The Union Station in St. Louis is a National Historic Landmark that was repurposed to serve a large metropolitan cityCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
2 Cities in Missouri Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensMissouri State
Distinguished physiologist and Nobel Prize recipient, Joseph Erlanger, lived in this St. Louis home from 1917 to 1965CJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
This Richardsonian Romanesque-style home in St. Charles, Missouri was designed by innovator Oliver L. Link in 1892CJ CoombsSaint Charles, MO
4 Great Seafood Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Chiefs Fans Speculate Trade Could Be Coming Following Travis Kelce Contract News
The Kansas City Chiefs altered a significant contract today following their 24-20 loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 6. In a move that will save the team nearly $3.5M in cap space this season, the Chiefs converted part of tight end Travis Kelce's base salary into a signing bonus this morning. ...
2 Potental Teams Reportedly Emerge For Running Back Chrisitan McCaffrey
The NFC West might be gaining a superstar running back in the near future. In a report that surfaced Tuesday morning, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler noted that the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers have emerged as two teams "implicated" in a potential blockbuster trade involving Christian ...
Giants draft bust was a ‘little brat,’ ex-teammate says
Former Giants linebacker Jonathan Casillas wants you to know something: Eli Apple was not a great teammate. Casillas went on the New York Post’s “Blue Rush Podcast” and explained that the cornerback displayed a serious lack of effort that was not addressed early enough by former Giants head coach Ben McAdoo.
Troy Aikman has harsh words for Denver Broncos
The Denver Broncos did not leave Troy Aikman impressed on Monday night. The Broncos entered the game 2-3 and lost 19-16 to the Los Angeles Chargers on the road. Denver’s offense continued to have problems, including on the opening possession of overtime. Denver got into a 3rd-and-1 situation and was unable to convert, so they punted.
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady 'Miserable' News
With the Tampa Bay Buccaneers struggling to a 3-3 start, and rumors swirling about his marriage, some are starting to believe that the 45-year-old quarterback made a mistake coming back for the 2022 season. On Wednesday, Brady's old paper, the Boston Globe, said that Brady is "miserable." "A miserable Tom...
Major NFL Trade Rumors Are Swirling This Wednesday
A major NFL trade rumor is swirling this Wednesday afternoon, and it involves the Green Bay Packers. The storied NFC North franchise is in desperate need of a No. 1 option at the wide receiver position. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler suggests Chase Claypool of the Pittsburgh Steelers could be a ...
Commanders Sign Notable Quarterback With Carson Wentz Sidelined
The Washington Commanders learned Monday that they will be without starting quarterback Carson Wentz for the foreseeable future. The team has added a new player to its quarterback room as a result. The Commanders signed third-year player Jake Fromm to their practice squad Tuesday, ESPN's John Keim ...
3-time Pro Bowl tight end announces his retirement from NFL
After 14 seasons in the NFL, one tight end is saying, “That’s all, folks.”. Longtime Tennessee Titans tight end Delanie Walker announced Tuesday that he is officially retiring from the league. Walker will retire as a member of the Titans. “To be able to retire with the Titans...
Tom Brady Steps Out Without His Wedding Ring, Says NFL Sideline Outburst Was 'Not One of My Better Days'
Tom Brady is having a tough week. The 45-year-old NFL pro was photographed without his wedding ring over the weekend amid speculation that his marriage to Gisele Bundchen is crumbling, just hours before losing his cool on the football field during a matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Brady opened up...
Sources: Jerry Jones, Robert Kraft have heated exchange amid Roger Goodell contract discussion
NEW YORK -- NFL owners voted 31-1 on Tuesday to permit their compensation committee to open negotiations on a new contract with commissioner Roger Goodell, but not before two of the league's most powerful owners, the Dallas Cowboys' Jerry Jones and New England Patriots' Robert Kraft, engaged in a heated exchange, league and ownership sources told ESPN.
Saints Are Signing Veteran Quarterback This Tuesday
In the lead-up to their Thursday Night Football matchup with Arizona, the New Orleans Saints made several changes to their practice squad Tuesday. A report by Nick Underhill this afternoon confirmed the Saints have signed quarterback Jake Luton, as well as defensive end Jabari Zuniga, to their ...
Colin Cowherd Says 1 NFL Team Should Fire Head Coach
Nathaniel Hackett has only coached six games with the Denver Broncos, but already one sports personality is calling for him to be fired. Colin Cowherd said on his talk show "The Herd" that the Broncos need to move on from Hackett after just one season. Cowherd's take comes a day after the Broncos ...
NFL Fans Are Crushing Tom Brady For What He Compares Playing In The NFL To
Tom Brady has made more headlines for his life away from the football field of late than his play on it. That continued this week. On his "Let's Go!" podcast, Brady spoke with NBA star Kevin Durant this week. Perhaps in an effort to explain some of the strife in his personal life — reports have ...
Robert Griffin III Thinks 1 Team Should Sign Odell Beckham Jr
Odell Beckham Jr. has not yet decided where he'll play football this season. That being said, ESPN analyst Robert Griffin III would like to see the All-Pro wideout suit up for the Green Bay Packers. Griffin pointed out that Green Bay's receiving corps is in desperate need of a boost...
Ravens sign three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver
The Baltimore Ravens, desperate for wide receiver depth, have signed veteran DeSean Jackson. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the news Tuesday afternoon. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. The 35-year-old Jackson, a three-time Pro Bowl selection, gives the Ravens another deep threat along with speedsters Rashod Bateman and Devin...
Nathaniel Hackett explains why Melvin Gordon was benched vs. Chargers
ENGLEWOOD — In Melvin Gordon's eight years in the NFL, he's never been benched. That was until Monday night against the Chargers. Gordon didn't play a snap after the first quarter, standing on the sidelines with his helmet off. He rushed three times for eight yards and was replaced by Latavius Murray and Mike Boone.
'Multiple Teams' Are Reportedly Calling The Patriots About A Wide Receiver Trade
With less than two weeks remaining until the NFL trade deadline, trade rumors are heating up. Reports out of New England suggest one Patriots wide receiver could be on the move. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported that "multiple teams" have inquired about wideout Kendrick Bourne, and that Bourne ...
NFL Agent 'Disturbed' By Unfortunate Injury On Monday Night
Broncos linebacker Aaron Patrick suffered an extremely unlucky injury on Monday Night Football when he tore his ACL. It sounds like his agent is trying to get to the bottom of how it happened. Patrick injured his knee when he ran out of bounds while chasing Los Angeles Chargers punt returner ...
Cleveland Browns' Nick Chubb amplifies Jacoby Brissett's postgame message
BEREA — If the Browns didn’t get a wake-up call from Jacoby Brissett’s postgame speech Sunday, Nick Chubb provided it Wednesday. Brissett played his worst game of the season in the 38-15 home loss to the New England Patriots, throwing two interceptions, one on the second play, and taking four sacks. He finished...
