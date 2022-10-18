Read full article on original website
Billie Jean LeBleu Johnson Parks
Billie Jean LeBleu Johnson Parks, 84 years old, passed away Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, with her loving family by her side. She was born on Aug. 18, 1938, to Frank and Georgia Hebert LeBleu in Lake Charles, La. Billie graduated from Iowa High School. She retired after 30 years of...
Al “Puddler” Harris
Al “Puddler” Harris, 86, passed away on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, in his residence. He was born June 9, 1936, in Jigger, La., to Charles and Ethel Powell Harris. He was a piano player who began his musical career playing on the Louisiana Hayride. He then joined the Ricky Nelson band playing on television and the road for a few years. His last musical endeavour was with Conway Twitty and Loretta Lynn. Al served as a Director of the Lake Charles Civic Center for 15 years before retiring and serving as a special consultant to the Louisiana Secretary of State, Fox McKeithen, for 3 years.
Allen Parish to transform into bargain-hunter’s paradise this weekend
Bargain hunters and collectors will be hitting the road this weekend for the 6th annual Allen Parish Flea Market Trail. The two-day event will be held 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21 and Saturday, Oct. 22 across the parish. Admission is free. Shoppers can browse more than 50 garage sales,...
LC Youth initiative programs ‘a celebration of a healing city’
Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter announced the institution of city-wide youth initiative programs, old and new, on Tuesday. These initiatives are a celebration of a healing city. For Hunter, putting the focus on young people in Lake Charles is imperative. “Investing in our youth is certainly investing in the lives...
Local nurse practitioner arrested for rape
A local nurse practitioner has been accused of raping a patient during an office visit at a local health care facility. Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Kayla Vincent said Brennan C. Bergeron, 29, of Iowa, La., has been charged with third-degree rape. Vincent said their office received a complaint...
SW La. nightlife calendar: There’s always something to do
Bodega Wine Dive, 3505 Country Club Road — The Cooley Duo, 7-10 p.m. Friday; Rob Saxy, 7-10 p.m. Saturday. Crying Eagle, 1165 E. McNeese St. — Laughing Out Loud Comedy Show, 8-10 p.m. Friday; Paddio Daddios, 7-10 p.m. Golden Nugget, 2550 Golden Nugget Blvd. — Blue Martini: The...
10/21: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Brandon Scott Collins, 37, 1362 La. 389, DeQuincy — domestic abuse battery. Terry Richard, 47, 2302 Center St., Vinton — simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000; three counts domestic abuse battery. Bond: $14,000. Lakelin Nicole Nall,...
Saturday’s Chuck Fest to be Research Turtles’ last hurrah
Lake Charles indie rock band Research Turtles will be performing their swan song at this year’s Chuck Fest. The band, which consists of Jud Norman (singer/songwriter/bassist), Joe Norman (Singer/Guitarist), Paul Gonsoulin (singer/guitarist) and Chad Townsend (drummer), experienced industry success from 2008 to 2013. During their prime, they toured the Gulf coast with various bands, including Candlebox, Sister Hazel and Toad the Wet Sprocket.
Pressure D, St. Louis front four dominates South Lafourche
SULPHUR — St. Louis Catholic’s front seven pressured South Lafourche quarterback Carson Orgeron all night long to lead the Saints to a 38-6 win Thursday night at Matt Walker Memorial Stadium. “It’s a great group,” St. Louis head coach Brock Matherne said. “They have a lot of experience....
Old Time Rice Threshing Day is trip back in time for attendees
The Welsh Threshermen’s Association will recreate an old-fashioned fall harvest Saturday, Oct. 22 during its annual Old Time Rice Threshing Day. The free family-friendly event will be held 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Welsh Airport Field at the end of Rowson Road. Association treasurer Suzie Marcantel said local farmers...
Jack Hebert: At 82, he’s still a working man
Jack Hebert is still in the car sales and horse business at 81. He’ll be 82 next month and he has not lost his gift of gab and knack for problem solving. He has few regrets and says success with people, in general, is tied to liking people. “Sometimes...
CPSO charges four in vehicle burglary spree
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested four people in connection with a vehicle burglary spree. On Tuesday, Oct. 4, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office Vehicle Investigative Unit (VCIU) detectives received several complaints in reference to multiple vehicle burglaries and a theft of an SUV in a neighborhood off Nelson Road in Lake Charles.
Prep Volleyball: Sam Houston’s five-set win over Sulphur creates three-way tie in Div. I, District 3
SULPHUR — Sam Houston forced a three-way log jam at the top of the Division I, District 3 volleyball standings Thursday with a five-set marathon win over rival Sulphur. The Tors entered the game with a chance to secure a share of the district title after another five-set match Tuesday when they handed Southside its first district loss.
Determined Tors win, in sole possession of first
SULPHUR — Tuesday afternoon’s Division I, District 3 volleyball showdown came down to the wire as Sulphur won in five sets over Southside, 29-27, 25-20, 22-25, 20-25, 15-7, to take sole possession of first place in the district. “Tonight was a big matchup,” Sulphur head coach Bridget Coppels...
Cowboys begin youth movement, Williams named to watch list
Gary Goff isn’t turning the page on the college football season, but he is starting some new chapters. The first-year McNeese State head coach said Thursday that the final five games will feature more and more playing time for the young guys. At 1-5 the Cowboys have little to...
Playing smart, Greyhounds’ stingy defense uses mind over matter
Undefeated Welsh has steamrolled its way to six consecutive wins behind an unrelenting running game and unbending defense. This week the Greyhounds travel to face upset-minded Jefferson Davis Parish rival Lake Arthur. The Greyhounds average 46 points per game while allowing 10. They have yet to allow more than 16...
Jim Gazzolo column: Rebuilding doesn’t happen overnight
On the turf of Cowboy Stadium last Saturday night, all that is wrong with McNeese State football was on full display. As the newest member of the Southland Conference — Texas A&M-Commerce — was wearing down the Cowboys while the clock ticked down, many McNeese fans where heading to the parking lot.
Supplemental pay for school employees OK’d
The Calcasieu Parish School Board voted to approve supplemental pay for 4,633 employees at Tuesday’s monthly board meeting. This payment is an annual sales tax supplement that will be added to employee paychecks on Oct.31. Before taxes, $6,680 will be given to employees tied to the teacher’s salary schedule. All other CPSB employees will, before taxes, receive $4,675.
