theScore

Ronaldo axed from United squad after reportedly refusing to come on as sub

Manchester United won't feature Cristiano Ronaldo in their next game, the club announced a day after the disgruntled Portuguese star left the bench early during a Premier League match. "Cristiano Ronaldo will not be part of the Manchester United squad for this Saturday’s Premier League game against Chelsea," read a...
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Herbie Farnworth trained with Manchester United as a youngster... now the England star has his sights set on Old Trafford and Rugby League World Cup glory

Not for the first time, Herbie Farnworth has Old Trafford in his sights. The England centre is eyeing a visit there on November 19 for the final of the Rugby League World Cup. But there was once a time when Farnworth imagined playing with a different shaped ball at the Theatre of Dreams. ‘When I was really young, I trained with Manchester United,’ the 22-year-old tells Sportsmail.
NBC Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo leaves Manchester United bench for tunnel in 90th minute (video)

Cristiano Ronaldo had seen enough from Manchester United vs Tottenham, heading down the tunnel in the 90th-minute in a 2-0 win at Old Trafford on Wednesday. As the stadium celebrated a big win, singing “Fred Will Tear You Apart”, Ronaldo couldn’t wait to get into the team room despite the Red Devils holding two more subs in the game.
Yardbarker

Lisandro Martinez Reflects On Manchester United 2-0 Tottenham

Manchester United showed their dominance on Wednesday night as dispatched Tottenham by two goals to nil. Lisandro Martinez was a part of a defence that put in a fantastic clean sheet performance. Erik Ten Hag has all the right to be incredibly proud of his sides performance. Martinez once again...
The Independent

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag to wait before deciding future of out-of-contract players

Erik ten Hag says Manchester United will wait before making any decisions with players who are nearing the end of their contracts at the club, despite uncertainty over the future of senior figures like David de Gea and Cristiano Ronaldo.As many as nine members of United’s first team squad could leave for free when their existing deals expire at the end of the season, although the club retains options to extend their terms by another year.United typically trigger such extensions but, even then, are left with a choice to either make a new offer to the players in question, sell...
FOX Sports

Liverpool manager Klopp charged by FA for furious outburst

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been charged by the Football Association after his furious outburst in Sunday's game against Manchester City. The German was sent off after charging out of his technical area late in his team’s 1-0 win at Anfield to remonstrate with the referee's assistant.
BBC

Cristiano Ronaldo: Man Utd forward leaves Old Trafford before full-time

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo left Old Trafford before full-time in Wednesday's Premier League win over Tottenham. An unused substitute in the 2-0 victory, he left the bench and walked down the tunnel in the 89th minute. It is understood Ronaldo briefly went into the dressing room before leaving the...
Yardbarker

Manchester United players show kind gestures of solidarity to fans ahead of Chelsea trip

The majority of Manchester United players gave back their family allocation of tickets for Saturday’s match against Chelsea so the fans could have a higher allocation. The gesture came after United’s clash with Chelsea was confirmed for Saturday, October 22 at 5.30 pm. The date and time were announced only two weeks before the game, leaving supporters with travel and accommodation concerns.
Yardbarker

Cristiano Ronaldo Walks Off Pitch During Manchester United 2-0 Tottenham

Cristiano Ronaldo decided to walk down the Old Trafford tunnel early despite his side being 2-0 up against Tottenham on Wednesday night. Manchester United put in one of their best performances of the campaign so far with a dominant display over Antonio Conte’s dire Spurs side. United controlled and...

