Alex Hales draws comfort from his past success in Australia, knowing he has “the game and the record” to hit form at any point for England at the T20 World Cup.The biggest factor in Hales being selected ahead of Phil Salt to open the batting alongside Jos Buttler for the recent T20 series win over Australia was because of his reputation in the Big Bash League.Hales has amassed 1,857 runs at an average of 33.16 in the competition but it is his strike-rate that truly sets him apart. No one with 1,000 runs or more has a strike-rate better than...

11 HOURS AGO