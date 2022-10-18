Read full article on original website
Traffic delays in Killeen expected on Friday for repairs
KILLEEN, Texas — The eastbound lane of Skyline Drive will be closed Friday, Oct. 20 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for sanitary sewer service repair, says the City of Killeen. The lane will be shut down from Santa Rosa Drive to Swope Drive. A traffic control plan will...
Construction on Midway Drive to cause closure
TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) -The City of Temple will close the right, eastbound lane on Midway Drive this Friday. The City says the closure is expected to be in place for approximately three weeks. This comes as part of the ongoing Bird Creek Interceptor Sanitary Sewer project. Detours will be...
TxDOT to close lanes on SL 121 on Friday Night
BELTON, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation will close down the mainlane on the Texas 121 Loop on Friday, Oct. 21. The closures will be part of the ongoing widening project on 121 and will allow for construction crews to set beams for the northbound Nolan Creek bridge.
City of Belton shares details on utility billing changes
BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – If Belton residents have any questions after getting their next utility bill, this is probably why. The City of Belton implemented a new billing structure for water service on October 1, and also increased the sewer rate. Public Information Officer Paul Romer says the City anticipates water and sewer utility customers will want to know more about these changes.
Loop 363 construction to cause brief closure
BELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – A brief full freeway closure on Loop 363, from Case Road to Lorraine Avenue, will be taking place this Thursday. The Texas Department of Transportation says this Bell County closure will take place in both directions. This temporary impact to traffic will let crews conduct preventative maintenance on the bridge within the project limits. The closure will happen during non-peak hours, and will be finished within 30 minutes.
Paving operations will cause road closures on I-14 tonight, says TxDOT
BELTON, Texas — Lanes on I-14 between Simmons Road and Stillhouse Dam Road will be closing on Oct. 19 and 20, says TxDOT. Traffic will be directed to exit before the Simmons Road off-ramp and re-enter I-14 on the eastbound entrance ramp before SL 121. The George Wilson eastbound on-ramp will also reportedly be closed.
Fire marshal clears Robinson Family Farm for reopening after massive fire this past weekend
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Robinson Family Farm on Wednesday announced it had been cleared for reopening this weekend after a massive grass fire in its parking lot torched more than 70 vehicles on Saturday, Oct. 15. “Big update, y’all! We got the clear from the fire marshal to open...
Bell County launches Scofflaw program
BELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) — Starting Tuesday, October 18, vehicle registration renewal in Bell County will be a little more complicated for those with outstanding tickets and fines. The program blocks anyone with an unpaid fine to the county from renewing registration on their vehicle. The program shares information between the county and the […]
Water released from area lakes for downstream needs
BRAZOS RIVER BASIN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Brazos River Authority has announced that even though some area lakes are already well below their normal levels, water is being released from those reservoirs to meet desperate needs downstream. This water will soon be joined by more from lakes even further up stream.
More than 70 cars destroyed after Central Texas pumpkin patch goes up in flames
It was supposed to be a beautiful Saturday at a pumpkin patch near Temple, Texas, but more than 70 cars were destroyed after a fire broke out at the pumpkin patch, sending dozens of families running for their lives.
1,000+ acre property holds One Day Land Sale Oct 15
Southland Marketing and Development, Inc. marketed and conducted a one-day Land Sale for a 1,000+ acre development off of FM 2843 just west of Mustang Creek Ranch on property formerly owned by Double B Wildlife Ranch. Southland brought potential buyers from as far away as California to purchase 2.5 acre...
'No active threat' found at La Vega ISD after district placed under lockdown: Police
BELLMEAD, Texas — UPDATE: The Bellmead Police Department is now reporting there to be no "active threat" impacting La Vaga ISD. The Central Texas school district was placed under lockdown this afternoon. At this time, officials have not disclosed what the threat reported was. Police are expected to hold...
Highway 84 construction leads to McGregor closures
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Texas Department of Transportation and its contractor are performing lane closures on Highway 84, near McGregor. TxDOT says these closures will let crews prepare for future cable barrier installations along Highway 84. Crews have closed the inside Highway 84 eastbound mainlane, from Garfield Avenue through Cotton Belt Parkway.
Copperas Cove ISD warns families of false iPhone AirDrop school threats
COPPERAS COVE, Texas — Copperas Cove ISD sent out a letter to parents warning of false threats being sent to iPhones via the AirDrop feature, as stated in the letter on Oct. 19. "When students receive these anonymous threats, many are copying and pasting the threatening message and sending...
Landowner wants McLennan County to fence off private road to block trespassers’ access to ‘Felon’s Playground’ at Tradinghouse
HALLSBURG, Texas (KWTX) - Kevin Kuretsch can become emotional when he talks about Tradinghouse Creek Reservoir, the 2,000-acre lake in eastern McLennan County. His father worked at the Tradinghouse Creek power plant and the nearby Lake Creek power plant for 41 years, and Kuretsch has spent countless hours on the water fishing, boating, skiing and jet skiing.
Stage three water conservation plan looming for Waco
The current levels at Lake Waco are the lowest they’ve been since the lake expanded back in 2003. The drought is leading to a possible stage 3 water conservation plan.
‘The call center is going to collapse’: 911 operator says many are at their breaking point
Long waits continue for 911 callers as cries for help are now becoming more urgent.
Shots fired in Cove leads to arrest
COPPERAS COVE, Texas (FOX 44) – A Copperas Cove man is in jail after police get a report of shots fired. The Copperas Cove Police Department says officers responded at approximately 5:37 p.m. Tuesday to 2990 East Business Highway 190. The officers arrived and discovered a damaged window on the front of the building – and also discovered a bullet fragment. Witnesses on scene reported hearing a gunshot.
Developers to construct 18-building office park in Georgetown
Known as Highland Vista Office Park, the development will include 46 single-story units across 18 buildings. (Rendering courtesy Commerce Realty Partners) Commerce Realty Partners Inc. will develop a new 46,000-square-foot office park at 2951 FM 1460, Georgetown, the development company’s President Ross J.R. McIver said. The project will consist...
Suspects sought in Killeen bank theft
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Killeen Police Department and Bell County Crime Stoppers need your help to identify suspects in a bank theft. It was reported to the department that some individuals have deposited fraudulent checks into individual accounts at the Extraco Banks in Killeen. The suspects then withdraw the money from an ATM.
