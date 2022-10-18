ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

Boys soccer Top 20, Oct. 20: Shocking tournament upsets lead to surprising shakeup

These last few weeks of county tournaments have shown us a lot about the landscape of boys’ soccer in New Jersey. We’ve seen a number of Top 20 teams lose their games in shocking fashion this week, most notably Pingry, who lost in their Somerset County semifinal matchup to Bernards on Tuesday night in penalty kicks. Teams like Ramsey, West Orange and Freehold Township (dropped out of the Top 20) also suffered upset losses in the last few weeks of county tournament play, forcing a major reshuffling of the rankings.
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ.com

Moorestown over Winslow - Boys soccer recap

Declan Capps led with a hat trick while Liam Ryan added a goal and an assist as Moorestown won on the road, 5-1, over Winslow. Sam Angelini scored while Sebastian Witt made one save for Moorestown (5-7-4), which led 1-0 at halftime. Winslow is now 1-10. The N.J. High School...
MOORESTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Ocean Township over Barnegat - Boys soccer recap

Jake Schwartz, Thomas Alessi, Noor Eraky and Joseph Critelli put in the goals as Ocean Township won at home, 4-0, over Barnegat. Zach Frabizio made three saves to earn the shutout for Ocean Township (6-7-1), which led 3-0 at halftime. Barnegat is now 4-10. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter...
OCEAN TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Bishop Eustace over Rancocas Valley - Girls soccer recap

Allie Serlenga recorded two goals for Bishop Eustace in its 4-1 win over Rancocas Valley in Rancocas Valley. Alaina Staab and Mia Abbey added one goal each for Bishop Eustace, which scored the first four goals of the game. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes...
NJ.com

Steinert over South Plainfield - Girls soccer recap

Adrianna Ryder starred for Steinert with three goals in its 5-1 win over South Plainfield in Hamilton Township. Teagan Fairfax and Aleesia Amato added one goal each in the victory while Lauren Hardiman dished out two assists. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days...
SOUTH PLAINFIELD, NJ
Lite 96.9 WFPG

NBC10 Hires Former Miss New jersey As Reporter

A South Jersey girl is coming home to work at NBC10 Philadelphia. Brenna Weick, the former Miss Jersey 2016 will join NBC10 as a general assignment reporter. The station says that Weick will work weekend mornings and starts Monday, October 31. Weick is a South Jersey native who grew up...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

Week 8′s biggest HS football games - 19 impacting state tourney seeds & pairings

In Week 8 of the New Jersey high school football season, nearly every game will impact the NJSIAA football playoffs one way or another. That’s not to say every game will result in qualifying or not qualifying or getting a top seed instead of being on the road. However, the result of nearly every game will tweak the formulaic calculations that are used to select playoff qualifiers.
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ.com

Woodbridge over Bound Brook - Boys soccer recap

Marc Wolter, Nicolas Rodriguez and Marco Faria Dasilva scored one goal each for Woodbridge in its 3-1 win over Bound Brook in Woodbridge. Irving Cazales tied the score for Bound Brook, 1-1, in the first half before Rodriguez and Wolter found the back of the net. Brody Kist made six saves in the win.
WOODBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, NJ
Travel Maven

These Are the 10 Most Dangerous Places to Live in New Jersey

While New Jersey consistently ranks as one of the safest states in the country, it certainly has its fair share of dangerous cities and crime. A look through the FBI's most recent crime statistics reveals which communities are the most unsafe, keep reading to learn more.
Shore News Network

Somebody in New Jersey won $2 million in Wednesday’s Powerball drawing

WESTFIELD, NJ – One lucky person in Westfield has just become a multi-millionaire. The New Jersey Lotter Commission announced that a single Powerball ticket worth $2 million was sold at the Krauszer’s food store located at 727 Central Avenue. Check your tickets and if you’re the winner, make sure you sign your ticket as soon as possible and contact the New Jersey Lottery Commission. There were no grand prize winners in Wednesday’s Powerball drawing the jackpot is now worth $550 million. The winning numbers for the Wednesday, October 19, drawing were: 06, 08, 15, 27 and 42. The Red Power Ball number was 10. The Power Play was 3X. 48,895 New Jersey players took The post Somebody in New Jersey won $2 million in Wednesday’s Powerball drawing appeared first on Shore News Network.
WESTFIELD, NJ
NJ.com

Complete list of where to buy legal weed in Central Jersey

It’s been about six months since the recreational weed market opened up in New Jersey. As of this week, there are 19 adult-use dispensaries scattered across the state. Another handful of new dispensaries large and small will likely open their doors to consumers in coming weeks or months, so we want to bring you the current details on where you can purchase recreationally.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Shore News Network

New Jerseyeans win big in Wednesday’s Powerball drawing with nearly $4 million

New Jersey won big this week in Wednesday’s Powerball drawing, with nearly $4,000,000 in winning tickets sold across the Garden State. A $2,000,000 ticket was sold in Westfield at the Krauszer’s Food Store located at 727 Central Avenue. That ticket matched five balls and hit the 2x multiplier. A second major win was hit in Middlesex County, where a lucky person matched 5 balls but did not match the multiplier, winning $1,000,000. Several smaller prizes were announced by the lottery commission. Three $50,000 tickets were sold across the state. One ticket was sold at the 7-11 on Cedar Lane in The post New Jerseyeans win big in Wednesday’s Powerball drawing with nearly $4 million appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
225K+
Followers
128K+
Post
81M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy