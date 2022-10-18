ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

I will shut down the government to force Biden to reverse course and address the chaos at the border, Arizona's Republican Senate candidate Blake Masters says

Trump-backed Blake Masters said Republicans need to be willing to 'play hardball' when it comes to immigration and warned that if elected to the Senate he is prepared to force a government shutdown if President Joe Biden does not address the southern border crisis. The 36-year-old Republican Arizona candidate told...
ARIZONA STATE
Business Insider

The Colorado Republican who lost to Lauren Boebert in the primaries penned a scathing op-ed endorsing her Democratic opponent and comparing her to AOC

Don Coram wrote a scathing op-ed slamming Lauren Boebert for being "disgraceful." He accused Boebert of "jet-setting around the country promoting herself and extreme rhetoric." Coram was a Republican congressional candidate who lost the GOP primary to Boebert in June. In an op-ed published on October 12, Don Coram, a...
COLORADO STATE
Business Insider

Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger are the only Republican members of Congress to explicitly condemn Trump's racist remarks about Mitch McConnell's wife, Elaine Chao— but disapproval within the GOP is growing

A growing number of conservatives are condemning Donald Trump's most recent Truth Social diatribe. Trump referred to the former Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao with a racist nickname. Reps. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger along with some former Trump aides have denounced the post. Several prominent conservatives this week denounced...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Clip resurfaces of Eric Trump saying the Secret Service gets charged only $50 for Trump hotels

An old news clip of Eric Trump has resurfaced in which he said the Secret Service is “saving a fortune” as it has been revealed Donald Trump repeatedly charged “exorbitant rates” to the agents.The son of the former president and executive vice president of Trump Organisation was speaking at the Yahoo Finance All Markets Summit on 10 October 2019 when he claimed agents stayed at Trump properties for free and they only charged the cost of housekeeping.“If my father travels, they [Secret Service agents] stay at our properties free — meaning, like cost for housekeeping,” he said at that...
Daily Mail

Biden hit by shock new poll which shows just 33% of voters would re-elect him if the 2024 election was today: Most Americans say they're worse off than in 2020 - with the midterms less than a month away

Just one-third of American voters would send President Joe Biden back to the White House if the 2024 election were held today, according to new poll findings published on Sunday. A majority of Americans also believe their lives are worse off than they were two years ago, the poll found.
GEORGIA STATE
Newsweek

The 4 GOP Senate Seats Dems Are Most Likely to Flip With 30 Days to Midterm

With only one month remaining until the November 8 midterm elections, the forthcoming Senate and House races remain contentious. Even in the context of the last 15 years, when midterm election cycles have been some of the most impactful, the 2022 cycle has long seemed primed to be among the most important in history. The outcomes in numerous states are expected to have significant ramifications for the remainder of President Joe Biden's first term in office and the potential integrity of the 2024 election.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Hill

GOP Senate candidate says he would ‘actively’ campaign against Trump in 2024

Colorado Republican Senate nominee Joe O’Dea on Sunday said he would “actively campaign against” former President Trump if Trump mounted another bid for the White House. O’Dea has previously indicated he does not want Trump to run in 2024, and during an appearance on CNN’s “State of the Union” with co-anchor Dana Bash, the GOP nominee said he would look to support other rumored Republican candidates.
COLORADO STATE
WashingtonExaminer

Marjorie Taylor Greene says Democrats 'already started' killing Republicans

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) accused Democrats of being out for Republican blood, escalating the already heated rhetoric between the parties. The Republican firebrand made the comments, which went viral and drew blowback, at a "Save America" event Saturday evening in Warren, Michigan, before former President Donald Trump took the stage to campaign for the state's GOP gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon.
WARREN, MI
Fox News

Tulsi Gabbard leaves Democratic Party, denounces it as 'elitist cabal'

Former Democratic presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard announced she left the Democratic Party on Tuesday, denouncing the organization as an "elitist cabal." Gabbard, who retired from the House of Representatives in 2021, attacked the institution in a nearly 30-minute video posted to her YouTube account. She did not announce plans to join the Republican Party or adopt any other political affiliation, however.
Fox News

New York Democrat running for Congress attacked Nancy Pelosi as ‘authoritarian’

The New York Democrat candidate running against House Republican Conference chairwoman Elise Stefanik attacked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., as "an authoritarian." During a Tuesday radio interview on the Jeff Graham Show, Democrat candidate Matt Castelli said he does not throw around the word "traitor" lightly and defended his use of the term to describe his opponent citing "her actions" regarding the January 6th riots.
CALIFORNIA STATE
