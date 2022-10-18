ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KCEN

Traffic delays in Killeen expected on Friday for repairs

KILLEEN, Texas — The eastbound lane of Skyline Drive will be closed Friday, Oct. 20 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for sanitary sewer service repair, says the City of Killeen. The lane will be shut down from Santa Rosa Drive to Swope Drive. A traffic control plan will...
KILLEEN, TX
fox44news.com

Construction on Midway Drive to cause closure

TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) -The City of Temple will close the right, eastbound lane on Midway Drive this Friday. The City says the closure is expected to be in place for approximately three weeks. This comes as part of the ongoing Bird Creek Interceptor Sanitary Sewer project. Detours will be...
TEMPLE, TX
KCEN

TxDOT to close lanes on SL 121 on Friday Night

BELTON, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation will close down the mainlane on the Texas 121 Loop on Friday, Oct. 21. The closures will be part of the ongoing widening project on 121 and will allow for construction crews to set beams for the northbound Nolan Creek bridge.
BELTON, TX
fox44news.com

City of Belton shares details on utility billing changes

BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – If Belton residents have any questions after getting their next utility bill, this is probably why. The City of Belton implemented a new billing structure for water service on October 1, and also increased the sewer rate. Public Information Officer Paul Romer says the City anticipates water and sewer utility customers will want to know more about these changes.
BELTON, TX
fox44news.com

Loop 363 construction to cause brief closure

BELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – A brief full freeway closure on Loop 363, from Case Road to Lorraine Avenue, will be taking place this Thursday. The Texas Department of Transportation says this Bell County closure will take place in both directions. This temporary impact to traffic will let crews conduct preventative maintenance on the bridge within the project limits. The closure will happen during non-peak hours, and will be finished within 30 minutes.
BELL COUNTY, TX
KCEN

Paving operations will cause road closures on I-14 tonight, says TxDOT

BELTON, Texas — Lanes on I-14 between Simmons Road and Stillhouse Dam Road will be closing on Oct. 19 and 20, says TxDOT. Traffic will be directed to exit before the Simmons Road off-ramp and re-enter I-14 on the eastbound entrance ramp before SL 121. The George Wilson eastbound on-ramp will also reportedly be closed.
BELTON, TX
KLST/KSAN

Bell County launches Scofflaw program

BELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) — Starting Tuesday, October 18, vehicle registration renewal in Bell County will be a little more complicated for those with outstanding tickets and fines. The program blocks anyone with an unpaid fine to the county from renewing registration on their vehicle. The program shares information between the county and the […]
BELL COUNTY, TX
fox44news.com

Water released from area lakes for downstream needs

BRAZOS RIVER BASIN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Brazos River Authority has announced that even though some area lakes are already well below their normal levels, water is being released from those reservoirs to meet desperate needs downstream. This water will soon be joined by more from lakes even further up stream.
WACO, TX
saladovillagevoice.com

1,000+ acre property holds One Day Land Sale Oct 15

Southland Marketing and Development, Inc. marketed and conducted a one-day Land Sale for a 1,000+ acre development off of FM 2843 just west of Mustang Creek Ranch on property formerly owned by Double B Wildlife Ranch. Southland brought potential buyers from as far away as California to purchase 2.5 acre...
SALADO, TX
fox44news.com

Highway 84 construction leads to McGregor closures

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Texas Department of Transportation and its contractor are performing lane closures on Highway 84, near McGregor. TxDOT says these closures will let crews prepare for future cable barrier installations along Highway 84. Crews have closed the inside Highway 84 eastbound mainlane, from Garfield Avenue through Cotton Belt Parkway.
MCGREGOR, TX
KWTX

Landowner wants McLennan County to fence off private road to block trespassers’ access to ‘Felon’s Playground’ at Tradinghouse

HALLSBURG, Texas (KWTX) - Kevin Kuretsch can become emotional when he talks about Tradinghouse Creek Reservoir, the 2,000-acre lake in eastern McLennan County. His father worked at the Tradinghouse Creek power plant and the nearby Lake Creek power plant for 41 years, and Kuretsch has spent countless hours on the water fishing, boating, skiing and jet skiing.
MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX
fox44news.com

Shots fired in Cove leads to arrest

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (FOX 44) – A Copperas Cove man is in jail after police get a report of shots fired. The Copperas Cove Police Department says officers responded at approximately 5:37 p.m. Tuesday to 2990 East Business Highway 190. The officers arrived and discovered a damaged window on the front of the building – and also discovered a bullet fragment. Witnesses on scene reported hearing a gunshot.
COPPERAS COVE, TX
fox44news.com

Suspects sought in Killeen bank theft

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Killeen Police Department and Bell County Crime Stoppers need your help to identify suspects in a bank theft. It was reported to the department that some individuals have deposited fraudulent checks into individual accounts at the Extraco Banks in Killeen. The suspects then withdraw the money from an ATM.
KILLEEN, TX

