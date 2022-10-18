Business: BP buying US renewable gas company, some travel recovering

BP has agreed to buy U.S. biogas producer Archaea Energy for $3.3 billion plus debt in a bet on growing demand from customers for renewable fuel.

The British oil company says the acquisition of Houston-based Archaea would expand its clean-energy portfolio.

Like other big oil companies, BP is shifting more resources into lower-carbon energy, even as it continues with its core business of producing oil and gas.

The travel industry in Asia-Pacific may be the only one in the world to recover by 2023.

The World Travel & Tourism Council says travel in Asia-Pacific is soaring this year, as pandemic restrictions first eased in India and Australia, then Malaysia and Thailand and other Southeast Asian nations, followed most recently by Japan, South Korea and Taiwan.

The Council expects continued gains to Asia-Pacific’s travel industry in 2023, followed by another year of positive growth in 2024.

Futures are higher after stocks rallied yesterday. The Dow Industrials gained 551, the Nasdaq jumped 354 and the S&P 500 rose 95.