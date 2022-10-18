ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Citrus County Chronicle

Football season winding down

In week nine of the high school football season, a trio of Citrus County teams hit the road, while the other hosts a game with playoff implications. Citrus (1-7, 0-2) at River Ridge (3-4, 1-1), 7 p.m. Prep Zone. Get updates and player profiles ahead of Friday's high school games,...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
