Cape Atlantic League girls soccer roundup for semifinals, Oct. 20
Savannah Jones and Jane Meade scored as second-seeded Mainland won, 2-0, over third-seeded Middle Township in the semifinal of the Cape Atlantic League Tournament in Linwood. Mainland (10-3-1) will face the winner of top-seeded Ocean City, No. 14 in NJ.com’s Top 20, and fifth-seeded Cedar Creek in the final round on Monday.
Shore Conference Tournament boys soccer roundup for semifinals, Oct. 20
John Fiorello, JP Candela and Nicholas Turturro provided the goals as second-seeded Howell, No. 15 in NJ.com’s Top 20, won, 3-1, over third-seeded Holmdel, No. 16 in Top 20, in the semifinal of the Shore Conference Tournament at Summerfield Elementary School in Neptune. With the win, Howell (11-2-2) earned...
Pennington girls soccer tops Allentown for Mercer County championship (PHOTOS)
Junior Morgan Kotch got a step behind the Allentown defense on Thursday night and buried a shot into the back of the net for Pennington just 35 seconds into the Mercer County final. It was the type of heart-breaking opening that had the potential to completely deflate Allentown and send it reeling.
Pemberton over Doane Academy - Girls soccer recap
Ameile Jones completed a hat trick while Sabrina Perry added a goal as Pemberton won at home, 4-0, over Doane Academy. Madison Mangas saved three shots to earn the shutout for Pemberton (9-8), which led 2-0 at halftime. Nadia Bhuiyan stopped 22 shots for Doane Academy (8-7). The N.J. High...
Cross-country: Union Catholic sweeps Union County Conference titles
Union Catholic dominated this year’s Union County Championships, taking home both the boys and girls titles. On the boys side, it beat out second-place Westfield by eight points (44-56) to win its third-straight county title. The Vikings finished with a seven-man average of 16:06 and had six of its seven runners finish in the top 20.
Linden over New Providence - Boys soccer recap
Jonathan Cardona scored the game-winning goal for Linden in the second half off an assist from Tyler Neves in its 2-1 win over New Providence in New Providence. Steban Lasso aslo scored for Linden and Elis Sanders netted a goal for New Providence. Alex Nycz made seven stops in the victory.
Steinert over South Plainfield - Girls soccer recap
Adrianna Ryder starred for Steinert with three goals in its 5-1 win over South Plainfield in Hamilton Township. Teagan Fairfax and Aleesia Amato added one goal each in the victory while Lauren Hardiman dished out two assists. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days...
Paramus rallies over Northern Highlands - Girls soccer recap
Shannon Mullins and Ava Merlino knocked in a goal apiece as Paramus rallied to win at home, 2-1, over Northern Highlands. Katherine Moceri preserved the win with five saves for Paramus (9-6), which trailed 1-0 at halftime. Meghan Buchanan scored for Northern Highlands (9-7) while Mia Langan saved six shots.
Ewing over Westampton Tech - Girls soccer recap
Shawnae Biggs led with two goals as Ewing won on the road, 6-3, over Westampton Tech. Sydney Gonzalez, Sydney Smith, Thalia Hearns and Clare Morrison added a goal apiece for Ewing (7-10), which took 19 shots on goal. Arabella Sosa struck twice while Bella Cottingham scored for Westampton Tech (6-9).
North Warren over Vernon - Girls soccer recap
Amy Zambrana led the way for North Warren with two goals in its 3-1 win over Vernon in Blairstown. Alaina Shramko aded one goal and one assist for North Warren, which outscored Vernon 2-0 in the second half to break a 1-1 tie. Katelyn Galante recorded 12 saves in the victory. Kiley Gibson had a goal for Vernon.
J.P. Stevens edges Spotswood - Girls soccer recap
Jieni Xu converted a pass from Olivia Lugo as J.P. Stevens won on the road, 1-0, over Spotswood. Jalaja Saireddy stopped six shots to record the shutout for J.P. Stevens (6-11-1), which played to a scoreless tie at halftime. Spotswood is now 13-3-2. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is...
Marlboro repeats as NJSIAA Group 4 champion with close win against Westfield
New Jersey’s best scholastic girls tennis team ran the table this fall, capping its second straight unbeaten season with a 3-2 win over Westfield to take the NJSIAA Group 4 championship. In the semifinals, Westfield swept Lenape and Westfield squeaked by Bergen Tech, 3-2. “Our whole team is excited,...
No. 15 Hammonton over Mainland - Field hockey recap
Abigail Goblirsch led with two goals and an assist as Hammonton, No. 15 in NJ.com’s Top 20, won at home, 7-0, over Mainland. Grace Donio, Summer DiPaolo, Sophia Pullia, Madison Gazzara and Kiley Kozlowski each added a goal for Hammonton (11-2-2). Mainland is now 5-9-1. The N.J. High School...
No. 11 Warren Hills over Franklin - Field hockey recap
Gianna Cioni starred for Warren Hills, No. 11 in the NJ.com Top 20, in its 8-0 win over Franklin in Franklin. Sarah Salameh added two goals for Warren Hills while Katie Conklin, Avery Dunn and Jess Pawloski had one goal each. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing...
Girls Tennis: Back on top, No. 7 Holmdel beats No. 17 Demarest for Group 2 title (PHOTOS)
Both teams were waiting patiently on the court or off to the side on the bleachers. In a matter of moments, the trophy was either going to be decided, or a third set was to be played at three positions to determine the winner. With all eyes on third singles,...
S.J. Coaches Cup quarterfinal stopped at halftime with West Deptford leading Cherokee
The West Deptford boys soccer team is 40 minutes away from back-to-back appearances in the Coaches Cup semifinals. The Eagles will just have to get a good night’s sleep before they can finish the job. West Deptford’s quarterfinal game at Cherokee on Monday was halted at halftime when a...
Longtime N.J. high school teacher, volleyball coach dies at 43
A 20-year teacher at John P. Stevens High School in Edison who also served as the head coach for the boys and girls volleyball teams there died Monday at his home. Lifelong Edison resident, Anthony Patrick White, 43, was a social studies teacher at the school and has also coached other sports at the high school throughout his career, according to his obituary.
NJ teacher by day side-hustles as Phillies ball girl
Sometimes she'll hear it from the stands. Right away 23-year-old Kelly Fleck knows one of her students has come to see a Phillies home game. Or maybe even come to see her. After all, she does have her own baseball card. Seriously. You see Kelly Fleck is a history teacher...
The price of homes sold recently in South Jersey. Deed transfers, Sept. 5-11, 2022
Below are real estate transactions for Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester and Salem counties for Sept. 5-11, 2022. Look for Central Jersey real estate transactions on realestate.nj.com on Tuesday, Oct. 18, and North Jersey transactions on Wednesday, Oct. 19. Following entries list property address followed by selling price,...
Former softball coach hit with probation after stealing $12K from team
The former coach of a travel softball team in Monmouth County has been sentenced to five years’ probation after admitting he stole $12,000 from the organization. Michael Lane, 54, of Neptune Township will also have to pay restitution to the parents of 10 players who were part of the Tinton Falls-based Monmouth Surf, the county prosecutor’s office said in a statement.
