American Military Equipment Caught en Route to Russia
A high-precision grinding machine system manufactured in Connecticut that is banned from being exported to Russia due to its potential application in nuclear proliferation and defense programs has been intercepted in Latvia before it was to be shipped to Russia. A superseding indictment charging a number of individuals and European companies was unsealed Tuesday in the District of Connecticut, naming Eriks Mamonovs, 33, Vadims Ananics, 46, and Janis Uzbalis, 46, who were arrested Tuesday in Riga, Latvia, while Ukrainian Stanislav Romanyuk, 37, was arrested in Tallinn, Estonia, on June 13. The indictment alleges they conspired to violate U.S. export laws and regulations to smuggle a jig grinder to Russia. The machinery “can be used for nefarious purposes, including in defense applications to build weapons of war,” said Matthew Millhollin, special agent in charge of homeland security investigations in New England. All are currently detained and the United States is seeking their extradition. “The power and precision of American technology must not be put to use by the Kremlin’s war machine,” said Andrew Adams, director of task force KleptoCapture. The indictment is just one of two after an entire network was busted providing military technology to Russia, some of which has ended up in the battlefields of Ukraine.
MedicalXpress
First medical guideline recommends new prescription medications for weight loss, ranks the most effective drugs
Diet and exercise fail for most adults who try to lose weight in the long-term. Today the American Gastroenterological Association (AGA) released new evidence-based guidelines strongly recommending that these patients with obesity use recently approved medications paired with lifestyle changes. The following medications, paired with healthy eating and regular physical...
Sweeping UN study finds that 9 out of 10 people worldwide are biased against women
As the U.S. ramps into an all-too-familiar presidential election cycle where the only viable candidates left on the ballot are men, the UN announces a study that may—at least partially—explain why. The Gender Social Norms Index released yesterday by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) offers a look at gender equality as measured by people's personal gender bias. The data, which was collected from 75 countries covering 81% of the world's population, found that 91% of men and 86% of women show at least one clear bias against women in the areas of politics, economics, education, and physical integrity. In other words, 9 out of 10 people worldwide—both men and women—are biased against women in vital areas that impact the world in major ways. Splendid.
30 million US workers think their workplace is toxic. Here are the 3 main factors causing toxic work cultures, according to research.
The three main forces behind toxic cultures are bad leadership, toxic social norms, and unclear job roles, according to MIT research.
MedicalXpress
COVID-19 linked to excessive destruction of connections between nerve cells in new brain model
Researchers at Karolinska Institutet have in a new study used cellular reprogramming to create human three-dimensional brain models and infected these models with SARS-CoV-2. In infected models, the brain immune cells excessively eliminated synapses and acquired a gene expression pattern mimicking what has been observed in neurodegenerative disorders. The findings could help to identify new treatments against persistent cognitive symptoms after a COVID-19 infection.
Conservatives love to blame America's housing crisis on Democrats. An economist explains the true reason behind it and why it extends beyond political parties.
Paul Constant is a writer at Civic Ventures and the cohost of the "Pitchfork Economics" podcast. He recently spoke with economist and author Jenny Schuetz about the housing crisis. Cities and rural areas alike face issues due to strict zoning boards and no government intervention. Turn on any conservative news...
Phys.org
Surveys suggest people who interact with a wide variety of other people report greater life satisfaction
A team of researchers at Harvard University, working with a colleague from the University of Virginia and another from Ramon Llull University, has found via surveys that people who interact with a wide variety of other people tend to report experiencing greater satisfaction with how their life is going than do those with less variety. Their paper is published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.
News-Medical.net
Study reviews hydroxychloroquine and remdesivir antiviral potency against SARS‐CoV‐2
In a recent study published in the Journal of Heterocyclic Chemistry, researchers outlined the synthesis and the possible mechanism of action (MOA) of two potential severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) repurposing drug candidates. The researchers reviewed remdesivir and hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) as their pharmacokinetics and optimal dosage is already...
MedicalXpress
Australian researchers report emergence of a new recreational drug
Scientists from The Australian National University (ANU) have detected a mysterious new recreational drug not seen in Australia before, nor toxicologically described anywhere else. The drug, which the scientists are labeling "CanKet," shares similar chemical qualities to ketamine, but with a unique makeup previously unseen. The finding was made as...
MedicalXpress
Patients waiting for urgent surgery in the emergency dept. are more calm and have less pain if given a music pillow
Patients waiting in an emergency department for urgent surgery are less anxious, more relaxed and experience less pain if they are given a special music pillow to rest on, according to research presented at the European Emergency Medicine Congress today (Wednesday, Oct. 19). Ms. Lisa Antonsen, a nurse in the...
MedicalXpress
Scientists illuminate how virus attacks cat kidney, could jump to humans
In a study published this week in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, virologists from the University of Pittsburgh Center for Vaccine Research reverse-engineered an elusive virus linked to chronic kidney disease in cats and described its mechanism of infection, outlining its potential to infect people. The research...
Katie Porter pulls out chart at hearing to show corporate greed is the “biggest driver of inflation”
This article originally appeared on AlterNet. During a House of Representatives hearing on Wednesday, United States Congresswoman Katie Porter (D-California) grilled Mike Konczal, the director of Macroeconomic Analysis at the Roosevelt Institute, over the primary cause of inflation in the post-COVID-19 economy. Equipped with one of her easy-to-read, data-filled posters,...
MedicalXpress
Back pain: 84% increase in treatment success rate
If a therapy for chronic back pain is tailored specifically to a patient's individual requirements, the chances of success are far greater than with standard forms of treatment. Accompanied by a psychotherapeutic procedure in the shape of cognitive behavioral therapy, the pain can be alleviated even more effectively. This is...
The U.S. Said It’d Give Billions to Chipmakers Like Intel. Now Come the Layoffs
Reported job cuts come at an awkward time for Intel, given that the company lobbied heavily for the subsidies in the CHIPS Act.
MedicalXpress
Older US adults with certain preexisting conditions often diagnosed with poor prognosis cancers
A recent analysis published in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Societyfound that before older U.S. adults were diagnosed with poor prognosis cancers, many had preexisting conditions such as functional impairment, difficulty with mobility, falls, and poor memory. Of 2,105 participants aged 65 years and older, approximately 65% had difficulty...
MedicalXpress
Electroshock therapy is more successful for treating depression than ketamine, says study
An analysis of six studies has found that electroconvulsive therapy (ECT) is better at quickly relieving major depression than ketamine, a team of researchers reports in JAMA Psychiatry on October 19. Depression is a common illness affecting about 5% of adults worldwide, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Feeling...
MedicalXpress
More than a quarter of U.S. adults say they're so stressed they can't function
Americans are struggling with multiple external stressors that are out of their personal control, with 27% reporting that most days they are so stressed they cannot function, according to a poll conducted for the American Psychological Association. A majority of adults cited inflation (83%), violence and crime (75%), the current...
MedicalXpress
Australia's COVID response was 'overreach' and worsened existing inequalities, according to independent review
Australia's response to COVID-19 exacerbated existing inequalities within the society, according to an independent review, which urges that "overreach" be avoided in dealing with future such crises. Those bearing "the brunt" of the pandemic included low socioeconomic families, women, children, those in aged care, people with disabilities, temporary migrants, and...
MedicalXpress
Uganda Ebola epidemic death toll climbs to 44: WHO
The death toll from an Ebola epidemic declared last month in Uganda has climbed to 44, the World Health Organization said on Wednesday. WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a press briefing in Geneva that there had been 60 confirmed and 20 probable cases, with 44 deaths and 25 recoveries.
