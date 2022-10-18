The Boston Red Sox defeated the New York Yankees in the ALCS in 2004 in one of the most memorable comebacks, and the 2022 NLCS teams should find motivation in that. The Championship Series for each league is heating up as the 2022 World Series approaches. On this day, October 20 in 2004, the Boston Red Sox had one of the most iconic ALCS comebacks in history that the NLCS teams fighting for the World Series should remember as motivation.

