US Stocks Poised For A Rip-Roaring Start To Week As Nasdaq, S&P 500 Futures Jump — Tesla, Netflix, BofA, Splunk In Focus
Trading in index futures suggests a markedly higher opening by Wall Street stocks on Monday, as traders look ahead to the unfolding third-quarter reporting season with optimism. The major U.S. averages closed the week ended Oct. 14 on a mixed note amid fears that the Fed will continue to raise...
Stocks look ready to rally in early 2023 with fund managers holding more cash than at any point in the last 21 years, BofA says
Investors are holding the most cash since April 2001, according to BofA's global fund manager survey. The October survey "screams macro capitulation, investor capitulation, and crucially start of policy capitulation." A "big low, big rally" looks set for the first half of 2023 when Fed rate cuts become consensus, BofA...
Dow jumps 600 points as US stocks extend big rally amid upbeat earnings
US stocks climbed Tuesday, extending gains from a day earlier, as stronger-than-expected earnings reports from Goldman Sachs and Johnson & Johnson added to the upswing. Both the Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500 futures climbed more than 2%, with Wall Street growing increasingly bullish despite a disappointing inflation report last week.
US Stocks Could Continue Momentum 3rd Day Straight As Earnings Drive Nasdaq, S&P 500 Futures Higher — Netflix, Tesla, Chip-Equipment Stocks In Focus
The U.S. index futures point to a higher opening by stocks on Wednesday following the strong runup seen in the previous two sessions. Tuesday, the major indices gap opened higher but gave back some of the gains over the course of the session before moving broadly sideways in a consolidation move. Traders were reacting to positive earnings from companies such as Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. GS and Lockheed Martin Corporation LMT, mixed economic tidings and a decline in oil prices.
Goldman Sachs Stock Jumps After Q3 Earnings Beat, Restructuring Plans, Dividend
Goldman Sachs Group (GS) shares jumped higher Tuesday after the investment bank posted firmer-than-expected third quarter earnings, declared a $2.50 dividend and unveiled plans to restructure its four business divisions. Goldman said earnings for the three months ending in September were pegged at $8.25per share, down 44.7% from the same...
If You Invested $1,000 In Tesla Stock When Elon Musk Was Sued By The SEC In 2018, Here's How Much You'd Have Right Now
Investors who placed their hard-earned cash into major U.S. indices have enjoyed respectable returns since fall 2018. The S&P 500, Nasdaq-100 and Dow Jones Industrial Average have returned 47.44%, 80.42% and 40.61% respectively. As good as investors in the major U.S. indices have had it since 2018, investors in the...
World's 2nd Richest Person Sells Private Jet, Fed Up With People Tracking It On Twitter: 'No One Can See Where I Go'
Luxury-goods company LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton's LVMUY Bernard Arnault sold his private jet to stop Twitter accounts from tracking his travels. What Happened: Fed up with Twitterverse tracking Arnault's every move via his private plane, the world's second-richest person on Monday on French radio station Radio Classique said LVMH sold its private jet, reported Bloomberg.
Bitcoin, Ethereum Record Gains; Here Are Other Crypto Movers That Should Be On Your Radar Today
Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world’s most valued cryptocurrency, traded higher, trading above the $19,600 mark this morning. The second-most valued cryptocurrency, Ethereum ETH/USD, also traded higher, above the key $1,300 level on Tuesday. Other popular crypto coins, including XRP XRP/USD and Solana SOL/USD, meanwhile, traded higher this morning. Curve DAO...
Stock Market Today: Stocks End Lower Amid Bank Earnings, Kroger Merger Deal News
Stocks ended lower Friday, following on from a wild session on Wall Street Thursday that saw the biggest trough-to-peak swing for the Dow in more than two years, as investors navigate a series of big bank earnings and merger deal news. The S&P 500 finished down 2.34%, while the Dow...
What's Going On With Tesla Stock Today
Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading lower by 6.40% to $207.83 Thursday morning after the company reported worse-than-expected third-quarter sales results. Tesla reported third-quarter revenue of $21.45 billion, up 56% year-over-year. The total came in shy of analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. The company also reported automotive revenue of $18.69 billion in the third quarter, up 55% year-over-year.
Why Ford Stock Is Trailing the Market Today
One analyst worries that a recession could wipe out its profits.
Stock market news live updates: Stocks fall, yields rise as investors pore over corporate earnings
U.S. stocks snapped a winning streak to end a back-and-forth session lower Wednesday as a rally that kicked off the week faltered despite better-than-feared earnings reports. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) sank 0.7% after the index gained more than 4% in the past two days, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) shed around 100 points, or 0.3%. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) was off by 0.9%. Meanwhile, the benchmark 10-year Treasury note spiked above 4.1%.
Intel's Mobileye seeks drastically lower $16 billion valuation in IPO
Oct 18 (Reuters) - Intel's Mobileye said on Tuesday it was targeting a valuation of nearly $16 billion in its initial public offering, less than a third of what it had previously expected, as volatility in stock markets and rising interest rates dampen the appetite for new listings.
UK fund managers suffer asset declines on shaky markets
Oct 19 (Reuters) - A quartet of British fund managers said assets under management (AUM) dropped by $9.8 billion in aggregate in the three months to end-September, after a sharp sell-off in UK stocks and bonds in recent weeks compounded longer-held worries about a global slowdown.
Analysts Love These 5 Cannabis Stocks
As earnings season approaches, cannabis financial analysts are getting ready to conduct intrinsic valuations and scale back their market forecasts. Fortunately for Benzinga readers, you can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.
Q3 Earnings Season Starts With a Bang: Analysts Upgrade or Downgrade Apple, Opendoor, Petrobras and More
Monday’s additional top analyst upgrades and downgrades were on Albertsons Companies, Apple, Clorox, Cloudflare, Fox, Kroger, Opendoor Technologies, Petroleo Brasileiro and more.
2 Equity REITs Touting Double-Digit Yields To Fight Inflation
Equity real estate investment trusts (REITs) have outperformed mortgage REITs, as mortgage real estate investment trusts have posted annualized returns of 8.2% over the past 10 years. While rising interest rates are not necessarily a catalyst for REITs, the average lease term of the underlying property is the key driver...
Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: AT&T, American Airlines, Blackstone and more
(LVS) – Las Vegas Sands reported a larger-than-expected loss for the third quarter, while revenue beat analyst forecasts. The casino operator's results are still being impacted by China's Covid-19 policies, which are crimping business In Macau. However, Las Vegas Sands shares rose 1% in premarket trading.
A Recession May Just Prove To Be A Great Opportunity For Real Estate Investment
It seems like a tale of the past, but the U.S. saw record low mortgage rates in 2020 and 2021; concurrently, real estate investment soared. But the tried-and-true adage that real estate investment is a long-term proposition has never been more true today as mortgage interest rates steadily climb. As real estate prices come down and a recession looms, the question of whether now is a good time to invest in real estate takes center stage.
Recap: Bank of New York Mellon Q3 Earnings
Bank of New York Mellon BK reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, October 17, 2022 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Bank of New York Mellon beat estimated earnings by 10.0%, reporting an EPS of $1.21 versus an estimate of $1.1. Revenue was...
