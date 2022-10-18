ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Related
Markets Insider

Dow jumps 600 points as US stocks extend big rally amid upbeat earnings

US stocks climbed Tuesday, extending gains from a day earlier, as stronger-than-expected earnings reports from Goldman Sachs and Johnson & Johnson added to the upswing. Both the Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500 futures climbed more than 2%, with Wall Street growing increasingly bullish despite a disappointing inflation report last week.
Benzinga

US Stocks Could Continue Momentum 3rd Day Straight As Earnings Drive Nasdaq, S&P 500 Futures Higher — Netflix, Tesla, Chip-Equipment Stocks In Focus

The U.S. index futures point to a higher opening by stocks on Wednesday following the strong runup seen in the previous two sessions. Tuesday, the major indices gap opened higher but gave back some of the gains over the course of the session before moving broadly sideways in a consolidation move. Traders were reacting to positive earnings from companies such as Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. GS and Lockheed Martin Corporation LMT, mixed economic tidings and a decline in oil prices.
TheStreet

Goldman Sachs Stock Jumps After Q3 Earnings Beat, Restructuring Plans, Dividend

Goldman Sachs Group (GS) shares jumped higher Tuesday after the investment bank posted firmer-than-expected third quarter earnings, declared a $2.50 dividend and unveiled plans to restructure its four business divisions. Goldman said earnings for the three months ending in September were pegged at $8.25per share, down 44.7% from the same...
Benzinga

World's 2nd Richest Person Sells Private Jet, Fed Up With People Tracking It On Twitter: 'No One Can See Where I Go'

Luxury-goods company LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton's LVMUY Bernard Arnault sold his private jet to stop Twitter accounts from tracking his travels. What Happened: Fed up with Twitterverse tracking Arnault's every move via his private plane, the world's second-richest person on Monday on French radio station Radio Classique said LVMH sold its private jet, reported Bloomberg.
Benzinga

What's Going On With Tesla Stock Today

Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading lower by 6.40% to $207.83 Thursday morning after the company reported worse-than-expected third-quarter sales results. Tesla reported third-quarter revenue of $21.45 billion, up 56% year-over-year. The total came in shy of analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. The company also reported automotive revenue of $18.69 billion in the third quarter, up 55% year-over-year.
Yahoo!

Stock market news live updates: Stocks fall, yields rise as investors pore over corporate earnings

U.S. stocks snapped a winning streak to end a back-and-forth session lower Wednesday as a rally that kicked off the week faltered despite better-than-feared earnings reports. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) sank 0.7% after the index gained more than 4% in the past two days, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) shed around 100 points, or 0.3%. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) was off by 0.9%. Meanwhile, the benchmark 10-year Treasury note spiked above 4.1%.
Reuters

UK fund managers suffer asset declines on shaky markets

Oct 19 (Reuters) - A quartet of British fund managers said assets under management (AUM) dropped by $9.8 billion in aggregate in the three months to end-September, after a sharp sell-off in UK stocks and bonds in recent weeks compounded longer-held worries about a global slowdown.
Benzinga

Analysts Love These 5 Cannabis Stocks

As earnings season approaches, cannabis financial analysts are getting ready to conduct intrinsic valuations and scale back their market forecasts. Fortunately for Benzinga readers, you can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.
Benzinga

2 Equity REITs Touting Double-Digit Yields To Fight Inflation

Equity real estate investment trusts (REITs) have outperformed mortgage REITs, as mortgage real estate investment trusts have posted annualized returns of 8.2% over the past 10 years. While rising interest rates are not necessarily a catalyst for REITs, the average lease term of the underlying property is the key driver...
Benzinga

A Recession May Just Prove To Be A Great Opportunity For Real Estate Investment

It seems like a tale of the past, but the U.S. saw record low mortgage rates in 2020 and 2021; concurrently, real estate investment soared. But the tried-and-true adage that real estate investment is a long-term proposition has never been more true today as mortgage interest rates steadily climb. As real estate prices come down and a recession looms, the question of whether now is a good time to invest in real estate takes center stage.
Benzinga

Recap: Bank of New York Mellon Q3 Earnings

Bank of New York Mellon BK reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, October 17, 2022 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Bank of New York Mellon beat estimated earnings by 10.0%, reporting an EPS of $1.21 versus an estimate of $1.1. Revenue was...
