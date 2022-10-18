ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daviess County, IN

Judge holds man accountable for probation violation

BEDFORD – Today, Judge John M. Plummer III revoked 862 days of probation and sentenced Joe E. Speer to the Indiana Department of Corrections for 862 days. Joe E. Speer was convicted of theft, a Level 6 felony, in April of 2022 and sentenced to serve 545 days on supervised probation. In addition, Speer had to work toward getting a high school equivalency certificate, obtain gainful employment, and complete 80 hours of community service.
EPD: 19-year-old arrested for firing AK-47 in neighborhood

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Police say a 19-year-old man was arrested after admitting to firing an assault rifle in a northside neighborhood. According to the Evansville Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 1900 block of Asbury Drive on Monday night for a shots fired call. After arrival, officers say they spoke with Collin M. […]
Man will spend time in prison for probation violation

BEDFORD – Lawrence Superior Court I Judge John Plummer III sentenced a Bedford man to 405 days in the Indiana Department of Correction for violating the terms of his probation. Travis Cain, plead guilty to domestic battery resulting in bodily injury to a person Less than 14 years of...
Paoli man sentenced to prison after violating terms of probation

BEDFORD – Lawrence Superior Court I Judge John Plummer III sentenced a Paoli man to two years in the Indiana Department of Correction for violating the terms of his probation. Sean Collier, 35, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, in September of 2021 as a...
Pekin man facing a number of felony burglary charges

A Pekin man is facing a number of felony charges stemming from an alleged incident that took place Oct. 5. Jonathan A. Martin, 31, Pekin, is being charged with residential entry, a Level 6 felony burglary charge, two Level 4 felony charges for burglary and also a Level 5 burglary charge. In addition to the felonies, Martin is facing two misdemeanor charges, one for criminal mischief and another for criminal trespassing.
18 Year Old Served Warrant For Rape and Strangulation

On October 15, 2022, Officers with the Washington Police Department’s 2nd shift arrested 18 year old Miroodchy Celeste on a warrant for two counts of Rape and one count of Strangulation. The warrant was issued as a result of an investigation worked by a WPD Detective earlier this month.
Man tests positive for meth and is sentenced to prison

BEDFORD – On Tuesday, October 18, 2022, Judge John M. Plummer III revoked 904 days of probation and sentenced Jacob F. Hasler to the Indiana Department of Corrections. Jacob F. Hasler was convicted of battery by bodily waste and for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Level 6 felony, in December of 2021 and sentenced to serve 545 days of supervised probation.
ISP: Citizen’s complaint leads to drug arrests in Bruceville

BRUCEVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Indiana State Police (ISP) says a complaint led to two drug arrests. Law enforcement officials say Indiana State Police and Knox County sheriff’s deputies initiated a drug investigation on October 16 after receiving information about illegal drug activity at a residence located at the 4400 block of North SR 67, Bruceville. […]
Citizen’s Tip Police Off About Drug Activity

Indiana State Police and Knox County sheriff’s deputies were tipped off about illegal drug activity at a home in the 4400 block of North State Road 67. Sunday night officers executed a search warrant and found marijuana, around 6 grams of meth and drug paraphernalia. 40 year old Andrew...
Elderly woman shoved while calling 911, arrest made

BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested on Saturday after Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to a 911 call in the 1000 block of Vinegar Hill Road from a woman saying she needed help and then hung up. When officers arrived they spoke to an elderly couple....
A 911 call about a possibly impaired driver leads to arrest

BEDFORD – A Bloomington woman was arrested on Monday, October 17th after a Bedford Police officer received a 911 call reporting a possible impaired driver in a tan Chevrolet Cruze at 2:22 p.m. on 29th Street. The officer spotted the vehicle and witnessed the driver cross the double yellow...
Multiple Fires in Area – Burn BAN Still in Effect

A field fire occurred yesterday at 1000 E and 1650 N in Odon. According to the police report, approximately 3 to 4 acres were on fire and spreading. Taylor Township Fire Department assisted Madison Fire Department, Daviess County, and neighbors also assisted. Crews were on the scene for about an hour, and no more information was given.
THPD investigate report of shots fired near ISU campus

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Terre Haute Police Department officers were notified of possible shots being fired near the area of 3rd and Poplar streets around 6 p.m. Wednesday. Police said when officers arrived on the scene, a witness reported what they believed were multiple gunshots fired and observed a green truck in the area […]
Evansville felon sentenced to 46 months in federal prison

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man was sentenced to 46 months in federal prison after officials say he pled guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. According to a press release, 36-year-old Sergio Rascoe also admitted he violated the terms of his supervised release for his prior federal conviction and was sentenced to an additional 24 months in prison for a total of 70 months.
Child calls 911 to save her mom during a domestic fight

HELTONVILLE – A Heltonville man was arrested Sunday, October 16th after the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department Central Dispatch received a 911 call at 12:22 a.m. from a child reporting her mother and Micheal Lance Hignite were fighting. The child stated her mother was bleeding from her mouth and...
Man sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to possession of more than 28 grams of meth

BEDFORD – William Kramer was sentenced to the Indiana Department of Correction for 10 years as a result of a negotiated plea agreement from the Lawrence County Prosecutor. Kramer, 31, of Orleans, was convicted of being in possession of over 28 grams of meth, a Level 3 felony. The plea agreement Kramer agreed to was a 10-year sentence, with seven years of the sentence to be executed at the Department of Corrections and three years of the sentence to be suspended and served on supervised probation. Additionally, Kramer was ordered to complete the Recovery While Incarcerated Program while being housed at the Indiana Department of Corrections.
