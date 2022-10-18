Read full article on original website
Related
wglc.net
Mendota boys soccer wins Sectional match against Peoria Christian
MENDOTA – The Mendota Boys Soccer program will be returning to the sectional championship. Wednesday night Mendota defeated Peoria Christian 4-0, thanks to two goals from Senior Johnathan Cortez and goals from Jasiel Watson and Johan Cortez. The Sectional Championship will be played Saturday at 3 PM at Mendota High School, with the Trojans set to face Quincy Notre Dame. Quincy defeated Serena 9-2 last night.
wglc.net
Mendota brings on new Firefighter/Paramedic
MENDOTA – The Mendota Fire Department has added a new member to their team. On Monday night, 35-year-old Jennifer Coppes was sworn in as a full time fire fighter and paramedic. The Earlville native has spent 15 years with Earlville Fire Department and is part of the MABAS 25 technical rescue team. Coppes said she is excited to join the department and will enjoy meeting new people.
wglc.net
Mendota to apply for EPA grant for Illinois Avenue properties
MENDOTA – The city of Mendota will be holding a public hearing ahead of applying for a Brownfield Cleanup Grant from the United States Environmental Protection Agency. The grant will be to help remediate two properties in the 800 block of Illinois Avenue. A required public hearing will be November 7th at city hall ahead of the November 22nd deadline. Grants are considered Brownfield if they are going to be used to help develop property after cleanup of potentially hazardous substances or pollutants.
wglc.net
Mountain Lion struck and killed on I-88 in DeKalb County
DEKALB – A mountain lion was struck and killed by a vehicle on Interstate 88 in DeKalb County on Sunday, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources officials announced. Illinois Department of Natural Resources experts believe it may be the same mountain lion that was captured on a trail camera on private property in Whiteside County in late September. Mountain lions were eliminated from Illinois prior to the 1870’s due to habitat loss and overharvest. Although extremely rare in Illinois, mountain lion sightings have been confirmed in Illinois during the past few decades consisting of younger animals, typically originating from a population in the Black Hills of South Dakota. IDNR is monitoring another mountain lion reported in western Illinois in early October. This animal has a GPS collar that was originally attached in November 2021 by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission (NGPC) as part of an ongoing research project on their mountain lion population.
wglc.net
Man shot in throat in Lee County; incident under investigation
NELSON – One man was taken to a hospital and another brought in for questioning after a reported shooting in Lee County on Sunday. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office say they were called just before midnight to an address in the community of Nelson. They say that a 35-year-old man was shot in the throat and taken by ambulance for treatment. His current condition was not disclosed. Another man, 27-year-old Cody Henson, was being questioned by authorities. The investigation is ongoing and no charges have been filed. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office noted that there is no danger to the public.
Comments / 0