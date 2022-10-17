Joe Maddon always has had the ability to see things differently. And, at times, presciently. Trying to transform the lowly Devil Rays had been a challenge, greater than he let on, during his first two seasons as manager. The team lost 101 games in 2006 and 96 in 2007 while he and his bosses cleared out and remade the roster and staff, built a culture and developed an organizational methodology.

SAINT PETERSBURG, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO