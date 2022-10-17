Read full article on original website
Joe Maddon on Ozzie Guillen not being a White Sox managerial candidate: 'Wisdom and experience are no longer desired'
Former Cubs manager Joe Maddon had a blunt response when asked why he believes former World Series-winning manager Ozzie Guillen isn’t a current candidate for the White Sox’s managerial opening.
Podcast: Joe Maddon on 2016 Cubs, managing again
On this edition of the Cubs Talk Podcast, former Cubs manager and 2016 champ Joe Maddon joins David Kaplan, Gordon Wittenmyer and Tim Stebbins. The guys discuss 2016 and the Cubs breaking up their core, the changing role of managers in today's game, Maddon's new book, his interest in managing again, and a whole lot more.
Joe Maddon on his first Devil Rays teams: dysfunction, chaos
Joe Maddon always has had the ability to see things differently. And, at times, presciently. Trying to transform the lowly Devil Rays had been a challenge, greater than he let on, during his first two seasons as manager. The team lost 101 games in 2006 and 96 in 2007 while he and his bosses cleared out and remade the roster and staff, built a culture and developed an organizational methodology.
Joe Maddon has not spoken to White Sox about manager job
Joe Maddon has not spoken to the White Sox about their managerial opening, the former Cubs skipper told NBC Sports Chicago on an episode of the “Cubs Talk Podcast” releasing Friday. “Of course, I'd be interested,” Maddon said of the Sox on the podcast. “But I've not heard...
On This Day in Cubs History: Chicago Inches Closer to World Series
On Oct. 20, 2016, the Chicago Cubs bested the Los Angeles Dodgers in NLCS Game 5 to take a commanding 3-2 series lead.
Kyle Schwarber Joins Cubs' Willson Contreras in Good Playoff Company
Schwarber in good company with Contreras after 488-foot HR originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. No one has hit a postseason home run farther than Cubs catcher Willson Contreras since Statcast began tracking the metric in 2015. But one of Contreras' former Cubs teammates gave him a run for the...
Bob Costas addresses accusations of bias during Yankees-Guardians AL Division Series
Bob Costas went on a Cleveland radio show to break down the Yankees-Guardians series and the criticism he received for showing bias.
Dodgers Analyst Feels There Will Be a Major Roster Overhaul This Offseason
Dodgers analyst Eric Karros highlights some of the major changes coming for Los Angeles this offseason, changes that were likely to come even without their NLDS loss.
Schwarber Says Teammates ‘Looked at Him Weird’ After 488-Foot HR
The Phillies star didn’t recount the moment in much detail when he was asked about his record postseason homer.
Chicago Cubs Announce Historic Slash In Ticket Prices
The 2022 Chicago Cub season was not...ideal. It was, oddly, a lot of fun towards the end of the year when some future prospects got some time to shine, but this current iteration of the Chicago Cubs are faaaaaaarrrrr removed from the World Series team 6 years ago that never got to that dynasty that many Cub fans envisioned.
2022 MLB Playoffs: Kyle Schwarber ends postseason slump with Game 1 blast
SAN DIEGO — In June 2014, I walked into a Starbucks in suburban Maryland and saw 7-foot-7 former NBA center Gheorghe Mureșan. It was quite a thing, to see the tallest player in NBA history towering over the creamer and sugar packets and napkins. An abnormal character in an everyday space, just waiting for his morning coffee.
Cubs' Ian Happ Named Gold Glove Finalist After Breakout 2022
Cubs left fielder Ian Happ named Gold Glove finalist originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. As much as Cubs outfielder Ian Happ impressed offensively during his breakout 2022 season, his defense also was incredibly noteworthy. And it's earned him a Gold Glove nomination in left field. Happ was named a...
Cubs to Reduce Wrigley Field Ticket Prices for 2023
Watching the Chicago Cubs at the ballpark just got a little easier. The Cubs will be decreasing ticket prices by about 5% for 2023.
3 Blackhawks Off to Surprisingly Hot Starts in 2022-23
It’s no secret that the Chicago Blackhawks are still a ways away from being considered contenders. However, that doesn’t mean those who are there to play won’t be putting in the work, night in and night out. After all, these are professional athletes that want to win. Even if their circumstances make that a tougher achievement to reach.
