Great Mills, MD

Bay Net

Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Weekly Crime Blotter

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – During the week of October 10, 2022 – October 16, 2022, deputies of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to 1,542 calls for service throughout the community. Burglary: 22-59050. On October 10, 2022, deputies responded to ‘Smokoholic’ located at 1761 Horace Ward Road...
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
DC News Now

New details released on arrest of Virginia rape suspect

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Fairfax County Police have released more information regarding the arrest of the person they say is responsible for an October 1 rape at a Vienna Hotel. Metro Transit Police captured Patrick Locke, 30, of Washington, D.C. on Tuesday at the Metro Center Station. Investigators believe Locke raped a woman at […]
WASHINGTON, DC
Bay Net

Lexington Park Man Arrested on Drug, Gun Charges

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – On Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, detectives from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office’s Vice/Narcotics Division executed a series of search warrants at First Road in Lexington Park. The subject of the investigation, Thomas Donnell Evans, age 42 of Lexington Park, was located...
LEXINGTON PARK, MD
Bay Net

Annapolis Man Killed In Prince George’s County Hit-And-Run

GREENBELT, Md. – The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal pedestrian hit-and-run in Greenbelt. The victim is 22-year-old Zarek Lynch of Annapolis. On October 19, 2022, at approximately 1:55 am, patrol officers were called to the 6300 block of Greenbelt Road where they discovered Lynch unresponsive...
GREENBELT, MD
Bay Net

Leonardtown Man Arrested On Multiple Charges After Driving Erratically

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – On October 11, 2022, TFC J. Engleman responded to the area of Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD for the report of a vehicle driving erratically. TFC Engleman conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle on Greenbrier Road at Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD. Investigation revealed that the driver...
LEONARDTOWN, MD
Bay Net

MISSING TEENS: Damien Johnson And Leilani Moreno; Ages 15-13

ST. MARY’S COUNTY, Md. – This morning, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating two missing persons in separate cases. Missing Person, Damien Johnson (15 y/o W/M). He was last seen yesterday evening in the Mechanicsville area wearing a yellow shirt and gray sweatpants. Case #53826-22.
MECHANICSVILLE, MD
WMDT.com

UPDATE: Suspect identified in morning pursuit

SALISBURY, Md. – Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating a vehicle in connection to a burglary investigation. Monday morning, detectives tried to stop a vehicle regarding the investigation, but as they tried to arrest the driver, the driver got back into his vehicle and fled. A detective tried removing the suspect from the vehicle, but he reportedly pulled away with the detective holding on. Police say the vehicle then fled at a high rate of speed down Bi-State Boulevard with no regard for the safety of other motorists. The pursuit was discontinued for safety reasons.
SALISBURY, MD

