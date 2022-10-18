Read full article on original website
Popular restaurant chain opening another new location in Pennsylvania this monthKristen WaltersCranberry Township, PA
blink-182 Featuring Tom DeLonge Head to Pittsburgh in 2023Ted RiversPittsburgh, PA
Everyone in Pennsylvania Should Visit This Epic Flea Market At Least OnceTravel MavenPennsylvania State
Concerts Happening In Pittsburgh This Week (10/17 - 10/23)Ted RiversPittsburgh, PA
2 Towns in Pennsylvania Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
Yankees make 3 major changes to roster ahead of ALCS vs Astros
It didn’t take a roster mastermind to realize the New York Yankees would be making a monumental change or two entering the ALCS, especially considering Aaron Hicks’ Game 5 injury would yank him off the roster permanently. That singular issue meant that Oswaldo Cabrera would likely need to...
Christian Vázquez has harsh words for Red Sox after stunning trade
Christian Vázquez delves into “awkward and weird” Red Sox trade ahead of ALCS with Astros. The Boston Red Sox aren’t in the postseason, but a few of their former stars are, and one is speaking out about what it’s like to strive for glory with a new team.
Ex-Yankees, Mets sluggers step down as Angels coaches
The Los Angeles Angels are making some changes to their coaching staff, and that includes letting go of hitting coaches that have spent some time in New York. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reported that Jeremy Reed will be stepping down...
Angels News: Halos Make First Coaching Change of the Offseason After Down Year
We knew they had to make some changes this offseason.
Tom Brady posts Instagram message following Steelers loss, sideline meltdown
Tom Brady has not been playing great and there are probably a lot of reasons for that. His personal life has been ever-present in the news cycle with multiple reports indicating that he and wife Gisele Bundchen are on the path to divorce after his decision to play another season.
Kyle Schwarber Joins Cubs' Willson Contreras in Good Playoff Company
Schwarber in good company with Contreras after 488-foot HR originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. No one has hit a postseason home run farther than Cubs catcher Willson Contreras since Statcast began tracking the metric in 2015. But one of Contreras' former Cubs teammates gave him a run for the...
What Mike Tomlin said about reported Trubisky/Johnson dust up
Here is what Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin said of a reported confrontation between Mitch Trubisky & Diontae Johnson at half of the Jets game
Baseball Insiders: Dodgers-Aaron Judge chatter, Justin Verlander’s future and more
The Baseball Insiders talk NLCS, ALCS, and the possibility of Aaron Judge joining the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Baseball Insiders recap is back. FanSided’s MLB Insider Robert Murray with new co-host Adam Weinrib chatted about the National League Championship Series, the American League Championship Series, and the upcoming free agent market.
Red Sox feat from 18 years ago should be NLCS motivation in 2022
The Boston Red Sox defeated the New York Yankees in the ALCS in 2004 in one of the most memorable comebacks, and the 2022 NLCS teams should find motivation in that. The Championship Series for each league is heating up as the 2022 World Series approaches. On this day, October 20 in 2004, the Boston Red Sox had one of the most iconic ALCS comebacks in history that the NLCS teams fighting for the World Series should remember as motivation.
Aaron Boone’s nonsensical Clarke Schmidt decision dooms Yankees yet again
When has Clarke Schmidt delivered for the New York Yankees in a tight situation? It’s simply never happened. And it’s not a knock on him. The combination of Schmidt and late-game or high-stress relief appearances is just one that doesn’t work. But manager Aaron Boone doesn’t read...
Steelers Talented Rookie DL DeMarvin Leal Underwent Meniscus Surgery, But Expects To Return At Some Point In 2022
The Pittsburgh Steelers were quite happy when Texas A&M defensive lineman, DeMarvin Leal fell to them in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Many scouts saw him as a first-round talent, but his draft stock dropped for a few reasons. While he was a raw product coming out of college, Leal earned increasing playing time over the first month with the Steelers. He recently picked up a knee injury and was eventually placed on IR.
Analyst Picks Penguins for Patrick Kane Trade
The Pittsburgh Penguins have been chosen as a team that should be interested in one of the NHL's biggest trade targets.
Who is Andy Lugo? Get to know the Red Sox’ Latin Program Position Player of the Year
Last month, Andy Lugo was named the Red Sox’ Latin Program Position Player of the Year after a successful debut season in the Dominican Summer League. Appearing in 56 games for the club’s DSL Blue affiliate, Lugo batted an impressive .318/.368/.414 to go along with 11 doubles, two triples, two home runs, 30 RBIs, 52 runs scored, 21 stolen bases, 11 walks, and 35 strikeouts. The right-handed hitting 18-year-old led his team in hits (70), total bases (91), runs scored, and stolen bases.
Rangers Top 30 Prospect Wraps: Maximo Acosta
The Texas Rangers signed Maximo Acosta for more than $1.6 million in 2019 and he's starting work his way through the organization.
Pitt Picked 14th in ACC Basketball Preseason Poll
Expectations are once again low for the Pitt Panthers.
Cavs G Darius Garland to be evaluated over 'couple of days' after eye injury
The Cleveland Cavaliers may be without one of their star guards for the next few days as they monitor an eye injury Darius Garland sustained Wednesday night in the season opener against the Raptors.
