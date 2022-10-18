On Sunday, the Miami Dolphins lost another cornerback to a serious injury, as Nik Needham suffered a torn Achilles which will land him on season-ending injured reserve. Cornerback has been tough for Miami to stay healthy this year. Byron Jones is still on PUP, as he’s recovering from his own Achilles surgery over the offseason. Trill Williams is out for the year with a torn ACL that he suffered in the preseason. Xavien Howard and Keion Crossen have been banged up as well.

MIAMI, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO