Al “Puddler” Harris, 86, passed away on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, in his residence. He was born June 9, 1936, in Jigger, La., to Charles and Ethel Powell Harris. He was a piano player who began his musical career playing on the Louisiana Hayride. He then joined the Ricky Nelson band playing on television and the road for a few years. His last musical endeavour was with Conway Twitty and Loretta Lynn. Al served as a Director of the Lake Charles Civic Center for 15 years before retiring and serving as a special consultant to the Louisiana Secretary of State, Fox McKeithen, for 3 years.

LAKE CHARLES, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO