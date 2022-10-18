Read full article on original website
Related
Convicted Felon Punches Police K9 In Lexington Park While Fleeing From Deputies: Sheriff
A convicted felon in Maryland is facing more than a dozen new charges after punching a police K9 in the face as he attempted to flee investigators conducting a drug sweep in St. Mary's County, authorities announced. Lexington Park resident Thomas Donnell Evans, 42, was arrested on drug and weapon...
Bay Net
Calvert Man Arrested On Multiple Attempted Murder And Gun Charges In Lexington Park
LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – On October 19, 2022, Tpr T. Eckrich conducted a traffic stop on Pegg Road at Westbury Boulevard, Lexington Park, MD. A probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted which revealed suspected Marijuana and a loaded gun with an obliterated serial number. The passenger, and...
Bay Net
Police Seek Identity Of Burglary Suspects At Vape Jungle In Lexington Park
LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the persons pictured in a burglary investigation. On Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, at 10:55 pm, the suspects used a chunk of concrete to break the glass and enter the Vape Jungle business in Millison Plaza in Lexington Park.
Bay Net
Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Weekly Crime Blotter
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – During the week of October 10, 2022 – October 16, 2022, deputies of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to 1,542 calls for service throughout the community. Burglary: 22-59050. On October 10, 2022, deputies responded to ‘Smokoholic’ located at 1761 Horace Ward Road...
New details released on arrest of Virginia rape suspect
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Fairfax County Police have released more information regarding the arrest of the person they say is responsible for an October 1 rape at a Vienna Hotel. Metro Transit Police captured Patrick Locke, 30, of Washington, D.C. on Tuesday at the Metro Center Station. Investigators believe Locke raped a woman at […]
Bay Net
Lexington Park Man Arrested on Drug, Gun Charges
LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – On Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, detectives from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office’s Vice/Narcotics Division executed a series of search warrants at First Road in Lexington Park. The subject of the investigation, Thomas Donnell Evans, age 42 of Lexington Park, was located...
Man removes woman from car at gunpoint in attempted carjacking
Montgomery County Police Department detectives are investigating an armed attempted carjacking in Gaithersburg.
WJLA
CAUGHT ON CAM: Delivery driver carjacked at gunpoint in NE DC, MPD looking for suspect
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — A delivery driver was robbed at gunpoint and carjacked Monday while gathering supplies to take inside a pharmacy in Northeast, D.C., Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said. The delivery driver told MPD that it took place while he was delivering medical supplies to a Northeast D.C....
Bay Net
Annapolis Man Killed In Prince George’s County Hit-And-Run
GREENBELT, Md. – The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal pedestrian hit-and-run in Greenbelt. The victim is 22-year-old Zarek Lynch of Annapolis. On October 19, 2022, at approximately 1:55 am, patrol officers were called to the 6300 block of Greenbelt Road where they discovered Lynch unresponsive...
Bay Net
Maryland State Police Seek Identity Of Theft Suspect At Walmart In California
CALIFORNIA, Md. – The Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack is investigating a theft that occurred at the Walmart in California, MD on Monday, October 17, 2022. If you recognize the person in this photo, please contact the Duty Officer at the Leonardtown Barrack at 301-475-8955 x0 and reference 22-MSP-040438.
Bay Net
Leonardtown Man Arrested On Multiple Charges After Driving Erratically
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – On October 11, 2022, TFC J. Engleman responded to the area of Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD for the report of a vehicle driving erratically. TFC Engleman conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle on Greenbrier Road at Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD. Investigation revealed that the driver...
Bay Net
MISSING TEENS: Damien Johnson And Leilani Moreno; Ages 15-13
ST. MARY’S COUNTY, Md. – This morning, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating two missing persons in separate cases. Missing Person, Damien Johnson (15 y/o W/M). He was last seen yesterday evening in the Mechanicsville area wearing a yellow shirt and gray sweatpants. Case #53826-22.
Bay Net
Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Seeks The Whereabouts Of Norman Leo Terry, II
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of Norman Leo Terry, II, 47 of Chesapeake Beach. Terry is wanted for Failure to Pay Child Support. Anyone with information in regards to Terry, is asked to please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office...
Bay Net
Suspect Caught Lighting Paper Towels In Waldorf Library Bathroom, Causes Fire
WALDORF, Md. – On October 18, 2022, at approximately 2:37 p.m., a person was caught lighting paper towels on fire in the bathroom of the Waldorf West Charles County Public Library at 10405 O’Donnell Place in Waldorf. This incident did not trigger any fire alarms or sprinklers. There...
Bay Net
Police Investigate Shooting At Patuxent Crossing Shopping Center; One Transported To Hospital
LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – On October 18, 2022 at approximately 1:00 p.m., police responded to shots fired at the Patuxent Crossing Shopping Center located on MacArthur Boulevard in California, MD. Police first on the scene found no subjects with injuries. Shortly after at 1:09 p.m., emergency units reported...
Police: Man injured after bullets fired into St. Mary's County business
CALIFORNIA, Md. — Officers from the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office are investigating a shooting that left one person injured after bullets were sprayed near a shopping center. Deputies responded to the 22500 block of MacArthur Boulevard in California, Maryland after they received a report that shots were fired...
WMDT.com
UPDATE: Suspect identified in morning pursuit
SALISBURY, Md. – Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating a vehicle in connection to a burglary investigation. Monday morning, detectives tried to stop a vehicle regarding the investigation, but as they tried to arrest the driver, the driver got back into his vehicle and fled. A detective tried removing the suspect from the vehicle, but he reportedly pulled away with the detective holding on. Police say the vehicle then fled at a high rate of speed down Bi-State Boulevard with no regard for the safety of other motorists. The pursuit was discontinued for safety reasons.
Pedestrian hit by vehicle, killed in Greenbelt
At around 2 a.m., October 19, the Prince George's County Police Department responded to reports of a pedestrian collision in the 6200 Block of Greenbelt Road.
Tips lead to arrest of Fairfax armed hotel room rape suspect
Fairfax Police posted images taken from security cameras near the hotel and several Metro stations in Virginia and D.C. after an incident in Vienna on Saturday, Oct. 1, in which an armed man went into an unlocked hotel room before physically and sexually assaulting a woman.
fox5dc.com
Car stolen, crashed with baby in back seat in Northeast DC; 14-year-old suspect arrested
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - A 14-year-old female has been arrested after allegedly stealing a car with a baby inside and crashing the car in Northeast D.C. According to the police report, the victim stopped her car in the 3200 block of Dubois Pl SE with her baby in the backseat.
Comments / 1