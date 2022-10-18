Read full article on original website
Related
u.today
Key Reason Why Bitcoin (BTC), Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Cardano (ADA) Just Dropped to Intraday Lows
The Bitcoin price dropped to a fresh intraday low of $18,183 at 12:30 p.m. UTC on the Bitstamp exchange. It reached the lowest level since Sept. 21. Leading altcoins are also getting hammered, failing to decouple from Bitcoin. Cardano (ADA) dropped to a new intraday low of $0.3490 on the Binance exchange. Meme coin Shiba Inu (SHIB) bottomed out at $0.00000924.
dailyhodl.com
Analyst Willy Woo Says Bitcoin on Track To Hit 1,000,000,000 Unique Users Way Before 2030 – Here’s When
A closely followed on-chain analyst says Bitcoin (BTC) is currently on pace to hit one billion unique users in the coming years. Willy Woo tells his one million Twitter followers that 12% of the world’s population will be using Bitcoin in the next 36 months. “Bitcoin took six months...
u.today
Bitcoin to Reach $1,000,000 Mark by 2023 According to Ark Invest Analyst
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Bitcoin Fails to Rally With Stocks as $940 Million of the Crypto Is Pulled From Exchange Favored by Institutions
On Tuesday some 48,000 bitcoins moved off Coinbase Pro, a favored exchange among institutional investors, according to data provider CryptoQuant. The outflow was the biggest among crypto exchanges since crypto's big crash in June of this year and the second-largest of all time. Exchange outflows suggest investors are withdrawing their crypto from exchanges and shifting from selling mode to accumulating mode.
decrypt.co
Pay No Attention to the Price of Bitcoin and Ethereum
To gauge crypto's future viability, look beyond the current market misery to major signs of adoption from BlackRock, BNY Mellon, and Google. Crypto is totally dead lately—if you're only looking at the price action. Yes, Bitcoin is down 72% from its all-time-high price in November 2021, almost one full...
bitcoinist.com
Three Cryptocurrencies That Could Provide 10X Returns: Avalanche, Dogecoin, and Big Eyes Coin
We are now entering autumn, a season where leaves fall, the weather is cold, and the cryptocurrency market is historically performing at its best. Bitcoin (BTC) is an example of this, reaching its all-time high of over $68,000 in November 2021. So, which cryptocurrencies do experts think will perform well this autumn?
Augusta Free Press
What is the Next Cryptocurrency to Explode 2022
After hitting an all-time high last November, the crypto market faces a protracted bearish movement. The top 20 coins on CoinMarketCap have lost a large share of their values, and there is no end in sight. Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies have been the subject of criticism from various quarters, citing...
money.com
The Oldest U.S. Bank Will Now Hold Crypto, Adding an ‘Aura of Legitimacy’ to the Market
Cryptocurrency is coming to the oldest U.S. bank in what experts are calling a major milestone that adds an "aura of legitimacy" to the crypto industry. Bank of New York Mellon said select clients can now hold and transfer bitcoin and ether via the bank's platform, according to a recent news release. This makes BNY Mellon the first large U.S. bank to safeguard cryptocurrencies in a similar fashion to stocks and bonds, according to The Wall Street Journal, which first reported the news. The bank will store clients' crypto keys and offer some of the bookkeeping services to fund managers that it does for their other financial assets.
dailyhodl.com
Trader Who Called 2022 Crypto Crash Turns Bullish on Ethereum, Stellar and Three Low-Cap Altcoins
The trader who accurately called this year’s crypto market collapse is laying out what digital assets he is currently bullish on amid the ongoing bear market. The pseudonymous trader known as Capo tells his 554,700 Twitter followers that he’s long on leading smart contract platform Ethereum (ETH) and XRP rival Stellar Lumens (XLM).
cryptoglobe.com
$940 Million in Bitcoin Move off Coinbase, Fueling Speculation a Whale Is Accumulating $BTC
Roughly $940 million worth of the flagship cryptocurrency Bitcoin ($BTC) were suddenly moved off of wallets associated with the Nasdaq-listed cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase, fueling speculation a large player is accumulating funds. According to Bitcoin blockchain data tracked by on-chain analytics firm CryptoQuant, around 48,000 BTC suddenly moved off of wallets...
dailyhodl.com
Over $256,000,000 in Bitcoin and Crypto Liquidated as US Inflation Report Triggers Flash Crash
Hundreds of millions of dollars worth of crypto assets have been liquidated as new inflation data shakes global markets. According to data from market intelligence firm Coinglass, about $250 million worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other digital assets were liquidated in the last 12 hours. The liquidations were triggered by...
dailyhodl.com
Top Coinbase Executive Says Institutional Crypto Adoption ‘Moving Very Fast’, Believes Bitcoin ETF Inevitable
A high-ranking executive from top US crypto exchange Coinbase says institutional adoption of digital assets is moving quicker than most realize. In a new interview with SALT Talks, John D’Agostino, a senior advisor at Coinbase, says he understands how though it may not look like it, by conventional standards institutional crypto adoption is actually moving fast.
Motley Fool
This Crypto Stock Just Got a Huge Nod of Approval
Earlier this year, BlackRock partnered with Coinbase to integrate with its risk-management software. Now Alphabet has joined the team and partnered with Coinbase for its cloud customers. Long-term investors may seriously consider Coinbase as more institutions become involved with crypto. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
bitcoinist.com
Three Crypto Coins To Invest In 2022: Big Eyes Token, Ripple (XRP), And Bitcoin (BTC)
Since the creation of the first meme coin in 2013, the crypto market has experienced hundreds of meme coins battling for the success of Dogecoin (DOGE). There have been numerous coins, but Shiba Inu (SHIB) has enjoyed similar success to Dogecoin. Shiba Inu currently trails four places behind the meme coin giant as of September.
boundingintocrypto.com
German Crypto Bank Nuri Asks Clients to Withdraw Funds as It Goes Out of Business – Bitcoin News
Digital asset platform Nuri has told customers to withdraw their funds in the next two months, after taking a hit from the crypto winter. Formerly known as Bitwala, the Berlin-headquartered cryptocurrency bank filed for insolvency earlier this year and failed to find a buyer. Nuri to Maintain Trading Until Last...
Fidelity Digital Assets To Allow Clients To Purchase Ethereum From Next Week
Fidelity Digital Assets will allow its clients to buy and sell Ethereum from next week onwards. The new feature was disclosed to customers via email. Ethereum’s transition to proof-of-stake likely contributed to this decision. The digital asset manager has been hiring aggressively in a bid to double its global...
JPMorgan Chase Taps Ex-Celsius Exec To Lead Crypto - What's Dimon's Stance On Bitcoin, Ethereum Now?
JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPM is deepening its crypto talent bench with a former Celsius Network CEL/USD employee. The New York-based firm hired Aaron Iovine as executive director of digital assets regulatory policy. According to Iovine's LinkedIn profile, he was with Celsius from February until September (it went bankrupt in July).
blockworks.co
US Chamber of Commerce Rips SEC for Denying Proposed Grayscale Bitcoin ETF
Coinbase and Blockchain Association have both filed amicus briefs as the lawsuit against the commission moves forward. The largest lobbying group in the US is backing Grayscale Investments’ lawsuit against the SEC, which claims the agency unfairly disapproved the proposed conversion of the firm’s bitcoin trust (GBTC) to an ETF.
Augusta Free Press
Solana crypto price prediction – Is carbon friendly crypto, IMPT on course to pump 40x faster!
Beginner or experienced, in the crypto space, every investor needs to be on the lookout for the next big project that speaks profit. Solana has been in the news for quite some time in the past and was referred to as one of the top crypto investments to buy on Reddit. Solana is one of the most promising ecosystems, which offers a fast, effective, and secure blockchain minus the transaction fees. But despite the potential of the Web3.0 project, SOL is constantly showing a downward trend.
u.today
Charles Hoskinson Says Every Bank in America Shills Crypto, Here's How
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Comments / 0