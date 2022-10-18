ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prairie Jewelers continues more than a century of trust

By Sharyn Alden
Over the centuries, layers of history and mystery have surrounded the world of jewelry such as what certain colors and cuts of stones may represent.

For many people, it can be daunting to know how to choose jewelry that works best for their sentiments and budget.

“It’s important to have someone educate you, without pressure, about what pieces of jewelry may be good choices for you,” said Art Fish, new owner of Prairie Jewelers.

The store was recently recognized as the ‘Best Jewelry Store’ in the 2022 “Best of Sun Prairie readers poll awards conducted annually by The Sun Prairie Star.

Fish will be speaking at the Colonial Club on Tuesday, Nov. 29, at 10 a.m. on “Tips for Repurposing Jewelry You’ve Inherited or No Longer Wear as Well as Trends in Color and Design.”

After the free program, Fish will be available to answer questions as well as clean jewelry from audience members.

Finding the right piece of jewelry for the right occasion is often a journey. Fish has worked in the jewelry business for more than 30 years. He bought Sun Prairie’s iconic store two years ago from Mike Durant, who was at the helm for 38 years.

“Customers tell us they appreciate being able to browse at their own pace here,” said Fish. “In a non-commission store like ours, we take the stress out of making important decisions,” he said.

Retail history spans more than 100 yearsIn the 1890s, the U.S. saw the birth of basketball (1891), Coca Cola introduced their iconic drink in bottles (1894), and the first modern Olympics began in Athens (1896).

Locally, during the late 1890s, Schiller Jewelers—the forerunner of what would be named Prairie Jewelers—originally located downtown and today at 976 W. Main Street, was just getting started.

Fast forward a few decades to the 1960s-built strip mall—once known as the Main Shopping Center—where the store is located today.

“This has been a jewelry store ever since there was a cornfield across the street,” Durant said. “The mall was built in stages with Conrad’s grocery being the anchor.”

For people who love stories that involve moving safes, this is your sort of adventure tale.

Durant said the safe, still going strong in today’s store, came up on a rail car from Chicago and was placed in a triangle building in downtown Sun Prairie along the railroad tracks.

“In the 1960s there weren’t many tow trucks that could pick up a heavy safe so they used a standard Ford tow truck with strong chains to move it nine blocks down Main Street,” Durant explained. “The story goes that four big guys rode down Main Street on the front bumper to keep it down for steering.”

Serendipity: A fresh startFor several years Fish was the sales manager at Goodman’s Jewelers on State Street in Madison. “When the opportunity to own my own jewelry store came up, I jumped at it. It has been a dream come true,” Fish said.

Just when he was thinking of how he might put his own stamp on the iconic business, serendipity intervened.

Not many people start out on a new business venture with quite the ‘jolt’ Fish did.

In May 2021, an SUV crashed through the glass front of the store and the vehicle ended up inside Prairie Jewelers. The accident, causing injuries to two people, resulted in structural changes to the store and a revamped interior.

“In addition to an expansive new all-glass storefront,” Fish said, “we remodeled the interior by adding beautiful lighting, new seating areas, and furniture. The comfortable-to-walk-on carpeting seems to be one of the immediate takeaways that customers mention when they come in for the first time since the accident.”

‘A people person’Establishing a relationship with a jewelry customer is not easy.

“There are very few purchases in life that can be described as important, urgent, scary, caring, loving and forever,” said Fish. “Choosing a piece of jewelry can be intimating, especially when you’re making lifetime purchases like engagement and wedding rings, and other pieces you’ll treasure for a long time. You want to get it right.”

Those who get to know Fish quickly see why he’s called a ‘people person.’ “I really like helping people,” Fish said. “Whether they’re looking for a birthday gift, engagement ring, need a necklace repaired or a watch battery, it’s a good way to get to know each other. I truly care about every customer’s experience.”

