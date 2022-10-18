Read full article on original website
EXCLUSIVE: Herbie Farnworth trained with Manchester United as a youngster... now the England star has his sights set on Old Trafford and Rugby League World Cup glory
Not for the first time, Herbie Farnworth has Old Trafford in his sights. The England centre is eyeing a visit there on November 19 for the final of the Rugby League World Cup. But there was once a time when Farnworth imagined playing with a different shaped ball at the Theatre of Dreams. ‘When I was really young, I trained with Manchester United,’ the 22-year-old tells Sportsmail.
Manchester United players show kind gestures of solidarity to fans ahead of Chelsea trip
The majority of Manchester United players gave back their family allocation of tickets for Saturday’s match against Chelsea so the fans could have a higher allocation. The gesture came after United’s clash with Chelsea was confirmed for Saturday, October 22 at 5.30 pm. The date and time were announced only two weeks before the game, leaving supporters with travel and accommodation concerns.
Jofra Archer to travel with England Lions to UAE as part of injury comeback
Jofra Archer will travel with the England Lions squad for training in the United Arab Emirates next month as he continues to recover from injury. Bowler Archer, 27, has not played for England since March 2021 because of back and elbow injuries. Haseeb Hameed, Dan Lawrence and 18-year-old leg-spinner Rehan...
Teenage Leicestershire leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed named in England Lions squad
Teenage leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed has been called up by England Lions, joining four Test players on next month’s trip to the United Arab Emirates.The 15-man squad will travel to the UAE on November 6 for a training camp, before taking on Ben Stokes’ senior England side in a three-day match that serves as a warm-up for the Test series in Pakistan.Leicestershire prospect Ahmed, 18, has long been touted for international honours and ended the county season with a maiden five-for and a maiden century in the same match against Derbyshire.He netted with England’s limited-overs side at Emirates Old Trafford earlier...
Alex Hales taking confidence from stellar BBL record ahead of T20 World Cup
Alex Hales draws comfort from his past success in Australia, knowing he has “the game and the record” to hit form at any point for England at the T20 World Cup.The biggest factor in Hales being selected ahead of Phil Salt to open the batting alongside Jos Buttler for the recent T20 series win over Australia was because of his reputation in the Big Bash League.Hales has amassed 1,857 runs at an average of 33.16 in the competition but it is his strike-rate that truly sets him apart. No one with 1,000 runs or more has a strike-rate better than...
Laurie Williams and Robyn Love on pregnancy: 'A baby seems to bring light to things'
A tiny pair of shoes, placed in front of a board bearing a few simple words: 'Baby Love. Due April 2023.'. With that one post on Instagram, Laurie Williams and Robyn Love - the British wheelchair basketball stars who went viral after announcing their engagement in 2020 - threatened to break the internet once more. This time, it was with the news that Williams was pregnant.
England's preliminary World Cup squad to feature 55 players
Gareth Southgate is set to name 55 players in his preliminary squad ahead of this winter's World Cup.
Harry Kane exclusive: "I found out I'd won the 2018 World Cup Golden Boot while driving back from Birmingham"
The England captain tells the new issue of FourFourTwo about the moment he discovered he'd won the coveted top-scorer gong at Russia 2018
England: Fringe players to watch out for ahead of 2022 World Cup
10 fringe players to watch out for ahead of England's 2022 World Cup squad announcement.
Manly rebel Josh Schuster insists he does NOT regret refusing to wear the club's rainbow jersey despite it causing a miserable run that led to Des Hasler's sacking: 'My faith comes first'
Josh Schuster maintains that he holds no regrets over his stance during Manly's rainbow jersey saga, despite the drastic impact it had on the NRL club's season. Seven Sea Eagles stars refused to wear a rainbow jersey for their Round 20 clash with Sydney Roosters, with players angry that they weren't consulted by club bosses over the jersey's introduction.
Les Ferdinand: FA diversity code 'made no difference' in helping black players get jobs in football
QPR director of football Les Ferdinand says the FA's Football Leadership Diversity Code has "made no difference whatsoever" in helping black players get jobs in the game. A new report shows that while 43% of Premier League and 34% of English Football League players are black, only 4.4% of managers are black.
Cristiano Ronaldo left out of Manchester United squad for match at Chelsea
Erik Ten Hag has led a decision to stand down Cristiano Ronaldo from Manchester United duty this weekend, the PA news agency understands.Red Devils boss Ten Hag is understood to have made the call to omit Ronaldo from the squad for Saturday’s Premier League trip to Chelsea.Ronaldo left the Old Trafford bench before full-time in Wednesday’s 2-0 Premier League win over Tottenham.The 37-year-old cut a frustrated figure trudging down the tunnel in the 89th minute, having remained an unused substitute for the win over Spurs.“Cristiano will not be part of the Manchester United squad for this Saturday’s game against Chelsea,”...
Wasps administrators 'confident' club's women's rugby and netball teams will play on
Wasps' administrators are "confident" the club's women's team will play in the Premier 15s this season - and hold similar optimism for the netball side. The Coventry-based club entered administration on Monday, making 167 players and staff redundant. Wasps' men's side have been suspended and relegated by Premiership Rugby but...
Chelsea draws 0-0 at Brentford, still unbeaten under Potter
LONDON (AP) — Chelsea maintained its unbeaten run under Graham Potter but had to settle for a point after a lackluster 0-0 draw at Brentford in the Premier League on Wednesday. The Blues made the short trip across west London on the back of five straight victories in all...
Liverpool 1-0 West Ham United: 'Outstanding' Darwin Nunez impresses Jurgen Klopp
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp hailed Darwin Nunez as a "massive talent" after the striker scored the only goal in a 1-0 win against West Ham. Watch Premier League highlights on Match of the Day on Wednesday, 19 October at 22:40 BST on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app.
Reece Topley out of T20 World Cup with injury as England bring in Tymal Mills
Reece Topley has been ruled out of the T20 World Cup just three days before England’s opening match, with fellow left-armer Tymal Mills brought into their squad as a replacement.Topley rolled his left ankle after standing on a boundary advertisement cushion then landing awkwardly during some catching drills ahead of England’s warm-up win over Pakistan in Brisbane on Monday.Scans have shown ligament damage so Mills, one of England’s three travelling reserves, has been upgraded to the 15-strong squad, with the change ratified by the International Cricket Council.An England and Wales Cricket Board statement said: “Surrey and England seamer Reece Topley...
West Brom 0-2 Bristol City: Joe Williams and Nahki Wells seal victory for Robins
West Bromwich Albion's home woes continued as they were beaten 2-0 by Bristol City. The managerless Baggies, with Richard Beale in caretaker charge after the sacking of Steve Bruce, haven't won in five home games after Joe Williams and Nahki Wells scored before half-time. Former West Brom assistant manager and...
Cristiano Ronaldo out of Manchester United squad after stalking down tunnel before end of game
Cristiano Ronaldo will not play for Manchester United against Chelsea this weekend, and has reportedly been told to train alone after stalking down an Old Trafford tunnel and leaving the stadium before Wednesday's game against Tottenham had finished. As United wrapped up a 2-0 win, Ronaldo, an unused substitute, trudged...
France star Kante out of World Cup after hamstring operation
LONDON (AP) — France star N’Golo Kante was ruled out of the World Cup on Tuesday after Chelsea said the midfielder would be out for four months following surgery on a hamstring injury. Kante hasn't played a game for his club or country since Chelsea's 2-2 draw with...
Michail Antonio: West Ham forward says VAR 'has made refereeing worse'
West Ham's Michail Antonio says VAR has "made refereeing worse" as referees now have "something to fall back on". The Jamaica striker referenced the standard of officiating in Liverpool's 1-0 win over Manchester City on Sunday. He also complained about refereeing in the Hammers' draw at Southampton, after which his...
