Cape Atlantic League girls soccer roundup for semifinals, Oct. 20

Savannah Jones and Jane Meade scored as second-seeded Mainland won, 2-0, over third-seeded Middle Township in the semifinal of the Cape Atlantic League Tournament in Linwood. Mainland (10-3-1) will face the winner of top-seeded Ocean City, No. 14 in NJ.com’s Top 20, and fifth-seeded Cedar Creek in the final round on Monday.
LINWOOD, NJ
Pemberton over Doane Academy - Girls soccer recap

Ameile Jones completed a hat trick while Sabrina Perry added a goal as Pemberton won at home, 4-0, over Doane Academy. Madison Mangas saved three shots to earn the shutout for Pemberton (9-8), which led 2-0 at halftime. Nadia Bhuiyan stopped 22 shots for Doane Academy (8-7).
BURLINGTON, NJ
Cross-country: Union Catholic sweeps Union County Conference titles

Union Catholic dominated this year’s Union County Championships, taking home both the boys and girls titles. On the boys side, it beat out second-place Westfield by eight points (44-56) to win its third-straight county title. The Vikings finished with a seven-man average of 16:06 and had six of its seven runners finish in the top 20.
UNION COUNTY, NJ
Linden over New Providence - Boys soccer recap

Jonathan Cardona scored the game-winning goal for Linden in the second half off an assist from Tyler Neves in its 2-1 win over New Providence in New Providence. Steban Lasso aslo scored for Linden and Elis Sanders netted a goal for New Providence. Alex Nycz made seven stops in the victory.
NEW PROVIDENCE, NJ
Steinert over South Plainfield - Girls soccer recap

Adrianna Ryder starred for Steinert with three goals in its 5-1 win over South Plainfield in Hamilton Township. Teagan Fairfax and Aleesia Amato added one goal each in the victory while Lauren Hardiman dished out two assists.
SOUTH PLAINFIELD, NJ
Paramus rallies over Northern Highlands - Girls soccer recap

Shannon Mullins and Ava Merlino knocked in a goal apiece as Paramus rallied to win at home, 2-1, over Northern Highlands. Katherine Moceri preserved the win with five saves for Paramus (9-6), which trailed 1-0 at halftime. Meghan Buchanan scored for Northern Highlands (9-7) while Mia Langan saved six shots.
PARAMUS, NJ
Ewing over Westampton Tech - Girls soccer recap

Shawnae Biggs led with two goals as Ewing won on the road, 6-3, over Westampton Tech. Sydney Gonzalez, Sydney Smith, Thalia Hearns and Clare Morrison added a goal apiece for Ewing (7-10), which took 19 shots on goal. Arabella Sosa struck twice while Bella Cottingham scored for Westampton Tech (6-9).
EWING TOWNSHIP, NJ
North Warren over Vernon - Girls soccer recap

Amy Zambrana led the way for North Warren with two goals in its 3-1 win over Vernon in Blairstown. Alaina Shramko aded one goal and one assist for North Warren, which outscored Vernon 2-0 in the second half to break a 1-1 tie. Katelyn Galante recorded 12 saves in the victory. Kiley Gibson had a goal for Vernon.
BLAIRSTOWN, NJ
J.P. Stevens edges Spotswood - Girls soccer recap

Jieni Xu converted a pass from Olivia Lugo as J.P. Stevens won on the road, 1-0, over Spotswood. Jalaja Saireddy stopped six shots to record the shutout for J.P. Stevens (6-11-1), which played to a scoreless tie at halftime. Spotswood is now 13-3-2.
SPOTSWOOD, NJ
No. 15 Hammonton over Mainland - Field hockey recap

Abigail Goblirsch led with two goals and an assist as Hammonton, No. 15 in NJ.com's Top 20, won at home, 7-0, over Mainland. Grace Donio, Summer DiPaolo, Sophia Pullia, Madison Gazzara and Kiley Kozlowski each added a goal for Hammonton (11-2-2). Mainland is now 5-9-1.
HAMMONTON, NJ
No. 11 Warren Hills over Franklin - Field hockey recap

Gianna Cioni starred for Warren Hills, No. 11 in the NJ.com Top 20, in its 8-0 win over Franklin in Franklin. Sarah Salameh added two goals for Warren Hills while Katie Conklin, Avery Dunn and Jess Pawloski had one goal each.
FRANKLIN, NJ
Longtime N.J. high school teacher, volleyball coach dies at 43

A 20-year teacher at John P. Stevens High School in Edison who also served as the head coach for the boys and girls volleyball teams there died Monday at his home. Lifelong Edison resident, Anthony Patrick White, 43, was a social studies teacher at the school and has also coached other sports at the high school throughout his career, according to his obituary.
EDISON, NJ
Former softball coach hit with probation after stealing $12K from team

The former coach of a travel softball team in Monmouth County has been sentenced to five years’ probation after admitting he stole $12,000 from the organization. Michael Lane, 54, of Neptune Township will also have to pay restitution to the parents of 10 players who were part of the Tinton Falls-based Monmouth Surf, the county prosecutor’s office said in a statement.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
