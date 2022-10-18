Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Harvest Market opens new grocery store in North CarolinaKristen WaltersWinston-salem, NC
Harrison Hoya Marching Band To Compete at BOA-CarolinasDeanLandWinston-salem, NC
Makers of Texas Pete hot sauce face lawsuit because the product is not made in TexasMargaret MinnicksWinston-salem, NC
This North Carolina restaurant was ranked in the top 20 nationwide by Yelp reviewersEllen EastwoodGreensboro, NC
One of the Most Haunted Roads in America is Located Here in North CarolinaTravel MavenForsyth County, NC
Related
abc45.com
Winston-Salem Silver Alert for Golder Strain Witherspoon
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Police are seeking public assistance in locating Golder Strain Witherspoon Jr. Witherspoon is a 78-year-old Black male who is 5’11” tall and 160lbs. He is bald, has a black and white beard and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a faded grey work jacket, blue jeans a Carolina Panthers ball cap.
abc45.com
Armed Robber Still on the Loose in Graham
GRAHAM, N.C. — On October 10, a subject entered the K C Quickie Mart located at 312 Providence Road. The subject showed a weapon and demanded money. The subject ran away from the store on foot after receiving an undisclosed amount of currency from the clerk. Graham Police quickly...
abc45.com
Clemmons Man Charged with Murder of Woman
CLEMMONS, N.C. — Forsyth County Sheriffs arrested and charged an individual with Murder after a woman was found deceased in her apartment. Yesterday morning at roughly 9:15 a.m., Deputies responded to a shooting at the 300 block of Hawk Ridge Drive in Clemmons. Upon entering into the 3rd floor apartment, a woman was found deceased in her residence with a gunshot wound.
abc45.com
Employee Shot Multiple Times at Archdale Hotel
ARCHDALE, N.C. — Tuesday at 4:59 a.m., Archdale Police received 911 calls indicating that there were shots fired at the Red Roof Hotel, located at 1202 Liberty Rd. Prior to officers arriving, additional information said there was a subject laying on the floor and suffering from a gunshot wound.
abc45.com
Stoneville Death Under Investigation by Rockingham County Sheriffs
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — Monday at 1:43 p.m., Rockingham County Sheriffs responded to a reported person shot at 133 Wimbish Rd. in Stoneville. Upon their arrival, Ryan Douglas Burroughs, 34, was found deceased from an apparent gunshot wound. Burroughs was located outside, near a property outbuilding. At that time, Deputies also encountered a male who was the 911 caller.
abc45.com
Cause of Burlington House Fire Still Unknown
BURLINGTON, N.C. — The Burlington Fire Department responded to a house fire at 632 Gunn Street on Thursday at roughly 12:15 a.m. Upon arrival, firefighters found the blaze coming from the house's rear. After attempting to enter to find any home occupants, the crew had to retreat due to quickly diminishing structural integrity.
abc45.com
Two Passengers Jump Out of Vehicle in Alamance County Chase
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Tuesday evening, Alamance County Sheriffs saw and chased a white mini-van speeding on U.S. 70 eastbound in Haw River. A traffic stop was initially attempted, but the van sped up, resulting in a pursuit. During the chase, the van ended up on Haywood St., where...
abc45.com
Second knife fight on ABSS campus in a week
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — For the second time in two weeks, a fight with weapons on the grounds of an Alamance-Burlington high school. “I wish I had the million dollar magic answer for that,” said Lt. Brandon Mays, SRO Supervisor with the Alamance County Sheriff's Office. Those in...
abc45.com
Cause of Winston-Salem Apartment Fire Still Unknown
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Early Tuesday morning, Winston-Salem Fire Department crews responded to an apartment fire on the 400 block of Magnolia Branch Drive. According to a Twitter post by WSFD, one person was injured and eight others were displaced by this fire. The cause of this blaze is still...
abc45.com
Winston-Salem Police investigate multiple shootings over the weekend
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Two people are dead and others are injured after multiple shootings over the weekend in Winston-Salem. "It was a much peaceful time years ago, but now with the change in economics and the way situations are, people really don't know where to go," said an anonymous resident who lives nearby one of the shooting locations.
abc45.com
Trunk-or-Treat This Friday in Burlington
BURLINGTON, N.C. — The Alamance County Sheriff's Office will be hosting a Trunk-or-Treat at the Pleasant Grove Community Center in Burlington. The starts at 4 P.M. and ends at 8 P.M. on October 21st. There's no fee to participate and is open to the public. Costumes are encouraged but are not required.
abc45.com
Davidson County School Put on Lockdown over False Threat
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — This morning at South Davidson Middle and High School, Sheriffs claim that three middle schoolers told a staff member about a false armed intruder on campus. Officials say that a lockdown was initiated around 9:00 a.m., and lasted until the campus was deemed secure. Sheriff...
abc45.com
Burlington Fire Department collecting donations for burn victims
Burlington — The number of fire calls is expected to go up between now and the rest of the year. One household item could help fire victims. According to the Children's Safety Network, roughly 300 children die from house fires or fire-related injuries. Fire Captain David Sharpe said that’s why the Burlington Fire Department has partnered with the Alamance County Chapter of the North Carolina Firefighters Burned Children Fund.
abc45.com
Respiratory illnesses on the rise in the Triad
Greensboro — A respiratory disease that is prevalent in the winter has made an early appearance this fall. Local doctors are concerned about what this could possibly mean. Doctors in the triad are seeing an increase in Respiratory syncytial Virus this fall, doctors say this is a virus that usually presents itself in the winter. Novant Health Doctor David Priest said all of that is changing.
abc45.com
Greensboro Grasshoppers Offer Field to Grimsley High for 2023
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Greensboro Grasshoppers announced Tuesday that they will be the primary home field for Grimsley High School’s baseball team in 2023. The school lost its playing field due to a Guilford County School Board decision to build a new middle school on that site. “We...
abc45.com
NC A&T retains undergraduates despite national trend
According to the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center since last spring many students are enrolling in college however plenty of existing undergraduates are not staying. “A lot of people feel like college is a lot of money that they don't have to spend or they go to college not knowing...
Comments / 0