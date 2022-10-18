ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weathersfield, VT

Two hospitalized after fire at Weathersfield manufacturer

By Nadine Grimley
WKBN
WKBN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ErPPf_0idRcynx00

WEATHERSFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Two workers were hurt after a fire at Howmet Aerospace in Weathersfield on Tuesday.

Firefighters say one man was taken to Trumbull Regional Medical Center and the other to an Akron burn center, but both are in stable condition.

According to a statement from the company, the fire broke out shortly after 8 a.m. as a contractor was performing preventative maintenance and system cleaning of a titanium dust collection system.

Police: Campaign signs in Pa. found booby-trapped with razor blades

“Internal responders were on the scene immediately with local fire and emergency teams from Weathersfield, Niles and Lordstown arriving within minutes of dispatch. The fire was extinguished quickly and local plant officials confirmed the equipment’s fire safety system worked as designed to minimize damage and risk.

Initial reports indicate that two contractors suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to Trumbull Memorial for treatment.

The dust collection system affected by the fire is located outside the plant and therefore is expected to have minimal impact to normal manufacturing operations,” said Rob Morrison, communications director.

Don’t miss the next breaking news story. Sign up for breaking news email alerts today .

Weathersfield Fire Capt. Jeffrey Tucker said due to the type of fire, firefighters needed to use foam from the Lordstown and Howland fire departments and salt located on-site to put it out.

“We obviously didn’t have that on our trucks, and then the little bit of salt that we did have there, we had to get more from a different part of the facility, so they had it there. But just getting it to where we needed it at, and then getting the salt down into the hopper would have been the other challenge that we had,” Tucker said.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office has been contacted to determine how the fire started.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WNYT

Washington County fire under investigation

A late Monday evening fire is under investigation in Washington County. Calls for the fire at 3220 Coach Road came in around 11:20, says the Hartford Volunteer Fire Department. Firefighters say the fire started in the basement, but haven’t said what caused it. Several animals died in the fire....
WASHINGTON COUNTY, NY
newportdispatch.com

Single-vehicle crash with injuries on I-91 in Thetford

THETFORD — A 34-year-old man from New Hampshire was involved in a single-vehicle crash in Thetford yesterday. The crash took place on I-91 north at around 5:00 p.m. Troopers arrived on the scene and made contact with the driver, identified as Samuel Porter. According to the report, the driver...
THETFORD, VT
WCAX

Investigation into truck stolen in Vermont shuts down Mass. neighborhood

PALMER, Mass. (WCAX) - An investigation into a truck stolen in Vermont shut down a Massachusetts neighborhood on Tuesday. State and local police responded to an apartment building on Gay Street in Palmer, Massachusetts, around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, after Palmer Police found a Chevrolet truck with Vermont plates that was reported stolen out of Whitingham, Vermont.
PALMER, MA
newportdispatch.com

Fire in Barre

BARRE — Police are investigating a fire that broke out in Barre on Saturday. Authorities were notified of a building on fire on Madison Avenue at around 10:05 a.m. No one was home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported. The building suffered significant damage...
BARRE, VT
newportdispatch.com

Westminster man arrested on warrant, local thefts

WESTMINSTER — A 52-year-old man was arrested following an incident in Westminster earlier this month. During the week of October 3rd, the Windham County Sheriff’s Office say they received complaints of break-ins in the area of Bemis Hill Road. Various items were reported stolen from buildings and residences.
WESTMINSTER, VT
newportdispatch.com

Drunk driver crashes, runs from police in Rutland

RUTLAND — A 28-year-old man was arrested following an incident in Rutland yesterday. Authorities say they heard what sounded like a crash in the area of North Main Street and Crescent Street at around 2:40 a.m. While responding to the area, multiple calls came in, with witnesses stating a...
RUTLAND, VT
newstalknewengland.com

Vermont State Police Arrest Max Carson Of Middlebury, Vermont For DUI

Tuesday night, around 7:32 p.m., Vermont State Police responded to the area of Green Street in the Town of Waltham, Vermont. Troopers responded to the area for a report of a vehicle off the roadway. The operator of the vehicle has been identified as Max Carson, 21, of Middlebury, Vermont.
MIDDLEBURY, VT
manchesterinklink.com

Aldermen ban shopping carts, multiple bicycles, in city parks

MANCHESTER, N.H. – The Manchester Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved an ordinance amendment on Tuesday adding new restrictions to items allowed within parks. With the amendment, Section 96.06 of the City Charter now prohibits, tarps, “market umbrellas”, beach umbrellas, structures or shopping carts in parks or more than one bicycle per person in a park without the consent of the city’s Public Works Department Director.
MANCHESTER, NH
WCVB

Vermont man charged with shooting, killing New Hampshire couple

CONCORD, N.H. — A Vermont man is in custody in connection with the shooting deaths of a New Hampshire couple who were found dead six months ago. The New Hampshire Attorney General's Office announced that 26-year-old Logan Levar Clegg was arrested Wednesday evening as a fugitive from justice on two counts of second-degree murder.
CONCORD, NH
VTDigger

A Springfield company wants to revolutionize modular structures with its automatic, unfolding building

TenFold Engineering imagines its 450-square-foot structures could be used for office space, disaster relief, housing and more. The company is part of a new generation of innovative manufacturing in the Springfield area. Read the story on VTDigger here: A Springfield company wants to revolutionize modular structures with its automatic, unfolding building.
SPRINGFIELD, VT
WCAX

Brattleboro considers alternatives to current EMS coverage

Shortage of workers at step-down facilities lead to UVM ER crisis. The emergency department at the UVM Medical Center is on the brink of being overwhelmed, with patients sometimes waiting hours and people who need to be moved out of the ER with no place to go. Updated: 4 hours...
BRATTLEBORO, VT
newportdispatch.com

Rutland man facing numerous charges

RUTLAND — A 33-year-old man was arrested following an incident in Rutland on Saturday. Police say they attempted to locate Nathan Stevens at an address on Evergreen Ave at around 9:50 p.m. When officers arrived on the scene, Stevens left the home and took off on foot. After a...
RUTLAND, VT
newportdispatch.com

Man arrested on warrant in Rutland

RUTLAND — A 50-year-old man was arrested on a warrant in Rutland on Saturday. Police say they located and arrested Michael Durkee on Grove Street at around 6:30 p.m. Durkee was wanted for a violation of probation stemming from original charges of aggravated disorderly conduct and violation of probation.
RUTLAND, VT
WKBN

WKBN

51K+
Followers
27K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy