutenant Lance Hinkle, announces the ISP will conduct Alcohol Countermeasure Enforcement (ACE) patrols in Fayette and Effingham County during November. ACE patrols allow the ISP to focus on preventing, detecting, and taking enforcement action in response to violations associated with impaired driving...
thebengilpost.com
L&C to hold eWaste drive November 4-5
GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College’s Office of Sustainability, along with CJD e-Cycling and the Village of Godfrey, will host a community eWaste drive from 9 a.m. to noon, Friday, Nov. 4, and Saturday, Nov. 5, in the Tolle Lane parking lot across from the college’s Godfrey Campus.
Illinois Man Killed When Truck Driver Runs Red Light
An Illinois man was killed in a three-car accident that occurred Tuesday afternoon in St. Charles County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that the incident happened when a northbound 2020 Hino Conventional truck, driven by 25-year-old Shawn D. Millfelt of St. Charles, was on US 67 around 1:15 p.m., when he failed to stop at a red light at Richard Drive.
thebengilpost.com
Death of Leland Arthur Klopmeier
Leland Arthur Klopmeier, 86, passed away on October 15, 2022, at 12:30 am with family by his side. He was born on February 25, 1936, in Moro to the late Arthur and Alma (Bertels) Klopmeier. He married Marvine (Weidner) on July 28, 1956, at the Zion Lutheran Church in Bunker...
recordpatriot.com
East Alton woman charged with auto theft
EDWARDSVILLE – An East Alton woman charged with auto theft was among a number of property-related felony cases filed Tuesday by the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office. Kara M. Berry, 31, of East Alton, was charged Oct. 18 with offenses relating to motor vehicles, a Class 2...
advantagenews.com
Report says Tesla moving into Madison County
Tesla, the worldwide electric vehicle manufacturer, is reportedly setting up shop in Madison County. Several published reports indicate the company has signed a lease for a large warehouse at the Gateway TradePort in Pontoon Beach, which is just off I-270 at Highway 111. The St. Louis Post Dispatch reported the...
wmay.com
Notoriano Considers Run For Springfield’s Ward 6 Seat
Another potential candidate is testing the waters for a possible Springfield City Council run next spring. Jennifer Notoriano has launched a Facebook page in support of her candidacy to run in Ward 6 for the seat being vacated by Kristin DiCenso. Notoriano ran unsuccessfully against Misty Buscher in the 2019 race for city treasurer.
Historic, controversial mural in Edwardsville is awaiting demolition
A controversial mural from 1969 over the way it depicted slavery will be destroyed.
thebengilpost.com
Death of Carolyn F. Duncan
Carolyn F. Duncan, 70 of Bunker Hill, died at Alhambra Nursing and Rehab Center on Monday, October 17, 2022, at 8:25 a.m. She was born on January 20, 1952, in Litchfield to Clarence A. Russell and Letha Davis Lubrant. She married Kenneth Patrick Duncan on September 18, 1971, in Bunker...
edglentoday.com
Area Trick-Or-Treat, Events, Plus Parade Dates and Times
Below are the Halloween parades, trick-or-treat dates and times, and events in area communities. East Alton Halloween Parade, 7 p.m. Wood River Halloween Parade, 10:30 a.m. Hartford Halloween Parade, 1 p.m. Edwardsville Halloween Parade, 6:30 p.m. Alton Halloween Parade, 7 p.m. Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday...
southernillinoisnow.com
Hoffman man airlifted to St. Louis hospital following Centralia crash
A 27-year-old Hoffman man was injured Saturday when his car ran into the rear of an SUV stopped to make a turn into Monken Chrysler Nissan on West McCord Street in Centralia. Centralia Police say Devan Eitel of Lyle Street hit the rear of an SUV driven by 21-year-old Keaton Talbot of Riverton, Utah.
Comments / 3