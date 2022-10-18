Firefighters to the rescue of child stuck on playground
EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – During times of need, we often count on first responders for help.
When you see firefighters, you might think about house fires, grass fires, or even the rescue of a beloved pet.
However, fire crews with the Edmond Fire Department recently responded to a local playground to save a child.
“Our job is unpredictable. Some days we put out fires. Some days we climb playground equipment to help get someone unstuck,” the Edmond Fire Department posted on Facebook.
A child began trapped on a rope course at the playground, and crews had to untangle him from the equipment.
