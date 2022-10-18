ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Worried About the Stock Market? Take Warren Buffett's Advice and Do This

Worried About the Stock Market? Take Warren Buffett's Advice and Do This

Seagen, T-Mobile, and Coca-Cola are three businesses with encouraging fundamentals. These stocks together offer a good mix of growth, stability, and dividends.
Lumber Prices Are Crashing! What Does That Mean for Home Depot Stock?

Lumber Prices Are Crashing! What Does That Mean for Home Depot Stock?

The prices of lumber have been more volatile...
2 Top Stocks to Buy in October and Hold Forever

2 Top Stocks to Buy in October and Hold Forever

September was a rough month for stocks, and there may be more bumps ahead. Even in the current market, there are still great opportunities in a variety of sectors. These two powerhouse healthcare stocks have top-selling products to drive growth.
3 Stocks to Buy In October That Could Soar 47% to 84%, According to Wall Street

3 Stocks to Buy In October That Could Soar 47% to 84%, According to Wall Street

Alphabet's revenue continues to grow briskly, with Google Cloud's momentum especially standing out. MercadoLibre has tremendous opportunities in the Latin American e-commerce and fintech markets. MongoDB's business is booming with no slowdown due to economic concerns.
4 Pot Stocks Under $20 to Buy Before the U.S. Legalizes Marijuana

4 Pot Stocks Under $20 to Buy Before the U.S. Legalizes Marijuana

Curaleaf Holdings and Trulieve Cannabis are among the top cannabis companies in the world, generating more than $1 billion each in annual revenue. Green Thumb Industries is a rarity in the industry, posting positive net income while also having a strong presence across the country. Jushi Holdings is relatively modest...
3 Stocks to Hold for the Next 20 Years

3 Stocks to Hold for the Next 20 Years

The Nasdaq has given back a third of its previous 10-year return this year. Investors can buy quality stocks at attractive valuations.
1 Stock-Split Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

When the curtain closes on 2022 in less than three months, it may well go down as one of the worst years for Wall Street in history. The benchmark S&P 500, which is typically viewed as the most encompassing barometer of stock market health, delivered its worst first-half return since Richard Nixon was president. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq Composite haven't fared any better, with both indexes mired in a bear market.
Got $1000? Here Are 3 Stocks to Buy

Got $1000? Here Are 3 Stocks to Buy

Coca-Cola isn't facing the same inflation-rooted troubles as many other companies right now. Visa credit cards are becoming the default way consumers pay for things, replacing cash. TJX discount stores like TJ Maxx and Marshall's are beneficiaries of the apparel industry's inventory woes.
Coca-Cola Looks Like a Screaming Buy Near Its 52-Week Low

Coca-Cola Looks Like a Screaming Buy Near Its 52-Week Low

Coca-Cola has shined as a defensive stock, down only modestly even as major indexes have tanked. The company's stability is reflected in its dividend, which it has increased for 60 years in a row. But it's also launching new products, notably in the ready-to-drink cocktail category.
3 Stocks I Will Never Sell

3 Stocks I Will Never Sell

W.P. Carey is a diversified and opportunistic landlord. Nucor is the best-run steel mill in the country, if not the world. Toronto-Dominion Bank is big in Canada and growing in the United States.
If You Own These 3 Growth Stocks, You Might Want to Rethink Your Position

If You Own These 3 Growth Stocks, You Might Want to Rethink Your Position

Following an incredible rebound, Deere & Company may face another headwind for the exact opposite reason. The ever-changing regulatory environment for prescription drugs could leave Royalty Pharma vulnerable. Erie Indemnity shares are in the habit of driving unsustainable rallies.
This Fast-Food Giant Is Growing Again: Time to Buy the Stock?

This Fast-Food Giant Is Growing Again: Time to Buy the Stock?

Sales for this pizza chain are growing again following a pandemic-related slowdown. Domino's has a very efficient business but faces increasing competition.
2 Under-the-Radar Biotech Stocks to Buy in 2022

2 Under-the-Radar Biotech Stocks to Buy in 2022

These two biotechs don't grab as much attention as some of their larger peers. However, both are excellent innovators that could develop breakthrough therapies.

