Miami, FL

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

The Spun

Former No. 1 Overall NFL Draft Pick Died On Wednesday

The NFL and college football worlds are in mourning today following the passing of Arizona Cardinals and Georgia Bulldogs legend Charley Trippi. He was 100 years old. Trippi played for the Bulldogs between 1942 and 1946, with his military service in World War II interrupting his play and his decision to play professionally. He was a two-time All-SEC selection, an All-American in 1946, and won a national title in 1942.
ATHENS, GA
Pro Football Rumors

Dolphins willing to entertain Mike Gesicki trade offers

Tight end Mike Gesicki has gone from one of the unit’s focal points to a rotational member this season. The 27-year-old has made just 15 catches through six weeks in 2022, totaling 170 yards and three touchdowns. His proficiency as a receiver – and, more importantly, his lack thereof as a blocker – led to expectations that he could see a reduced workload within McDaniel’s system.
MIAMI, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Free agent CBs Dolphins could sign after Nik Needham's injury

On Sunday, the Miami Dolphins lost another cornerback to a serious injury, as Nik Needham suffered a torn Achilles which will land him on season-ending injured reserve. Cornerback has been tough for Miami to stay healthy this year. Byron Jones is still on PUP, as he’s recovering from his own Achilles surgery over the offseason. Trill Williams is out for the year with a torn ACL that he suffered in the preseason. Xavien Howard and Keion Crossen have been banged up as well.
MIAMI, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Steelers vs Dolphins: Wednesday practice report

QB Kenny Pickett (concussion) Full. During his Tuesday press conference, head coach Mike Tomlin said he anticipated getting many of these guys back this week including Wallace and Freiermuth as well as Witherspoon and Sutton. All three players in the concussion protocol practiced fully and it only seems like a matter of when they are out as opposed to if. This includes Pickett who is practicing fully and getting the starter reps.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NBC Miami

Twitter Continues to Roast Russell Wilson Over Another Subway Ad

Twitter continues to roast Russell Wilson over another Subway ad originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Russell Wilson is at the center of social media yet again for a commercial rather than his play on the field. The Denver Broncos quarterback was in the news weeks ago when an advertisement...
DENVER, CO
NBC Miami

Start Your Engines: NASCAR Playoffs Return to Homestead-Miami Speedway This Weekend

After two years of spring and summer racing, NASCAR will be bringing its playoffs back to South Florida this weekend for the Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Sunday’s race is the second of three in NASCAR’s ‘Round of 8,’ with the winner advancing to race for the sport’s championship on November 6 in Phoenix, Arizona.
MIAMI, FL

