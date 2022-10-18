Read full article on original website
Section III boys soccer team with 11-1 record ruled ineligible for playoffs
A North Country boys soccer team that has lost only one game this season was ruled ineligible for the Section III playoffs less than a week before they were scheduled to begin. The section was notified by the New York Public High School Athletic Association last Friday that Watertown IHC...
wglc.net
Mendota boys soccer wins Sectional match against Peoria Christian
MENDOTA – The Mendota Boys Soccer program will be returning to the sectional championship. Wednesday night Mendota defeated Peoria Christian 4-0, thanks to two goals from Senior Johnathan Cortez and goals from Jasiel Watson and Johan Cortez. The Sectional Championship will be played Saturday at 3 PM at Mendota High School, with the Trojans set to face Quincy Notre Dame. Quincy defeated Serena 9-2 last night.
Boys soccer Top 20, Oct. 20: Shocking tournament upsets lead to surprising shakeup
These last few weeks of county tournaments have shown us a lot about the landscape of boys’ soccer in New Jersey. We’ve seen a number of Top 20 teams lose their games in shocking fashion this week, most notably Pingry, who lost in their Somerset County semifinal matchup to Bernards on Tuesday night in penalty kicks. Teams like Ramsey, West Orange and Freehold Township (dropped out of the Top 20) also suffered upset losses in the last few weeks of county tournament play, forcing a major reshuffling of the rankings.
Girls Soccer: LIVE updates, results, links and featured coverage for Thursday, Oct. 20
Who are Player of the Year candidates in every conference?. Midseason awards: Who are best players, coaches in state?. 3-Allentown vs. 1-Pennington, 5 p.m. No. 8 Ramapo at Hackensack, 4 p.m. No. 13 Shawnee vs. Camden Tech, 4 p.m. No. 14 Ocean City vs. Cedar Creek, 6 p.m. No. 16...
Cape Atlantic League girls soccer roundup for semifinals, Oct. 20
Savannah Jones and Jane Meade scored as second-seeded Mainland won, 2-0, over third-seeded Middle Township in the semifinal of the Cape Atlantic League Tournament in Linwood. Mainland (10-3-1) will face the winner of top-seeded Ocean City, No. 14 in NJ.com’s Top 20, and fifth-seeded Cedar Creek in the final round on Monday.
Shore Conference Tournament boys soccer roundup for semifinals, Oct. 20
John Fiorello, JP Candela and Nicholas Turturro provided the goals as second-seeded Howell, No. 15 in NJ.com’s Top 20, won, 3-1, over third-seeded Holmdel, No. 16 in Top 20, in the semifinal of the Shore Conference Tournament at Summerfield Elementary School in Neptune. With the win, Howell (11-2-2) earned...
Linden over New Providence - Boys soccer recap
Jonathan Cardona scored the game-winning goal for Linden in the second half off an assist from Tyler Neves in its 2-1 win over New Providence in New Providence. Steban Lasso aslo scored for Linden and Elis Sanders netted a goal for New Providence. Alex Nycz made seven stops in the victory.
Bishop Eustace over Rancocas Valley - Girls soccer recap
Allie Serlenga recorded two goals for Bishop Eustace in its 4-1 win over Rancocas Valley in Rancocas Valley. Alaina Staab and Mia Abbey added one goal each for Bishop Eustace, which scored the first four goals of the game. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes...
Boys soccer Group and conference rankings for Oct. 20
Here are the latest statewide boys soccer rankings in each group and conference, through games played on Wednesday, Oct. 19.
South Jersey Times football picks, Week 8
Grueling workouts under the summer sun are a distant memory, the crisp fall weather is settling in and Halloween is right around the corner. For the state’s high school football teams, that means this weekend is a crucial one, with playoff berths and division titles on the line. The...
Boys cross-country: County, conference championship results and recaps, Oct. 20
The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here. Thank you for relying on...
Girls volleyball: Conference Players of the Week, Oct. 12-18
Note: This edition of NJ.com’s Conference Players of the Week is based on performances that coaches and school officials entered for matches between Oct. 12-18. Any match that is played on October 19 will be considered for next week.
Paramus rallies over Northern Highlands - Girls soccer recap
Shannon Mullins and Ava Merlino knocked in a goal apiece as Paramus rallied to win at home, 2-1, over Northern Highlands. Katherine Moceri preserved the win with five saves for Paramus (9-6), which trailed 1-0 at halftime. Meghan Buchanan scored for Northern Highlands (9-7) while Mia Langan saved six shots.
Woodbridge over Bound Brook - Boys soccer recap
Marc Wolter, Nicolas Rodriguez and Marco Faria Dasilva scored one goal each for Woodbridge in its 3-1 win over Bound Brook in Woodbridge. Irving Cazales tied the score for Bound Brook, 1-1, in the first half before Rodriguez and Wolter found the back of the net. Brody Kist made six saves in the win.
Wallkill Valley over Newton - Girls soccer recap
Alexa Letelier scored the game-winning goal with five minutes remaining on a free kick for Wallkill Valley in its 2-1 win over Newton in Hamburg. Delana Einreinhofer added one goal for Wallkill Valley, which trailed 1-0 at halftime. Sophia May netted one goal for Newton. The N.J. High School Sports...
Paul VI over Camden Catholic - Boys soccer recap
Brandon Velasquez paced Paul VI with two goals in its 5-2 win over Camden Catholic in Haddonfield. Owen Mead added one goal and one assist for Paul VI, which led 3-1 at halftime. Jared Hollis and Stephen Jacobo chipped in with one goal in the victory. The N.J. High School...
Top daily boys soccer stat leaders for Wednesday, Oct. 19
Check out the lists below to see the daily stat leaders for Wednesday, Oct. 19 in three statistical categories: goals, assists and saves. *These numbers are based off stats reported by coaches to njschoolsports.com by 10 p.m. the night before.*. NOTE: Some mobile apps, including the Twitter app, may not...
Whippany Park over Kinnelon - Boys soccer recap
Conner Stitt, Matt Griffin, and Danny Sierchio each scored, helping lift Whippany Park to a 3-2 victory over Kinnelon in Whippany. Ian McSorley made nine saves for the Wildcats, who improved to 10-6-1 with the victory. Kinnelon fell to 7-10 with the defeat. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is...
Statewide boys soccer power points through Wednesday, Oct. 19
Here are the most up-to-date version of the power points, the metric used to seed the state tournament. These power points include games played through Wednesday, Oct. 19. Games must be reported at njschoolsports.com. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up...
Moorestown over Winslow - Boys soccer recap
Declan Capps led with a hat trick while Liam Ryan added a goal and an assist as Moorestown won on the road, 5-1, over Winslow. Sam Angelini scored while Sebastian Witt made one save for Moorestown (5-7-4), which led 1-0 at halftime. Winslow is now 1-10. The N.J. High School...
