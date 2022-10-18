Read full article on original website
ESPN
Cristiano Ronaldo axed from Man United squad vs. Chelsea after leaving Tottenham game early
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has axed striker Cristiano Ronaldo from the squad to face Chelsea on Saturday as punishment for his early exit during the win over Tottenham Hotspur. Ten Hag has taken the decision after Ronaldo left Old Trafford before the end of the 2-0 victory over...
Cristiano Ronaldo responds to being dropped from Man Utd squad
Cristiano Ronaldo posts a response to being dropped from the Manchester United squad that will face Chelsea after his antics in the 2-0 Tottenham win.
theScore
Ronaldo axed from United squad after reportedly refusing to come on as sub
Manchester United won't feature Cristiano Ronaldo in their next game, the club announced a day after the disgruntled Portuguese star left the bench early during a Premier League match. "Cristiano Ronaldo will not be part of the Manchester United squad for this Saturday’s Premier League game against Chelsea," read a...
Man Utd charged with failing to control players vs Newcastle after Cristiano Ronaldo and team-mates’ rant at referee
MANCHESTER UNITED have been charged by the FA for failing to control their players in the goalless draw with Newcastle on Sunday. The Red Devils were found to be in breach of FA Rule E20.1 after Cristiano Ronaldo and his team-mates protested the decision to disallow the striker's goal. United...
EXCLUSIVE: Herbie Farnworth trained with Manchester United as a youngster... now the England star has his sights set on Old Trafford and Rugby League World Cup glory
Not for the first time, Herbie Farnworth has Old Trafford in his sights. The England centre is eyeing a visit there on November 19 for the final of the Rugby League World Cup. But there was once a time when Farnworth imagined playing with a different shaped ball at the Theatre of Dreams. ‘When I was really young, I trained with Manchester United,’ the 22-year-old tells Sportsmail.
NBC Sports
Cristiano Ronaldo leaves Manchester United bench for tunnel in 90th minute (video)
Cristiano Ronaldo had seen enough from Manchester United vs Tottenham, heading down the tunnel in the 90th-minute in a 2-0 win at Old Trafford on Wednesday. As the stadium celebrated a big win, singing “Fred Will Tear You Apart”, Ronaldo couldn’t wait to get into the team room despite the Red Devils holding two more subs in the game.
Chelsea Set Out To Avoid Another 4-1 Beating From Brentford
It won't be like last time for Graham Potter's side.
Yardbarker
Lisandro Martinez Reflects On Manchester United 2-0 Tottenham
Manchester United showed their dominance on Wednesday night as dispatched Tottenham by two goals to nil. Lisandro Martinez was a part of a defence that put in a fantastic clean sheet performance. Erik Ten Hag has all the right to be incredibly proud of his sides performance. Martinez once again...
fourfourtwo.com
Cristiano Ronaldo banished from Manchester United's first-team squad, will miss game against Chelsea
Cristiano Ronaldo won't be part of Manchester United's squad for their fixture against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, with reports suggesting he has also been banished from the first-team squad's training sessions. Disappointed with his lack of game time during Manchester United's 2-0 win against Tottenham on Wednesday, Ronaldo...
mailplus.co.uk
Man Utd 2 Tottenham 0: Ronaldo flounces off and new-look United don’t need him back
MANCHESTER United’s best display under Erik ten Hag. Undoubtedly. Their best for quite some time, in fact. There were precious few like this in the dog days of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, either. It may prove significant in another way, too. In the 89th minute, in the knowledge he was...
Seven stars who have played for Man Utd and Tottenham in the Premier League era including Eriksen and Berbatov
TOTTENHAM head to Manchester United looking to continue their best-ever start to a Premier League season – but they will be worried about a familiar face. Antonio Conte’s side currently sit third in the table and will be hoping to close the gap on leaders Arsenal to just a point with a victory at United.
Liverpool 1-0 West Ham, Brentford 0-0 Chelsea: Premier League clockwatch – as it happened
Liverpool built on their victory over Manchester City with another win thanks to Darwin Núñez’s header
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag to wait before deciding future of out-of-contract players
Erik ten Hag says Manchester United will wait before making any decisions with players who are nearing the end of their contracts at the club, despite uncertainty over the future of senior figures like David de Gea and Cristiano Ronaldo.As many as nine members of United’s first team squad could leave for free when their existing deals expire at the end of the season, although the club retains options to extend their terms by another year.United typically trigger such extensions but, even then, are left with a choice to either make a new offer to the players in question, sell...
FOX Sports
Liverpool manager Klopp charged by FA for furious outburst
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been charged by the Football Association after his furious outburst in Sunday's game against Manchester City. The German was sent off after charging out of his technical area late in his team’s 1-0 win at Anfield to remonstrate with the referee's assistant.
BBC
Cristiano Ronaldo: Man Utd forward leaves Old Trafford before full-time
Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo left Old Trafford before full-time in Wednesday's Premier League win over Tottenham. An unused substitute in the 2-0 victory, he left the bench and walked down the tunnel in the 89th minute. It is understood Ronaldo briefly went into the dressing room before leaving the...
Sporting News
Manchester United vs. Tottenham Hotspur: Time, TV channel, stream, betting odds for Premier League match
Manchester United continue a difficult run of three Premier League fixtures in six days when they host Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday. Last time out, the Red Devils drew a match for the first time under Erik ten Hag, as Newcastle United frustrated them to a goalless stalemate at Old Trafford.
Yardbarker
Manchester United players show kind gestures of solidarity to fans ahead of Chelsea trip
The majority of Manchester United players gave back their family allocation of tickets for Saturday’s match against Chelsea so the fans could have a higher allocation. The gesture came after United’s clash with Chelsea was confirmed for Saturday, October 22 at 5.30 pm. The date and time were announced only two weeks before the game, leaving supporters with travel and accommodation concerns.
Newcastle ace Nick Pope explains Cristiano Ronaldo free-kick row after Man Utd star was left fuming over disallowed goal
NEWCASTLE goalkeeper Nick Pope has explained the mix-up at Old Trafford which left Manchester United ace Cristiano Ronaldo fuming after seeing a goal disallowed. The visiting Magpies were awarded a free-kick for offside. Defender Fabian Schar appeared to knock the ball back to Pope, who remained static. Ronaldo then closed...
BBC
Man Utd 2-0 Tottenham Hotspur: We struggle in games at high level, says Antonio Conte
Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte says his side "struggles with games at a high level" after they were beaten 2-0 by Manchester United at Old Trafford. Available to UK users only. MATCH REPORT: Man Utd 2-0 Tottenham Hotspur. Watch Premier League highlights on Match of the Day on Wednesday, 19...
Yardbarker
Cristiano Ronaldo Walks Off Pitch During Manchester United 2-0 Tottenham
Cristiano Ronaldo decided to walk down the Old Trafford tunnel early despite his side being 2-0 up against Tottenham on Wednesday night. Manchester United put in one of their best performances of the campaign so far with a dominant display over Antonio Conte’s dire Spurs side. United controlled and...
