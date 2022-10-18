BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – If Belton residents have any questions after getting their next utility bill, this is probably why. The City of Belton implemented a new billing structure for water service on October 1, and also increased the sewer rate. Public Information Officer Paul Romer says the City anticipates water and sewer utility customers will want to know more about these changes.

BELTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO