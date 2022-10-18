Read full article on original website
Related
Citrus County Chronicle
Football season winding down
In week nine of the high school football season, a trio of Citrus County teams hit the road, while the other hosts a game with playoff implications. Citrus (1-7, 0-2) at River Ridge (3-4, 1-1), 7 p.m. Prep Zone. Get updates and player profiles ahead of Friday's high school games,...
HS football: Farrell hosts Iona Prep Friday on Homecoming night | How to get tickets
A big CHSFL AAA matchup will take place in Oakwood Friday night at 7, when Monsignor Farrell hosts Iona Prep on Homecoming night. It’s a rematch of last season’s title game won by the Gaels, 49-15. The Lions enter with a 3-4 mark overall and are 2-3 in...
HS football: St. Peter’s Jake Goodyear is a ‘kickoff return for a touchdown’ waiting to happen
What’s the secret to Jake Goodyear’s success as a kickoff returner?. St. Peter’s varsity special teams coach Ray Cosentino didn’t have to think twice for an answer.
What are Week 8's must-see Mid-Valley high school volleyball, soccer and football games?
Game of the week: The Sprague football team (4-3, 3-2) will play at No. 10 OSAA-ranked South Salem (6-1, 4-1) in a 6A Special District 1 league game on Friday at 7:15 p.m. Here are the other must-see prep games across the Mid-Valley for Week 8 of the fall high school sports season.
Jets’ ceiling in 2022 still all about Zach Wilson; Is he ready to take the next step?
The record doesn’t lie. Nor does the eye test. These Jets, who have won four of their first six games, are far more talented and fun to watch than any of the recent versions of the team. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one...
The Staten Island Advance
Staten Island, NY
64K+
Followers
41K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT
Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.https://www.silive.com
Comments / 0