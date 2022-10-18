Starks woman accused of setting fire to roadside, which then spread to woods and burned seven acres

Read full article on original website
Deputies say man arrested after meth, weapons, CS gas found in car believed to be Aryan Brotherhood of Texas member
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A man detectives believe is an Aryan Brotherhood of Texas member has been arrested in Orange County after deputies found meth, weapons, tear gas and restraints in a vehicle. Cebe Issac Guilbeaux, 41, was arrested by Orange County deputies after pulling him over for "several...
Port Arthur News
MARY MEAUX — Connection felt with victim of senseless local shooting
Have you ever felt a connection with someone you’ve never met?. I never officially met Jasmine Newman, but I know what she meant to her mother Jermel and her friends. I’ve talked with the grieving mother a number of times as she poured out her heart and laid out her pain for all to see and witness.
KPLC TV
Lake Charles woman searches for answers after son’s case continues without leads
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Charles woman is searching for answers after her son’s murder case continues without leads. A son taken from his mother. “We argued a lot, but I loved him dearly,” Edith LaFleur, Gerald LaFleur’s mother said. A father taken from his...
kjas.com
Two sisters arrested in short time following burglary at store in Fred
Tyler County Sheriff Bryan Weatherford and his deputies wasted no time in identifying two suspects and making an arrest following a burglary that occurred late Monday evening in the small community of Fred. Weatherford said deputies were dispatched to the Country Corner Store on Highway 92, shortly before midnight when...
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 19, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 19, 2022. Kendrik Jamal Bailey, 29, Baton Rouge: Theft of a motor vehicle under $25,000. Jamie Colleen Cresswell, 23, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia. Richard David Courville, 56, Iowa: Bicycles must...
KPLC TV
North Carolina man accused of contractor fraud in Calcasieu Parish
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A man from Matthews, NC, has been accused of contractor fraud, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office. Spokeswoman Kayla Vincent says the Contractor Fraud Response Team received two complaints regarding Keith Diprima, 45, with construction company First Restoration of America between December 2021 and March 2022.
KPLC TV
Family in need of clothing after residential fire near Sulphur
Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - Firefighters responded to a residential fire north of Sulphur on Tuesday, Oct. 18. The Ward 6 Fire Department says they joined the Houston River and DeQuincy Volunteer Fire Departments around 5:13 p.m. “They were pulling my Bible out and pictures just things they thought would be...
Lake Charles American Press
Local nurse practitioner arrested for rape
A local nurse practitioner has been accused of raping a patient during an office visit at a local health care facility. Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Kayla Vincent said Brennan C. Bergeron, 29, of Iowa, La., has been charged with third-degree rape. Vincent said their office received a complaint...
Louisiana Nurse Practitioner arrested on rape allegations
An Iowa man was arrested on allegations that he raped someone in a health care facility.
Murder warrant issued after 'badly burned' body of Beaumont minister was found after house fire
BEAUMONT, Texas — Officials have issued a murder warrant for a suspect after the body of a Beaumont minister was found in a home after a fire. Beaumont Police are looking for Channin Keon Ardoin, 39, of Beaumont. Police obtained a murder warrant for Ardoin in connection with the death of Jason West, 41.
Louisiana Authorities Asking for Assistance in Lake Charles Nightclub Hit-and-Run Investigation
Louisiana Authorities Asking for Assistance in Lake Charles Nightclub Hit-and-Run Investigation. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office revealed on October 17, 2022, that it is investigating a hit and run that occurred around 1:00 a.m. on the 11th of September, at a nightclub on Common Street in Lake Charles, Louisiana.
KPLC TV
Coroner working to ID body found in Sulphur
Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - A body was found Tuesday evening on Canal Street in Sulphur, according to police. The call came in around 5 p.m. but the unidentified body is believed to have “been there for a while,” according to Sgt. Jason Gully, with the Sulphur Police Department.
kogt.com
Traffic Stop Turns Into Arrest
On Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at 10:00 p.m., Detectives with the Orange County Narcotics Division stopped a vehicle on FM 1442 near Interstate 10, Orange after it was observed committing several traffic violations. During the investigation, Detectives asked the driver, Cebe Guilbeaux, for consent to search his vehicle. During a...
Two Arrested in Southwest Louisiana for Alleged Domestic Abuse Battery, One Also Charged with Resisting an Officer
Two Arrested in Southwest Louisiana for Alleged Domestic Abuse Battery, One Also Charged with Resisting an Officer. Jennings, Louisiana – The Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on October 17, 2022, that on October 14, 2022, at around 10:30 p.m., deputies were summoned to an address on North Gallaugher Road in Jennings, Louisiana, in connection to a domestic disturbance.
Louisiana Man Arrested After Allegedly Being Found Unconscious in Possession of Fentanyl in a Vehicle with a Child
Louisiana Man Arrested After Allegedly Being Found Unconscious in Possession of Fentanyl in a Vehicle with a Child. Louisiana – The Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on October 17, 2022, that on October 15, 2022, deputies were called to Henry’s Truckstop in Lacassine, Louisiana, in relation to a reckless motorist at approximately 11:00 a.m.
kogt.com
Man Shot In Leg
The Orange County Sheriff’s Department received a call around 4am Tuesday morning about a man who was shot at his home in the 8000 block of Wade Rd., which is just off Hwy. 62 near the Newton Co. line. Jacob Salvaggio, 30, told authorities two men came into his...
Surveillance video leads to arrest of Tyler County sisters in Fred store burglary
FRED, Texas — A pair of Tyler County sisters were arrested this week for allegedly burglarizing a small store in Fred. Haley Knighten, 21 and Jamie Knighten, 17, were arrested on burglary charges by Tyler County deputies according to a news release from the Tyler County Sheriff's Office. Tyler...
PHOTOS: Car Catches Fire at McDonalds on Prien in Lake Charles
If you aren't following Kitty News At Your Service, you're missing out on some behind-the-scenes news for sure. She always seems to have the inside info and the tea on things going on around the Lake Area. Monday night was no exception. Monday evening, a car pulled into the McDonald's...
KPLC TV
2 teens arrested, 2 sought in connection with vehicle thefts, burglaries in Lake Charles, Sulphur
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested two teens and is searching for two more teen suspects after multiple vehicle burglaries and thefts in Lake Charles and Sulphur. Javante L. Bryant, 18, of Lake Charles, is held the Calcasieu Parish Correctional Center, and a...
$100,000 bond for Louisiana woman who allegedly set seven acres on fire
A woman has been arrested after setting several fires in Louisiana, including one that engulfed seven-acre, according to the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Foresty (LDAF).
