Talon Marks
Dave Roberts, it’s time to go…
The Dodgers were recently eliminated in the postseason and upset by the Padres in the National League Divisional Series and Roberts is one person to blame. The Dodgers all season long had dominated the Padres winning 14 of 19 games they played against them, which makes being eliminated by the Padres even more confusing and painful.
Bob Costas Made Embarrassing Error On Air During Yankees-Guardians
Bob Costas has been the subject of plenty of criticism during his first full MLB playoff series in 22 years. At one point during the broadcast of Game 5 between the Guardians and Yankees, Costas mysteriously seemed to say that New York didn't win the World Series in 2009. In...
How to watch Yankees vs. Astros in the ALCS
Following the New York Yankees’ Game 5 ALDS win over the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday, the battle for the American League pennant is down to two clubs. On one side are the Houston Astros, making a sixth straight ALCS appearance, and on the other are the Yankees, looking to book their first trip to the Fall Classic since 2009.
Hernández: If Dodgers are to survive October, Andrew Friedman must understand change is needed
Andrew Friedman isn't ready to say the Dodgers' front office was responsible for the team's early postseason exit. And that's part of the problem.
Yankees fans take the streets and aim f-bombs at Jose Altuve (Video)
Yankees fans took to the streets after beating the Guardians in Game 5, and had some fun at Jose Altuve’s expense before the Astros series. The sign-stealing scandal continues to cast a shadow on the Astros success, even five years later. While several members of that 2017 team have since come out and defended Jose Altuve, stating that the All-Star second baseman was vehemently against their cheating system, he will always be associated with that tainted World Series trophy.
dodgerblue.com
Andrew Friedman: Criticism Of Dave Roberts For Dodgers’ NLDS Loss Is ‘Unfair’
The Los Angeles Dodgers’ historic season ended abruptly when the San Diego Padres eliminated them in the 2022 National League Division Series after they won just one game. It certainly fell short of the expectations placed on the team that set a franchise record with 111 wins and went 14-5 against the Padres. The NLDS loss has led to an array of questions and many outside the organization calling for Dodgers manager Dave Roberts to be fired.
Watch: Astros legend Roger Clemens throws out Game 1 first pitch
Clemens won seven Cy Young awards during his career, with his last coming in 2004 in Houston.
Dodgers News: Cody Bellinger's Future With Team Not In Discussions According To GM
Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger has one year left of arbitration
Chicago Cubs may open offseason with shocking free agent signing
For the first time since the Chicago Cubs signed starting pitcher Yu Darvish in 2018, the team is expected to swim in the deep of Major League Baseball free agency this offseason. Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer told reporters at the end of the season that the team...
Dodgers’ shocking upset NLDS loss by the numbers
The Los Angeles Dodgers’ dream season ended up being a nightmare, with the team losing in the National League Division Series in four games to the San Diego Padres. 111 wins in the regular season, as well as a run differential of +334 (not seen since before the integration of baseball) ultimately meant nothing in October.
Offseason outlook: St. Louis Cardinals
In conjunction with this post, Anthony Franco will hold a Cardinals-centric chat on 10-20-22 at 2:30 pm CST. Click here to leave a question in advance or participate in the live chat. The Cardinals are fresh off a fourth straight postseason appearance, but they’ve failed to advance to a Division...
NLCS Odds: Phillies vs. Padres Game 1 prediction, odds and pick – 10/18/2022
The Philadelphia Phillies travel west to take on the San Diego Padres in Game 1 of the NLCS tonight. Zack Wheeler is the starter for the visiting Phillies, while Yu Darvish will take the mound for the home Padres. The first pitch is slated for 8:03 ET. Below we continue our MLB odds series with a Phillies-Padres prediction and pick.
Padres' bats go silent against Phillies in NLCS opener
Juan Soto, Manny Machado and unlikely star Trent Grisham went silent for the San Diego Padres, giving the Petco Park faithful little to get loud about in the city's first NL Championship Series since 1998
dodgerblue.com
2022 NLCS: Phillies Vs. Padres Schedule, Start Times, TV Info & How To Watch
Both the Philadelphia Phillies and the San Diego Padres took down the top-seeded teams in the National League in their Division Series matchups, and now the two will battle it out in the NL Championship Series beginning on Tuesday. The Padres defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers in four games, taking...
CBS Sports
Braves executive wants 'top-five' payroll after Atlanta's early exit from playoffs
The Atlanta Braves were eliminated from the postseason over the weekend by the Philadelphia Phillies, dashing their dreams of becoming Major League Baseball's first repeat champion in more than two decades. Predictably, the Braves have shifted their focus to the offseason. Team chairman Terry McGuirk even established a new goal recently during an interview with Justin Toscano of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution: increasing the team's payroll further so that it ranks in the top five in the majors.
Cardinals: Albert Pujols to honor 10-year services contract with Angels
The St. Louis Cardinals legend Albert Pujols may be restricted in his Cardinals commitments due to 10-year contract with Angels. Many fans have been excited about Albert Pujols’ reunion with the St. Louis Cardinals, and once again having one of the greatest players of all-time around the organization. Unfortunately, Pujols will likely be tied back to Southern California for another 10-year stretch.
Watch Parties to be held at Petco Park for NLCS Games 3 and 4
Padres fans will be able to watch Games 3 and 4 of the National League Championship Series this weekend live inside Petco Park.
Dodgers Analyst Feels There Will Be a Major Roster Overhaul This Offseason
Dodgers analyst Eric Karros highlights some of the major changes coming for Los Angeles this offseason, changes that were likely to come even without their NLDS loss.
It’s too early to lament the St. Louis Cardinals’ Harrison Bader trade
New York Yankees outfielder Harrison Bader is tearing it up in the postseason, but St. Louis Cardinals fans shouldn’t despair over his departure yet. For St. Louis Cardinals fans, the 2022 American League Division Series has felt a lot like the 2020 postseason: a dagger to the heart. While in 2020, former Cardinal Randy Arozarena put on a historic performance to lead the Tampa Bay Rays to the World Series, in 2022 Harrison Bader has been a sparkplug for the New York Yankees, hitting three home runs in the ALDS so far.
Fans, Media React to Yankees-Guardians ALDS Game 5 Postponement
The weather gods were not on the baseball’s side, and people had plenty to say about it.
