Broncos QB Russell Wilson injures hamstring in loss to Chargers

By Alex Butler
UPI News
 2 days ago

Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson sustained a hamstring injury in a Week 6 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, coach Nathaniel Hackett told reporters early Tuesday.

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (C) underhands a pass against the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI

Wilson was injured in the fourth quarter, but played for the remainder of the 19-16 loss Monday in Inglewood, Calif. He completed 15 of 28 passes for 188 yards and a touchdown.

"I got my hammy. I kinda scrambled and moved around on one and I had to throw it away," Wilson told reporters. "It got me pretty good in the fourth quarter.

"I just tried to play through it and all that. I felt good moving around, running around, throwing it and everything else, especially early on and then that happened. So that was a little unfortunate, but, ya know, trying to find a way to win a game."

Wilson will undergo additional tests and scans Tuesday to determine the severity of the injury and a potential timetable to return.

Wilson injured his throwing shoulder in the Broncos' Week 5 loss to the Indianapolis Colts. He underwent an injection procedure on that shoulder Oct. 7.

The nine-time Pro Bowl selection completed a career-low 58.6% of his throws for 1,442 yards, five scores and three interceptions through his first six starts this season.

The Broncos (2-4) will host the New York Jets (4-2) at 4:05 p.m. EDT Sunday in Denver.

Comments / 16

Jonathan Anderson
2d ago

you mean they wanna put a new QB in and not look bad for giving him 245 mil so quick make up an excuse for him 😉

Reply
8
Veronica Romero
2d ago

I'm glad that's what he blames it on last week it was a head injury this time it's a hamstring what other excuses are they going to have for us if we lose again he broke his finger we need a new quarterback he is not high hopes like everybody said he was

Reply(4)
3
 

