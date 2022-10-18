ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Herbie Farnworth trained with Manchester United as a youngster... now the England star has his sights set on Old Trafford and Rugby League World Cup glory

Not for the first time, Herbie Farnworth has Old Trafford in his sights. The England centre is eyeing a visit there on November 19 for the final of the Rugby League World Cup. But there was once a time when Farnworth imagined playing with a different shaped ball at the Theatre of Dreams. ‘When I was really young, I trained with Manchester United,’ the 22-year-old tells Sportsmail.
Yardbarker

Manchester United players show kind gestures of solidarity to fans ahead of Chelsea trip

The majority of Manchester United players gave back their family allocation of tickets for Saturday’s match against Chelsea so the fans could have a higher allocation. The gesture came after United’s clash with Chelsea was confirmed for Saturday, October 22 at 5.30 pm. The date and time were announced only two weeks before the game, leaving supporters with travel and accommodation concerns.
BBC

Jofra Archer to travel with England Lions to UAE as part of injury comeback

Jofra Archer will travel with the England Lions squad for training in the United Arab Emirates next month as he continues to recover from injury. Bowler Archer, 27, has not played for England since March 2021 because of back and elbow injuries. Haseeb Hameed, Dan Lawrence and 18-year-old leg-spinner Rehan...
The Independent

Teenage Leicestershire leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed named in England Lions squad

Teenage leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed has been called up by England Lions, joining four Test players on next month’s trip to the United Arab Emirates.The 15-man squad will travel to the UAE on November 6 for a training camp, before taking on Ben Stokes’ senior England side in a three-day match that serves as a warm-up for the Test series in Pakistan.Leicestershire prospect Ahmed, 18, has long been touted for international honours and ended the county season with a maiden five-for and a maiden century in the same match against Derbyshire.He netted with England’s limited-overs side at Emirates Old Trafford earlier...
The Independent

Alex Hales taking confidence from stellar BBL record ahead of T20 World Cup

Alex Hales draws comfort from his past success in Australia, knowing he has “the game and the record” to hit form at any point for England at the T20 World Cup.The biggest factor in Hales being selected ahead of Phil Salt to open the batting alongside Jos Buttler for the recent T20 series win over Australia was because of his reputation in the Big Bash League.Hales has amassed 1,857 runs at an average of 33.16 in the competition but it is his strike-rate that truly sets him apart. No one with 1,000 runs or more has a strike-rate better than...
BBC

Laurie Williams and Robyn Love on pregnancy: 'A baby seems to bring light to things'

A tiny pair of shoes, placed in front of a board bearing a few simple words: 'Baby Love. Due April 2023.'. With that one post on Instagram, Laurie Williams and Robyn Love - the British wheelchair basketball stars who went viral after announcing their engagement in 2020 - threatened to break the internet once more. This time, it was with the news that Williams was pregnant.
Daily Mail

Manly rebel Josh Schuster insists he does NOT regret refusing to wear the club's rainbow jersey despite it causing a miserable run that led to Des Hasler's sacking: 'My faith comes first'

Josh Schuster maintains that he holds no regrets over his stance during Manly's rainbow jersey saga, despite the drastic impact it had on the NRL club's season. Seven Sea Eagles stars refused to wear a rainbow jersey for their Round 20 clash with Sydney Roosters, with players angry that they weren't consulted by club bosses over the jersey's introduction.
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo left out of Manchester United squad for match at Chelsea

Erik Ten Hag has led a decision to stand down Cristiano Ronaldo from Manchester United duty this weekend, the PA news agency understands.Red Devils boss Ten Hag is understood to have made the call to omit Ronaldo from the squad for Saturday’s Premier League trip to Chelsea.Ronaldo left the Old Trafford bench before full-time in Wednesday’s 2-0 Premier League win over Tottenham.The 37-year-old cut a frustrated figure trudging down the tunnel in the 89th minute, having remained an unused substitute for the win over Spurs.“Cristiano will not be part of the Manchester United squad for this Saturday’s game against Chelsea,”...
BBC

Wasps administrators 'confident' club's women's rugby and netball teams will play on

Wasps' administrators are "confident" the club's women's team will play in the Premier 15s this season - and hold similar optimism for the netball side. The Coventry-based club entered administration on Monday, making 167 players and staff redundant. Wasps' men's side have been suspended and relegated by Premiership Rugby but...
The Independent

Reece Topley out of T20 World Cup with injury as England bring in Tymal Mills

Reece Topley has been ruled out of the T20 World Cup just three days before England’s opening match, with fellow left-armer Tymal Mills brought into their squad as a replacement.Topley rolled his left ankle after standing on a boundary advertisement cushion then landing awkwardly during some catching drills ahead of England’s warm-up win over Pakistan in Brisbane on Monday.Scans have shown ligament damage so Mills, one of England’s three travelling reserves, has been upgraded to the 15-strong squad, with the change ratified by the International Cricket Council.An England and Wales Cricket Board statement said: “Surrey and England seamer Reece Topley...
SkySports

West Brom 0-2 Bristol City: Joe Williams and Nahki Wells seal victory for Robins

West Bromwich Albion's home woes continued as they were beaten 2-0 by Bristol City. The managerless Baggies, with Richard Beale in caretaker charge after the sacking of Steve Bruce, haven't won in five home games after Joe Williams and Nahki Wells scored before half-time. Former West Brom assistant manager and...
FOX Sports

France star Kante out of World Cup after hamstring operation

LONDON (AP) — France star N’Golo Kante was ruled out of the World Cup on Tuesday after Chelsea said the midfielder would be out for four months following surgery on a hamstring injury. Kante hasn't played a game for his club or country since Chelsea's 2-2 draw with...
BBC

Michail Antonio: West Ham forward says VAR 'has made refereeing worse'

West Ham's Michail Antonio says VAR has "made refereeing worse" as referees now have "something to fall back on". The Jamaica striker referenced the standard of officiating in Liverpool's 1-0 win over Manchester City on Sunday. He also complained about refereeing in the Hammers' draw at Southampton, after which his...

