Related
I will shut down the government to force Biden to reverse course and address the chaos at the border, Arizona's Republican Senate candidate Blake Masters says
Trump-backed Blake Masters said Republicans need to be willing to 'play hardball' when it comes to immigration and warned that if elected to the Senate he is prepared to force a government shutdown if President Joe Biden does not address the southern border crisis. The 36-year-old Republican Arizona candidate told...
Liz Cheney says if Trump wins the 2024 GOP presidential nomination she 'won't be a Republican'
Liz Cheney said she'll do "everything I can" to ensure Trump is not a 2024 presidential nominee. Speaking at Texas Tribune Fest, she said if Trump is the GOP candidate, she "won't be a Republican." The recently primaried vice chair of the Jan 6 committee has historically voted conservatively. Speaking...
Melania Trump will join other first ladies like Jill Biden, Michelle Obama and Hillary Clinton to promote a women's suffrage monument
Trump tweeted on Wednesday that she is "honored" to help secure a National Mall monument "of enduring inspiration for women and future female leaders."
The Colorado Republican who lost to Lauren Boebert in the primaries penned a scathing op-ed endorsing her Democratic opponent and comparing her to AOC
Don Coram wrote a scathing op-ed slamming Lauren Boebert for being "disgraceful." He accused Boebert of "jet-setting around the country promoting herself and extreme rhetoric." Coram was a Republican congressional candidate who lost the GOP primary to Boebert in June. In an op-ed published on October 12, Don Coram, a...
Adam Kinzinger warns that a GOP-led House could try to impeach Biden every week
Kinzinger said that a weekly impeachment vote would be what's in store for Congress if "crazies" get to take control in a GOP-majority House.
Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger are the only Republican members of Congress to explicitly condemn Trump's racist remarks about Mitch McConnell's wife, Elaine Chao— but disapproval within the GOP is growing
A growing number of conservatives are condemning Donald Trump's most recent Truth Social diatribe. Trump referred to the former Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao with a racist nickname. Reps. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger along with some former Trump aides have denounced the post. Several prominent conservatives this week denounced...
Clip resurfaces of Eric Trump saying the Secret Service gets charged only $50 for Trump hotels
An old news clip of Eric Trump has resurfaced in which he said the Secret Service is “saving a fortune” as it has been revealed Donald Trump repeatedly charged “exorbitant rates” to the agents.The son of the former president and executive vice president of Trump Organisation was speaking at the Yahoo Finance All Markets Summit on 10 October 2019 when he claimed agents stayed at Trump properties for free and they only charged the cost of housekeeping.“If my father travels, they [Secret Service agents] stay at our properties free — meaning, like cost for housekeeping,” he said at that...
CNN warns of possible backlash against Democrats' strategy to back Trump GOP candidates in midterms
Democrats are concerned that their party’s strategy to back Trump GOP candidates ahead of the midterms could have "serious consequences" and cause backlash, according to a new CNN piece. Focusing on the Michigan’s battleground 3rd congressional district, CNN writers Eric Bradner, Omar Jimenez, and Donald Judd reported that Democratic-leaning...
Biden hit by shock new poll which shows just 33% of voters would re-elect him if the 2024 election was today: Most Americans say they're worse off than in 2020 - with the midterms less than a month away
Just one-third of American voters would send President Joe Biden back to the White House if the 2024 election were held today, according to new poll findings published on Sunday. A majority of Americans also believe their lives are worse off than they were two years ago, the poll found.
The 4 GOP Senate Seats Dems Are Most Likely to Flip With 30 Days to Midterm
With only one month remaining until the November 8 midterm elections, the forthcoming Senate and House races remain contentious. Even in the context of the last 15 years, when midterm election cycles have been some of the most impactful, the 2022 cycle has long seemed primed to be among the most important in history. The outcomes in numerous states are expected to have significant ramifications for the remainder of President Joe Biden's first term in office and the potential integrity of the 2024 election.
AOL Corp
Pence support for election deniers raises question of where GOP stands on 2020 lies
As he lines up a possible bid for the White House in 2024, former Vice President Mike Pence is campaigning with the strangest of political bedfellows, throwing his name and his money behind candidates who supported the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection that put the Indiana Republican’s life in danger.
GOP Senate candidate says he would ‘actively’ campaign against Trump in 2024
Colorado Republican Senate nominee Joe O’Dea on Sunday said he would “actively campaign against” former President Trump if Trump mounted another bid for the White House. O’Dea has previously indicated he does not want Trump to run in 2024, and during an appearance on CNN’s “State of the Union” with co-anchor Dana Bash, the GOP nominee said he would look to support other rumored Republican candidates.
Marjorie Taylor Greene says Democrats 'already started' killing Republicans
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) accused Democrats of being out for Republican blood, escalating the already heated rhetoric between the parties. The Republican firebrand made the comments, which went viral and drew blowback, at a "Save America" event Saturday evening in Warren, Michigan, before former President Donald Trump took the stage to campaign for the state's GOP gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon.
Anti-Trump Republican Sasse suggests he is ready to leave U.S. Senate
WASHINGTON, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Senator Ben Sasse, who voted in 2021 to impeach Donald Trump, suggested on Thursday that he was likely to leave the U.S. Senate, the latest Republican critic of the former president set to leave or lose political office.
Former GOP governor claims both parties 'running away' from Biden and Trump
Former North Carolina Gov. Pat McCrory (R) argued Sunday that voters in both parties were "running away" from President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump and instead wanted other 2024 choices. McCrory, who recently joined NBC News after losing his state's GOP Senate primary to Rep. Ted Budd (R-NC),...
Tulsi Gabbard leaves Democratic Party, denounces it as 'elitist cabal'
Former Democratic presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard announced she left the Democratic Party on Tuesday, denouncing the organization as an "elitist cabal." Gabbard, who retired from the House of Representatives in 2021, attacked the institution in a nearly 30-minute video posted to her YouTube account. She did not announce plans to join the Republican Party or adopt any other political affiliation, however.
New York Democrat running for Congress attacked Nancy Pelosi as ‘authoritarian’
The New York Democrat candidate running against House Republican Conference chairwoman Elise Stefanik attacked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., as "an authoritarian." During a Tuesday radio interview on the Jeff Graham Show, Democrat candidate Matt Castelli said he does not throw around the word "traitor" lightly and defended his use of the term to describe his opponent citing "her actions" regarding the January 6th riots.
Trump calls Colorado GOP Senate nominee Joe O'Dea a 'RINO character' and warns his supporters against voting for 'stupid people with big mouths' in the crucial race
Donald Trump lashed out at GOP candidate Joe O'Dea for listing others he wants to see run in 2024. O'Dea is running for Senate in Colorado, a race that could break the 50-50 Senate stalemate. O'Dea said he'd back Gov. Ron DeSantis, Sen. Tim Scott, or former Gov. Nikki Haley...
Tulsi Gabbard: Campaigning with Republican not a move towards joining GOP, says 'I'm an independent'
LOUDON, N.H. – Emphasizing that former Army Gen. Don Bolduc puts "country first," former Rep. Tusli Gabbard of Hawaii urged the lunchtime crowd at the Eggshell Restaurant "to support" the Republican Senate nominee in the battleground state of New Hampshire "and to bring at least 10 of your friends along with you when it comes time to vote."
Nancy Pelosi rejects poll on voters' priorities to MSNBC's Mitchell, defends 'spectacular' Biden record
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi defended President Biden after MSNBC's Andrea Mitchell asked her about members of her own party calling for new leadership.
