It’s another edition of the the Over The Monster Podcast! In this episode, Dan and Bryan dish about the postseason, and Dan comes up with an absolutely batshit crazy new playoff format that, in all likelihood, no one else but him would enjoy. Then, they dive into recent transactions and play a game of Bloom or Nom de Plume, in which Bryan tries to sort out fact from fiction on the waiver wire. A good time is had by all.

1 DAY AGO