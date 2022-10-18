Read full article on original website
Who are the best field hockey freshmen in New Jersey? Our picks, your votes!
We asked for your submissions and you didn’t disappoint!. In the last of a four-part series, NJ Advance Media is highlighting the top freshmen and we’re asking you, the fans, to vote for the best of the best.
Boys soccer Top 20, Oct. 20: Shocking tournament upsets lead to surprising shakeup
These last few weeks of county tournaments have shown us a lot about the landscape of boys’ soccer in New Jersey. We’ve seen a number of Top 20 teams lose their games in shocking fashion this week, most notably Pingry, who lost in their Somerset County semifinal matchup to Bernards on Tuesday night in penalty kicks. Teams like Ramsey, West Orange and Freehold Township (dropped out of the Top 20) also suffered upset losses in the last few weeks of county tournament play, forcing a major reshuffling of the rankings.
Girls Tennis: Back on top, No. 7 Holmdel beats No. 17 Demarest for Group 2 title (PHOTOS)
Both teams were waiting patiently on the court or off to the side on the bleachers. In a matter of moments, the trophy was either going to be decided, or a third set was to be played at three positions to determine the winner. With all eyes on third singles,...
HS football: North Jersey highlights, must-see games & storylines ahead of Week 8
The postseason is almost here and the phrase “must-win” is now being taken to the extreme in Garden State high school football. Week 8 serves as the last for public schools to improve their UPR ranking and the new playoff format is only increasing the spice of the late-season race.
Moorestown over Winslow - Boys soccer recap
Declan Capps led with a hat trick while Liam Ryan added a goal and an assist as Moorestown won on the road, 5-1, over Winslow. Sam Angelini scored while Sebastian Witt made one save for Moorestown (5-7-4), which led 1-0 at halftime. Winslow is now 1-10. The N.J. High School...
Ocean Township over Barnegat - Boys soccer recap
Jake Schwartz, Thomas Alessi, Noor Eraky and Joseph Critelli put in the goals as Ocean Township won at home, 4-0, over Barnegat. Zach Frabizio made three saves to earn the shutout for Ocean Township (6-7-1), which led 3-0 at halftime. Barnegat is now 4-10. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter...
Shore Conference Tournament boys soccer roundup for semifinals, Oct. 20
John Fiorello, JP Candela and Nicholas Turturro provided the goals as second-seeded Howell, No. 15 in NJ.com’s Top 20, won, 3-1, over third-seeded Holmdel, No. 16 in Top 20, in the semifinal of the Shore Conference Tournament at Summerfield Elementary School in Neptune. With the win, Howell (11-2-2) earned...
Bishop Eustace over Rancocas Valley - Girls soccer recap
Allie Serlenga recorded two goals for Bishop Eustace in its 4-1 win over Rancocas Valley in Rancocas Valley. Alaina Staab and Mia Abbey added one goal each for Bishop Eustace, which scored the first four goals of the game. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes...
Steinert over South Plainfield - Girls soccer recap
Adrianna Ryder starred for Steinert with three goals in its 5-1 win over South Plainfield in Hamilton Township. Teagan Fairfax and Aleesia Amato added one goal each in the victory while Lauren Hardiman dished out two assists. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days...
NBC10 Hires Former Miss New jersey As Reporter
A South Jersey girl is coming home to work at NBC10 Philadelphia. Brenna Weick, the former Miss Jersey 2016 will join NBC10 as a general assignment reporter. The station says that Weick will work weekend mornings and starts Monday, October 31. Weick is a South Jersey native who grew up...
West Morris edges Sparta - Boys soccer recap
Alex Cognetti and Sam Hanington knocked in a goal apiece as West Morris won on the road, 2-1, over Sparta. Joey Ferraro dished two assists for West Morris (5-8-2), which played to a 1-1 tie at halftime. Sparta is now 7-10.
Week 8′s biggest HS football games - 19 impacting state tourney seeds & pairings
In Week 8 of the New Jersey high school football season, nearly every game will impact the NJSIAA football playoffs one way or another. That’s not to say every game will result in qualifying or not qualifying or getting a top seed instead of being on the road. However, the result of nearly every game will tweak the formulaic calculations that are used to select playoff qualifiers.
NJ teacher by day side-hustles as Phillies ball girl
Sometimes she'll hear it from the stands. Right away 23-year-old Kelly Fleck knows one of her students has come to see a Phillies home game. Or maybe even come to see her. After all, she does have her own baseball card. Seriously. You see Kelly Fleck is a history teacher...
Woodbridge over Bound Brook - Boys soccer recap
Marc Wolter, Nicolas Rodriguez and Marco Faria Dasilva scored one goal each for Woodbridge in its 3-1 win over Bound Brook in Woodbridge. Irving Cazales tied the score for Bound Brook, 1-1, in the first half before Rodriguez and Wolter found the back of the net. Brody Kist made six saves in the win.
HS Football: Players of the Week in every N.J. conference following Week 7
It is always tempting to give recognition in this spot each week to the quarterbacks and running backs since they are the guys with the football - and presumably the fate of their teams - in their hands. But how about the guys who find ways to exert control over...
These Are the 10 Most Dangerous Places to Live in New Jersey
While New Jersey consistently ranks as one of the safest states in the country, it certainly has its fair share of dangerous cities and crime. A look through the FBI's most recent crime statistics reveals which communities are the most unsafe, keep reading to learn more.
Somebody in New Jersey won $2 million in Wednesday’s Powerball drawing
WESTFIELD, NJ – One lucky person in Westfield has just become a multi-millionaire. The New Jersey Lotter Commission announced that a single Powerball ticket worth $2 million was sold at the Krauszer’s food store located at 727 Central Avenue. Check your tickets and if you’re the winner, make sure you sign your ticket as soon as possible and contact the New Jersey Lottery Commission. There were no grand prize winners in Wednesday’s Powerball drawing the jackpot is now worth $550 million. The winning numbers for the Wednesday, October 19, drawing were: 06, 08, 15, 27 and 42. The Red Power Ball number was 10. The Power Play was 3X. 48,895 New Jersey players took The post Somebody in New Jersey won $2 million in Wednesday’s Powerball drawing appeared first on Shore News Network.
Complete list of where to buy legal weed in Central Jersey
It’s been about six months since the recreational weed market opened up in New Jersey. As of this week, there are 19 adult-use dispensaries scattered across the state. Another handful of new dispensaries large and small will likely open their doors to consumers in coming weeks or months, so we want to bring you the current details on where you can purchase recreationally.
New Jerseyeans win big in Wednesday’s Powerball drawing with nearly $4 million
New Jersey won big this week in Wednesday’s Powerball drawing, with nearly $4,000,000 in winning tickets sold across the Garden State. A $2,000,000 ticket was sold in Westfield at the Krauszer’s Food Store located at 727 Central Avenue. That ticket matched five balls and hit the 2x multiplier. A second major win was hit in Middlesex County, where a lucky person matched 5 balls but did not match the multiplier, winning $1,000,000. Several smaller prizes were announced by the lottery commission. Three $50,000 tickets were sold across the state. One ticket was sold at the 7-11 on Cedar Lane in The post New Jerseyeans win big in Wednesday’s Powerball drawing with nearly $4 million appeared first on Shore News Network.
Gigantic! Wow It’s the Biggest Home in New Jersey
When you think houses you probably think three, four, maybe five bedrooms on average. I would say the majority of homes in New Jersey are in the group there. Anything over this average would be considered a big house. This article is about the largest home in New Jersey and...
