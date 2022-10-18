ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Three bold predictions for Knicks season

By Zach Braziller
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

The Knicks open the season on Wednesday night against the Grizzlies. The Post’s Zach Braziller provides three bold predictions and some schedule highlights ahead of the season.

Three bold predictions

1. Jalen Brunson is an All-Star: His strong preseason is a good omen for a big first season as a Knick. He performed that well.

2. Tom Thibodeau receives a contract extension: It comes after the Knicks advance through the play-in tournament as the eighth seed and take two games off the No. 1 Bucks in the first round.

Jalen Brunson is expected to be an impact player for the Knicks after his massive free agency signing.
Noah K. Murray-NY Post

3. The Knicks again whiff on a star: They fail to land Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander at the trade deadline. Instead, the blossoming standout gets sent to the Raptors.

Five Games to Watch

Oct. 19 at Memphis: It’s a stiff early test for new point guard Jalen Brunson, facing electric superstar Ja Morant and the loaded Grizzlies in the regular-season opener. Only the Warriors won more home games last season than the Grizzlies.

Nov. 9 at Brooklyn: The Knicks will get their first look at Ben Simmons, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving at Barclays Center as the rivalry is resumed. Fans of the orange and blue usually fill up the Brooklyn arena for these meetings, and the first of four regular-season matchups is unlikely to be an exception.

Julius Randle is in for a big change this season.
Noah K. Murray-NY Post

Dec 4. vs. Cleveland: Knicks fans will get an up-close look at what they narrowly missed out on when Donovan Mitchell and the on-the-rise Cavaliers come to the Garden. This would be a good night for an RJ Barrett offensive explosion.

Dec. 20 vs. Golden State: There is always excitement — and anguish — when Stephen Curry comes to town because of how close the Knicks came to landing him in the 2009 draft. There will be extra anticipation this year, as the Warriors are coming off a title and are considered one of the favorites this season. This is the most in-demand game of the year, according to StubHub.

Tom Thibodeau will have his work cut out for him after last season’s dismal finish.
Corey Sipkin

Dec. 25 vs. Philadelphia: Christmas at the Garden just feels right, and the Knicks will get an opportunity to knock off one of the projected top teams in the Eastern Conference when Joel Embiid and the 76ers make the brief trip up I-95.

