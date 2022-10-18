(SPRINGFIELD) Farmers typically make more capital purchases the last three months of the year than any other quarter. A recent look at Illinois Farm Business Farm Management (FBFM) records shows 33% of capital purchases were made in the final quarter of 2019 and 2020 compared to 25% in the first, 18% in the second, and 24% in the third quarters of those years. However, with new farm equipment allocations to dealerships remaining tight, the availability of equipment may be scarce, plus with the first quarter of each year typically ranked as the second-most active three-month period for capital purchases, due to fall crop money, many farmers may wait until after the start of 2023 to get that needed equipment.

SPRINGFIELD, IL ・ 10 HOURS AGO