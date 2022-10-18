ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse.com

Comments / 0

Related
hebervalleyradio.com

5A Girls Soccer Semifinals Roundup: 10/18

DRAPER, Utah-Chloe Pickett and Ellyse Kessler each scored and the No. 8 Bountiful RedHawks blanked No. 5 Cedar Valley 2-0 Tuesday in the 5A girls soccer semifinals at Juan Diego Catholic High School. Daisy Williams recorded the shutout for Bountiful. The Redhawks will face No. 10 Skyline for a state championship Friday at 10:00 am at Zions Bank Stadium.
BOUNTIFUL, UT
Lootpress

Prep Soccer: PikeView dispatches Shady to claim sectional title

Gardner – A week ago the Shady offense was scorching, relishing a 5-2 win over PikeView to cap the regular season. Wednesday is was the Panthers who had the final say. Jumping out to a 2-0 lead in the first half, PikeView made that score stand, claiming the sectional championship and ending Shady’s season at PVHS.
PRINCETON, WV
High Point Enterprise

LOCAL ROUNDUP: Wildcats win PTAC girls golf title

WALLBURG – Westchester Country Day captured the PTAC team and individual championship titles Tuesday at Meadowlands Golf Club. Madi Dial shot a 41 to lead the Wildcats and won the conference player of the year. Maggie O’Keefe, who had a 46, and Mary Frances Collins, who had a 50, were also all-conference.
HIGH POINT, NC
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
65K+
Followers
51K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcom

 https://www.syracuse.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy