Tractor-Trailer Reportedly Carrying Tomato Sauce Crashes On I-290 In Worcester

By David Cifarelli
Daily Voice
 2 days ago
Massachusetts State Police Photo Credit: Massachusetts State Police

A tractor-trailer rollover crash in central Massachusetts made for quite the messy morning commute as the truck reportedly carrying tomato sauce blocked a major highway.

The crash happened on I-290 west at I-90 on the morning of Tuesday, Oct. 18, according to a Tweet from WBZ Traffic. The overturned truck was reportedly blocking the center and two right lanes.

The crash caused residual delays in the immediate area including congestion on Shrewsbury Street, Burncoat Street and Lincoln Street.

In addition the on-ramp from Burncoat Street was closed as well as North Parkway at North Service Road, Worcester Police said on Twitter.

There was no immediate word on any injuries and all sauce jars were said to be intact. More information will be provided as it's made available.

