BEDFORD – William Kramer was sentenced to the Indiana Department of Correction for 10 years as a result of a negotiated plea agreement from the Lawrence County Prosecutor. Kramer, 31, of Orleans, was convicted of being in possession of over 28 grams of meth, a Level 3 felony. The plea agreement Kramer agreed to was a 10-year sentence, with seven years of the sentence to be executed at the Department of Corrections and three years of the sentence to be suspended and served on supervised probation. Additionally, Kramer was ordered to complete the Recovery While Incarcerated Program while being housed at the Indiana Department of Corrections.

ORLEANS, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO