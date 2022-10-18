Read full article on original website
Illinois lawmakers object to continued emergency rules
A bipartisan group of Illinois lawmakers is objecting to continued emergency rules from the Illinois Department of Public Health regarding COVID-19. Earlier this month, Gov. J.B. Pritzker issued another consecutive disaster proclamation for Illinois. With it, modified executive orders do away with masks and COVID-19 testing for healthcare workers among other changes while vaccine mandates continue for some state employees that work in congregate settings.
Pritzker Endorsed for Illinois Governor
Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- Voters considering their choices for Illinois Governor have a stark choice between the Democratic incumbent, J.B. Pritzker, and his Republican challenger, Darren Bailey. eNews Park Forest strongly endorses Pritzker. Taking office in 2019, Pritzker could not have foreseen the pandemic that would overwhelm the country and require...
No, those Illinois tax rebate checks aren’t bouncing
That’s what Morris farmer Connor Greve thought after trying to deposit the $50 tax rebate check he received in the mail from the State of Illinois. A few days after depositing the check Greve received a letter from his bank saying the check didn’t clear and he was being charged a $12 “returned check” fee.
Pritzker continues disaster proclamations
It’s now been more than two years and seven months of consecutive COVID-19 executive orders from Gov. J.B. Pritzker. This past weekend, Pritzker reissued another disaster proclamation that lasts past the Nov. 8 election. The most recent order removes weekly testing requirements for unvaccinated healthcare and long-term care workers, but keeps in place the vaccine and testing mandate for state employees at state-owned congregate facilities. It also recommends Illinoisans follow CDC guidance on masking in medical facilitities.
New Illinois: Creating a New State Separate from Old Illinois and Chicago
On Friday & Saturday, November 11 & 12, 2022, New Illinois will hold the second session of a constitutional convention for the proposed new state. The event will be held at the Thelma Keller Convention Center in Effingham. The Friday evening and Saturday morning presentations will be open to the public.
Gov. Pritzker's Order on COVID Guidelines Now Includes Change for Masking in Illinois
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker updated an executive order surrounding COVID masking guidelines Friday. The change to the order shifts one part on face coverings, changing the wording to recommend anyone, regardless of vaccination status, follow masking guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Previously, the order stated "any...
Illinois drops mask rules for medical facilities
(WTVO) — Even with new COVID variants popping up, Illinois has dropped mask requirements for health care facilities, a milestone in the pandemic. Governor JB Pritzker updated an executive order to reflect new recommendations from the CDC, though facial coverings may not disappear from all hospitals and doctor’s offices right away. Healthcare firms can still […]
FARMER CAPITAL PURCHASES DOWN
(SPRINGFIELD) Farmers typically make more capital purchases the last three months of the year than any other quarter. A recent look at Illinois Farm Business Farm Management (FBFM) records shows 33% of capital purchases were made in the final quarter of 2019 and 2020 compared to 25% in the first, 18% in the second, and 24% in the third quarters of those years. However, with new farm equipment allocations to dealerships remaining tight, the availability of equipment may be scarce, plus with the first quarter of each year typically ranked as the second-most active three-month period for capital purchases, due to fall crop money, many farmers may wait until after the start of 2023 to get that needed equipment.
$200 billion in federal bailouts for Illinois goes nowhere
According to Wirepoints, the governor is taking credit when he deserves little to none. Mark Glennon and the Steve Cochran Show talk about where the COVID bailout money went, what issues Illinois should have done and should do with the money, and creating more transparency for public taxpayers.
Of All The Ridiculous Laws In Illinois This Should Be One Of Them
Every state has its own unwritten rules that should never be broken. The only exception is if the person is new to the area. Now obviously there can't be jail time or ticketing for breaking said "rules" but there should be. And, if there are rules, how many times is one allowed to break them before getting ousted from society? (That's an extreme punishment, I'm aware.)
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: New Masking Guidance, COVID Guidelines Changed
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced some changes to the state's COVID guidelines recently, including a change to recommendations for masking under an executive order that remains in place. The executive order changes marks the latest shift in COVID restrictions from Pritzker, who in recent months altered the guidelines for testing...
Cougar killed in Illinois
With farm harvest season continuing, white-tail deer are on the run out of fields and onto roadways. In DeKalb County on Sunday night, a vehicle collision was first reported involving a deer. Instead it was a cougar. First reported as a deer, the cougar was running across Interstate 88 near...
Illinois homeowners could receive up to $30K in mortgage relief
CHICAGO - The state's Housing Development Authority is reopening a mortgage assistance program for homeowners impacted by the pandemic. The Illinois Homeowner Assistance Fund (ILHAF) will launch on Tuesday, Nov. 1 and will provide up to $30,000 in mortgage assistance to eligible homeowners — paid directly to the servicer, taxing body or other approved entity — while homeowners work to regain their financial footing.
ILLINOIS CROP PROGRESS REPORT
(SPRINGFIELD) In yesterday’s USDA Illinois Crop Progress Report, there were 5.1 days suitable for field work on average last week around the state. Illinois’ average temperature was 53.0 degrees last week, 2.9 degrees below normal. The statewide precipitation averaged 0.59 inches last week, 0.08 inches above normal. As of Sunday, mature corn reached 88% while corn harvested for grain was at 47%. Soybeans dropping leaves reached 96% and the beans harvested hit 55% statewide. Crop conditions still remain mostly good to excellent, at 73% for corn and 71% for soybeans. The winter wheat emerged reached 8%, compared to the 5-year average of 22%. Let’s everyone remember “safety first” as the local harvest rolls on.
Hospitals and healthcare: masking or not?
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Next time you go to the doctor, it may look a little different. Some healthcare facilities are still requiring masks, others are saying goodbye after two and half years. Gov. Pritzker is adjusting masking rules in the state. They’re now in line with CDC recommendations. The rules are a little different […]
$300 Checks For Illinois Residents Delayed
Illinois locals who signed up to receive direct deposits received their money. But people awaiting checks are still waiting. The process began and abruptly stopped. Millions of Illinois citizens have not received their money. The state began sending out refunds on September 12. The amount for return is $1.8 billion and will come in two payments - individual and property tax rebates. (source)
Take a trip to Illinois’ Oldest Dairy Queen open for 75 years
There is nothing quite like a classic soft-serve ice cream cone from Dairy Queen. And if you are looking for a special treat here in the Land of Lincoln, why not head to the Oldest Dairy Queen in Illinois, which has been serving customers from the same location for over 75 years.
Illinois Trooper hurt, workers killed in Scott’s Law crashes
ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police said that a state trooper was hurt and two construction workers were killed in separate Scott’s Law-related crashes. The crashes happened hundreds of miles away from each other, but within 40 minutes of time. The first crash happened in Effingham at 7:25 a.m. on the ramp leading from […]
Illinois healthcare workers hit with new Covid-19 guidelines
CHICAGO - Illinois' Covid-19 vaccine and masking guidelines are getting a face lift. Workers at healthcare and long-term care facilities will be impacted the most. Under an updated executive order, weekly testing for unvaccinated healthcare workers will no longer be required. Face coverings are also no longer required in all...
Mountain lion struck and killed by vehicle in northern Illinois
Illinois wildlife officials have confirmed the accident on Interstate 88 in DeKalb County on Sunday. IDNR experts believe it may be the same mountain lion that was captured on a trail camera on private property in Whiteside County in late September and confirmed by wildlife biologists from IDNR and the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
