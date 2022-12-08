Read full article on original website
Related
35 holiday gifts under $50 you’ll wish you thought of sooner
From cute plushies and fragrant candles to coffee subscriptions and kitchen essentials, here are our favorite holiday and Christmas gifts under $50.
36 holiday gift ideas for the person who has everything
To help you find a great gift for the most difficult people on your holiday giving list, we scoured the internet, and asked a few difficult-to-shop-for people in our own lives for insight, to create this list of perfect holiday gifts for the person who has everything.
37 Unique Gifts For The Mom Who Doesn’t Want Anything
As Christmas approaches, we all have that one Mom, the one who doesn't want or need anything. Finding that perfect gift for someone who has everything can be challenging. This year, make it easy on yourself and discover this list of 37 unique gifts for your Mom - something she wouldn't think of buying herself but will love to receive. While your mom may not seem to want anything, she's sure to enjoy something from this list of unique gifts for the mom who has everything.
Editors’ picks: The 41 best holiday gifts our editors have ever given or received
Getting just the right gift can feel like a lot of pressure. While we’ve got plenty of ideas for what to get them, we also have firsthand experience with both giving and receiving lots and lots of different gifts.
Woman on Welfare Shamed for 'Buying Loaf of Bread' Over Giving Sister-in-Law Birthday Card
How much leniency should be given to others who are struggling financially?. The state of today's economy is making it harder and harder for more people to pay their general bills and make ends meet. The United States is seeing a dramatic reduction in savings funds across the country, even lower than pre-pandemic levels.
Dollar Tree: 6 Winter Items To Stock Up on Now
The holidays and inflation do not make a pretty combination, and many consumers are forced to cut corners on everything from turkey dinner to gift-buying. But there are always ways to save, and much...
AOL Corp
Have Any $200 Quarters Lying Around? It’s Worth Checking Your Spare Change
A single quarter could be worth more than $200 — and it has nothing to do with inflation. The U.S. Sun recently reported that a rare quarter — minted in the year 2000 with an error on it — has sold for $216 on eBay. The coin is part of the state Washington quarters series featuring New Hampshire, but it was struck onto a Jefferson nickel.
A $7,000 Penny Could Be Hiding in Your Pocket—Here's How to Identify It
You may want to think twice before tossing out your loose change — one of your pennies could be worth $7,000. That's if you have a 1983 Lincoln penny, says Blake Alma, whose "CoinHub" TikTok account has over 850,000 followers. In 2017, the rare penny was auctioned for $7,050, according to Professional Coin Grading Service, one of the most popular third-party coin grading and authentication companies.
Keep cash on hand, don't buy TV, fridge, cars or spend money this holiday season: Jeff Bezos advises people across globe
Economic recession is in the offing, Amazon owner gives 'tips'. Amazon founder Jeff Bezos recently warned consumers and businesses in a CNN interview that they should consider postponing large purchases in the coming months as an economic recession might be in the offing.
39 gifts under $25 for everyone on your holiday shopping list
From ice cream makers and board games to hot sauce and cold brew makers, here are our favorite cheap gifts that are sure to put a smile on anyone’s face.
I work in KFC – here’s how to get your food cheaper, it shouldn’t be a secret anymore
A KFC worker has revealed that lots of people are missing out on cheaper meals by skipping a simple hack. One of the most common complaints that staff receive at the fast food chain is that prices have gradually increased in recent times. But the easiest way to offset that...
Woman shares clever tip to keep your house warm without central heating
A woman has shared a savvy tip to keep your house warm without central heating during this gruelling winter - and it takes just five minutes to set up. As the mornings and evenings grow darker and temperatures rapidly plummet, it's clear we're well and truly in the midst of winter. But to make things even worse, the cost of living crisis has plunged millions into despair as too many households in the UK are having to choose between heating and eating.
Popculture
Hot Chocolate Recalled as Holidays Approach
Tis' the season for a cup of warm hot chocolate…or not. For those excited to indulge in Christmas in a cup, they may have to find another brand other than Nestlé. Food Standards Agency reports that Nestlé UK is recalling AERO Hot Chocolate products because a small number of packs may contain small pieces of food-grade silica beads, making them unsafe to eat. Point of sale notices will be displayed in all retail stores selling the product. The notices explain to customers why the products are being recalled and advise them what to do if they have bought the products. Customers who already have the product are encouraged not to eat them. Instead, dispose of the contents and send the lid of the jar, the empty sachet or the sleeve of the cups with the customer's name and address for a full refund to AERO Hot Chocolate Recall, PO BOX 205, Freepost 1374, York, YO91 1XB. Consumers can also call Nestlé UK free at 00800 63785385. It's not the only Christmas themed-product that has been recalled in recent weeks.
How Long Can You Keep A Costco Rotisserie Chicken In The Fridge?
When it comes to grocery store rotisserie chickens, shoppers know that Costco's $5 rotisserie chicken is at the top of the list. In addition to staying so cheap amid the 2022 food inflation crisis, Costco's rotisserie chicken is well-seasoned, easy to repurpose in other dishes, and downright addictive. In fact, according to PopSugar, the rotisserie seasonings include MSG, sugar, and salt, which together provoke the same cravings as potato chips. Yum.
Thrillist
Pizza Hut Will Give You a Free Triple Treat Box for Burning Your Holiday Dinner
We're not all Gordon Ramsay in the kitchen, but even for those of us that are prone to burnt Christmas cookies, the holidays demand the best of our domestic abilities. According to a recent study conducted by Pizza Hut, 74% of Americans said they cook or bake more than usual during the season. 60% said it causes stress, while over half admitted to ruining a holiday dish.
Woman Forgot Carrots She Planted 7 Months Ago, and Her Discovery Is Massive
Maybe we can do this with more crops?
iheart.com
If You See This USB Charger In A Hotel Or Airbnb, Get Out & Call The Police
Most people don't think twice about the amenities offered by a hotel room or an Airbnb, they just appreciate that they are there and drink complimentary coffee from the coffee maker or binge watch something on an already-paid-for streaming service, but some guests might not realize that one convenience provided by their accommodations isn't as it seems - a USB charging cube.
Man Who Found $4 Million Check In Haribo Bag Gets Disappointing Reward
A man who found a lost check worth more than $4 million inside a bag of Haribo bag is disappointed with the company's reward.
Krispy Kreme "Day of the Dozens" on Dec. 12: Buy any dozen, get a glazed dozen for $1
On Dec. 12, Krispy Kreme is having their “Day of the Dozens” celebration and an Original Glazed® dozen is only $1 with the purchase of any dozen at participating locations!. Plus, Krispy Kreme’s new Santa’s Bake Shop collection is available at participating shops as of Nov. 25....
Thrillist
KFC's Limited-Edition Holiday Buckets Are Back Along with a New $5 Deal
Fried chickens have a lot to celebrate this month. First, the return of Culver's Buffalo chicken tenders, and now Kentucky Fried Chicken is debuting a new lineup of its own fried favorites. The fast food giant is bringing back limited edition buckets and a few new deals for the holiday season.
CNN
1M+
Followers
178K+
Post
1084M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 0