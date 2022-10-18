Read full article on original website
Millions of Android users warned to check their phones now for ‘safety failure’
ANYONE with an Android phone should check their settings for a "safety failure". There's a special check that you can do to ensure you're staying safe online. Every so often, your Android phone will need to be updated. This might not seem important – especially if your phone is working...
Urgent Android alert issued by Google that means millions must now act
GOOGLE has issued an Android update to Pixel owners ahead of new products expected to launch this week. The latest software includes a number of important fixes for a smoother phone experience. But as Android Police reports, this is the final guaranteed patch for the Pixel 4 and 4 XL...
Your iPhone Lock Screen has a hidden rule that you need to know
IPHONE'S new Lock Screen tool has a hidden rule that many users are unaware of. Earlier in September, Apple released its newest operating system: the iOS 16. And one of the most talked-about features of iOS 16 is the new iPhone Lock Screen. The tool lets iPhone users customize their...
Digital Trends
How to change the time font on your iOS 16 lock screen
Apple recently rolled out iOS 16 for its smartphones, bringing in plenty of features and design changes. Some notable changes include a new customizable lock screen, a handy Photo Cutout feature, edit and undo options for iMessage, and the ability to translate text from both the Camera app and the Photo Library.
Android 13 comes early for adventurous Nothing Phone 1 owners
The Nothing Phone 1 is an unconventional phone in more ways than one. Its design is an instant conversation starter — whether it was the semi-transparent back panel or the relatively stock Android user interface, it certainly made some buzz when it first hit our radars. Less spectacular is the software support as the Android 13 update won't arrive for the device until the first half of 2023. Thankfully, there are other ways to get Google's latest software release running on the device and that's through Paranoid Android.
pocketnow.com
Upcoming Samsung features you should be excited about
Samsung was once known as the OEM that constantly added bloat to its operating system, making it slower and more unstable. The TouchWiz era is long gone, and One UI is one of our favorite skins on top of Android, not to mention that Samsung went from being one of the worst, to one of the best at updating its recent and older flagship devices in a timely manner. We also have a list of the best Samsung phones you can buy in 2022.
How to use Google Maps on Pixel Watch
There's an all-new Google Maps available for Wear OS 3 smartwatches, including the Pixel Watch. And it couldn't be easier to use, so you can see where your next turn is right from your wrist.
CNET
iOS 16.0.3 on Your iPhone: Apple Fixes Some Annoying Bugs
After releasing iOS 16 alongside the iPhone 14 last month, Apple has now rolled out another software update, iOS 16.0.3. The latest update addresses bugs on some iPhone 14 models, including delayed or undelivered incoming calls and notifications and low microphone volume during CarPlay phone calls. It also fixes camera issues some iPhone 14 models have experienced, like a slow launch speed or spontaneously switching between camera modes.
Android 13 could finally give us a feature first promised in Android 11
More than two years ago, Google announced that it would bring a new capability to Android. The then just released Android 11 introduced a revamped media player that sits in an extra area above your notifications. As part of this redesign, a quick output switcher was added to the top right corner of the player, and it was supposed to show you both Bluetooth and Cast devices for “seamless transfer.” However, the latter never appeared for anyone after Android 11 went stable. Two years and two Android versions later, evidence has surfaced showing that Cast devices might soon finally make it to the quick output switcher.
The Verge
Chrome is the next Android app to get tablet-focused updates
Google is rolling out a series of user interface updates for its Chrome browser on Android tablets as it prepares for the launch of its Pixel Tablet next year. The update started rolling out to a small number of users last week but should reach the majority in the coming days. It includes changes to how Chrome handles tabs on Android, new drag-and-drop functionality, and an option to have the browser always request the desktop (rather than mobile) version of a website.
Netflix wants to soften the blow when it inevitably kicks you off your friend’s shared account
The pandemic's slowdown also ended a couple of years of prolific growth for Netflix. With the decline in the addition of new subscribers, the streaming company started looking at ways to maximize its revenue. This included hiking subscription prices in the US and Canada at the beginning of 2022, making it among the most expensive streaming services. Netflix also developed second thoughts about password sharing and started cracking down on this behavior in select markets. Now, before the company inevitably ends password sharing down the line, it has launched a new tool allowing you to migrate your profile from one account to another.
itechpost.com
Samsung Galaxy's Bixby Feature Arrives With New One UI 5 Updates
Samsung is enhancing users' mobile experience by introducing new features, including the Bixby Text Call virtual assistant with their One UI 5 update. According to CNET, Samsung is following the steps of the Google Pixel playbook by integrating the ability to answer phone calls by texting, using the Bixby assistant.
Digital Trends
Google wants us to invest in an ecosystem we can’t trust
The Google Pixel 7, Pixel Watch, and Pixel Tablet all have something in common other than being Google-branded products with generic names. They’re part of an explicit attempt by Google to build a Pixel ecosystem of its own. The company wants to take on Apple and Samsung by luring people in with the idea that by buying Pixel devices and using Google services, they can have a similar experience as someone buying an iPad, an iPhone, and AirPods.
Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro join the bleeding edge with Android 13 QPR1 Beta 3
Google's latest phones have been available for a week now, and so far, we're quite smitten with them. The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro both offer some excellent improvements over their counterparts, including refined hardware and some pretty impressive camera tricks. Of course, as Pixel phones, they're also eligible to check out in-development Android versions well before those changes roll out to everyone. If you've been dying for some beta action on your new hardware, you're in luck, as Android 13 QPR1 Beta 3 is now available.
Google teases a better Play Store for tablets, foldables, and even Chromebooks
Google has had its opportunities to tease the Pixel Tablet this year whether it was at I/O 2022 in May or the Pixel hardware event earlier this month. That hardware is just a piece of the company's overall commitment to redesigning Android's interfaces for tablets and foldables. One software component to the strategy has been making the Play Store friendlier to large screens. Well, we now have some good insight into what's changing as Google has detailed some choice features coming to the app store on tablets, foldables, and Chromebooks.
Microsoft's Windows Subsystem for Android finally gets its stable release
When Windows 11 launched a little over a year ago, support for Android apps was one of the biggest feature attractions for Android enthusiasts like us. Microsoft promised you'd be able to run Android apps as though they were native programs on your Windows machine. However, the Windows Subsystem for Android (WSA), responsible for handling app support, remained available only to Windows Insiders in some markets, with limited functionality. That is finally changing, as Android support enters the stable phase.
Google TV now lets you curate content for your kids and supervise their YouTube shenanigans
Last year, Google made Google TV better by including dedicated kids profiles, so they don’t accidentally stumble upon inappropriate and dangerous content online. However, these features aren’t the ideal solution to restrict content for children yet. However, Google seems to be getting there with three new kids mode features — content recommendations, controlled watchlists, and supervised YouTube access for older kids.
Google Rolls Out New Widgets That iPhone Users Can Add To Their Lock Screens
Alphabet Inc.'s GOOG GOOGL Google unveiled a set of new lock screen widgets that can be used on Apple Inc.’s AAPL iPhone 8 or newer versions. What Happened: On Wednesday, Google officially rolled out its lock screen widgets for iOS 16. The widgets can provide users with intuitive information and shortcuts to some of Google's most popular apps.
The Pixel Watch has a calorie problem
With the Pixel Watch, Google is understandably leaning really hard into its Fitbit ownership, making that service a prominent part of the wearable and its health features. Fitbit instantly brings the smartwatch some valuable brand recognition, but it's also a name that carries with it certain expectations, occupying such a premium spot in the market. Unfortunately, it seems that the Pixel Watch isn't quite living up to Fitbit's reputation, and often reports wildly inflated caloric estimates.
Google Pixel 7 vs. Samsung Galaxy S22: Battle of the 'small' flagships
Last year's Pixel 6 series was a reinvention of the Pixel line, and the Google Pixel 7 come close to perfecting this new era of Google phones. It has strong competition, though, as Samsung's Galaxy S22, while eight months older, gives the new Pixel a run for its money. Both phones are without a doubt among the best Android phones you can buy today, but of course, only one can be your digital lifeline — so which deserves your love and your hard-earned money?
