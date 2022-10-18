College Student Killed by Propeller of Plane He Rented for Date

Gordon Zammit/Getty

A college student’s date ended in tragedy on Sunday night when he was killed by the propeller of a light aircraft he’d rented for the evening, authorities said. The freak accident took place at the Statesboro Bulloch County Airport in Georgia, Bulloch County Coroner Jake Futch said. The victim was identified as 21-year-old Sani Aliyu of Atlanta, a sophomore management major at Georgia Southern University . Futch said Aliyu rented the Cessna plane to fly himself and a young woman to Savannah on Sunday evening. When they landed after returning to Statesboro, the woman exited the plane and walked toward the rear of the aircraft while Aliyu walked to the front. “And when he did, the propeller hit him in the head, killing him instantly,” Futch said. The Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident, Futch added.

Read it at Al.com