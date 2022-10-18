Read full article on original website
Syracuse, N.Y. — The latest girls soccer state rankings have been released and 20 Section III teams are ranked. This week, Frankfort-Schuyler is the only new Section III team to make the poll. The Maroon Knights are ranked No. 24 in Class C this week.
Section III girls soccer rankings (Week 6): Final regular season poll
Syracuse, N.Y. — We’ve asked area media professionals who cover high school sports to participate in a weekly girls soccer poll. We reward five points for a first-place vote, four points for a second-place vote, etc. From now until the end of the season, girls soccer polls will be published on Tuesdays.
