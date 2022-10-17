ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

NBC Sports Chicago

Podcast: Joe Maddon on 2016 Cubs, managing again

On this edition of the Cubs Talk Podcast, former Cubs manager and 2016 champ Joe Maddon joins David Kaplan, Gordon Wittenmyer and Tim Stebbins. The guys discuss 2016 and the Cubs breaking up their core, the changing role of managers in today's game, Maddon's new book, his interest in managing again, and a whole lot more.
CHICAGO, IL
Tampa Bay Times

Joe Maddon on his first Devil Rays teams: dysfunction, chaos

Joe Maddon always has had the ability to see things differently. And, at times, presciently. Trying to transform the lowly Devil Rays had been a challenge, greater than he let on, during his first two seasons as manager. The team lost 101 games in 2006 and 96 in 2007 while he and his bosses cleared out and remade the roster and staff, built a culture and developed an organizational methodology.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
ESPN Quad Cities

Chicago Cubs Announce Historic Slash In Ticket Prices

The 2022 Chicago Cub season was not...ideal. It was, oddly, a lot of fun towards the end of the year when some future prospects got some time to shine, but this current iteration of the Chicago Cubs are faaaaaaarrrrr removed from the World Series team 6 years ago that never got to that dynasty that many Cub fans envisioned.
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

2022 MLB Playoffs: Kyle Schwarber ends postseason slump with Game 1 blast

SAN DIEGO — In June 2014, I walked into a Starbucks in suburban Maryland and saw 7-foot-7 former NBA center Gheorghe Mureșan. It was quite a thing, to see the tallest player in NBA history towering over the creamer and sugar packets and napkins. An abnormal character in an everyday space, just waiting for his morning coffee.
MARYLAND STATE
NBC Chicago

Cubs' Ian Happ Named Gold Glove Finalist After Breakout 2022

Cubs left fielder Ian Happ named Gold Glove finalist originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. As much as Cubs outfielder Ian Happ impressed offensively during his breakout 2022 season, his defense also was incredibly noteworthy. And it's earned him a Gold Glove nomination in left field. Happ was named a...
CHICAGO, IL
The Hockey Writers

3 Blackhawks Off to Surprisingly Hot Starts in 2022-23

It’s no secret that the Chicago Blackhawks are still a ways away from being considered contenders. However, that doesn’t mean those who are there to play won’t be putting in the work, night in and night out. After all, these are professional athletes that want to win. Even if their circumstances make that a tougher achievement to reach.
CHICAGO, IL
