Read full article on original website
Related
With competing Florida rallies Sunday, Trump and DeSantis preview a potential GOP presidential primary showdown
In a preview of a potential Republican presidential primary showdown, Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis will hold dueling Florida rallies on Sunday as the two men battle for supremacy of the Sunshine State and the heart of the GOP.
2022 Midterms: Senate Races Heat Up as Election Day Draws Closer
Michael Smerconish talks with top political reporters from Nevada, Arizona and Utah about some of the most pivotal races in the West.
Opinion: It's not OK for armed election deniers to intimidate voters
Norman Eisen and Taylor Redd write that two court cases in Arizona and Michigan illustrate that the courts, just as they did with challenges during the 2020 election, will continue to enforce the law to protect voting rights and the election system.
Cheney endorses another Democratic congresswoman, saying Virginia’s Abigail Spanberger is ‘dedicated to serving this country’
Washington CNN — Wyoming Republican Rep. Liz Cheney endorsed Virginia Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger on Saturday, weighing in on another highly competitive House race in the final days of the midterm election campaign. Spanberger, a former CIA officer who was among the class of national security Democrats first elected...
Three presidents descend on Pennsylvania in a major day for one of the nation's most closely watched Senate contests
Three presidents -- one sitting and two former -- descended on Pennsylvania Saturday for a final-stretch midterm push that underscored the stakes of one of the nation's most closely watched Senate races.
Why New Hampshire may deliver a Senate surprise
Political buffs have been saying for weeks that the race for Senate control will come down to three or four states: Georgia, Nevada and Pennsylvania, with Arizona sometimes thrown in. But is that list too limited?
Top US cyber official says state officials are ‘pleased’ with government support to secure the election, some election administrators say otherwise
CNN — One of the nation’s top cybersecurity officials said state election workers in Wisconsin and Michigan have told her they’re “pleased” with the federal government’s support leading up the 2022 midterm elections, while some state officials say they’re not getting enough. Jen...
Biden and Trump converge in Pennsylvania in possible 2024 preview
President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump campaigned on opposite sides of Pennsylvania on Saturday, offering a preview of their potential 2024 rematch as they made a final push for their parties' respective Senate and gubernatorial candidates in a key 2022 battleground.
2022 Midterms: Place Your Bets
Michael Smerconish explains where the critical Senate races stand on the betting market in Pennsylvania, Ohio and Georgia and talks with three top political experts from those states.
Manchin erupts at Biden over coal comments
Sen. Joe Manchin on Saturday slammed President Joe Biden after he called for coal plants across the US to be shuttered, saying Biden's remarks are "outrageous and divorced from reality" and suggesting it's "time he learn a lesson."
Spread of election lies in Florida’s Spanish-speaking communities is ‘fracturing democratic institutions,’ advocates warn
CNN — With voting already underway in this year’s midterms, election lies and QAnon conspiracy theories are circulating among Spanish-speaking communities, raising alarm bells for advocates that it could discourage Latinos from voting and further divide communities. The impact of disinformation has been especially acute in south Florida...
Hobbs explains why she won't recuse Secy. of State duties in AZ race against Lake
Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs responds to her Republican gubernatorial opponent — and 2020 election denier — Kari Lake's calls for Hobbs to recuse herself from overseeing midterm elections.
Watch these men pose as officials and try to copy 2020 election data from a voting machine
CNN's Drew Griffin reports on the two men, one armed and in a bulletproof vest, who showed up at the Cross Village, Michigan, community center claiming to be from the Department of Defense and tried to copy 2020 election data from a voting machine in an attempt to investigate baseless claims of voter fraud.
2022 Midterms: What you didn't know about the races in NV, AZ and UT
Michael Smerconish discusses important takeaways with three political experts on the key races in Nevada, Arizona and Utah.
An abortion clinic on wheels: Planned Parenthood in Illinois to reduce travel times for patients in red states by bringing abortion care to them
Planned Parenthood is preparing to open its first mobile abortion clinic in Southern Illinois, which will bring services closer to patients by traveling along the borders of neighboring states where abortion has been outlawed.
Permanent Daylight Saving Time will hurt our health, experts say
Daylight Saving Time all year round? There's a push by the US Senate to make it so, but it's a terrible idea that may ruin our health, sleep experts say.
Maine has started getting rid of its profanity-laced vanity plates
Maine is on a mission to clean up its streets, one expletive-filled license plate at a time.
California district loses half of its student teachers after banning critical race theory
Conservatives on the Placentia-Yorba Linda School Board in California recently banned critical race theory, which resulted in the loss of half its student teachers. CNN's Natasha Chen has the story.
At least 2 dead, multiple people missing after tornadoes strike Oklahoma, Texas and Arkansas, officials say
At least two people have been killed, and multiple people are missing after tornadoes hit Oklahoma, Texas and Arkansas late Friday, damaging homes and knocking out power for thousands as officials launch search and rescue efforts.
Mayor Eric Adams might be the fall guy for New York Democrats' potential big losses next week
Democratic officials and strategists in New York tell CNN they are bracing for what could be stunning losses in the governor's race and in contests for as many as four US House seats largely in the suburbs.
CNN
1M+
Followers
173K+
Post
1034M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 2