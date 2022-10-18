ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The US Sun

Your iPhone Lock Screen has a hidden rule that you need to know

IPHONE'S new Lock Screen tool has a hidden rule that many users are unaware of. Earlier in September, Apple released its newest operating system: the iOS 16. And one of the most talked-about features of iOS 16 is the new iPhone Lock Screen. The tool lets iPhone users customize their...
Digital Trends

How to change the time font on your iOS 16 lock screen

Apple recently rolled out iOS 16 for its smartphones, bringing in plenty of features and design changes. Some notable changes include a new customizable lock screen, a handy Photo Cutout feature, edit and undo options for iMessage, and the ability to translate text from both the Camera app and the Photo Library.
Android Police

Android 13 comes early for adventurous Nothing Phone 1 owners

The Nothing Phone 1 is an unconventional phone in more ways than one. Its design is an instant conversation starter — whether it was the semi-transparent back panel or the relatively stock Android user interface, it certainly made some buzz when it first hit our radars. Less spectacular is the software support as the Android 13 update won't arrive for the device until the first half of 2023. Thankfully, there are other ways to get Google's latest software release running on the device and that's through Paranoid Android.
pocketnow.com

Upcoming Samsung features you should be excited about

Samsung was once known as the OEM that constantly added bloat to its operating system, making it slower and more unstable. The TouchWiz era is long gone, and One UI is one of our favorite skins on top of Android, not to mention that Samsung went from being one of the worst, to one of the best at updating its recent and older flagship devices in a timely manner. We also have a list of the best Samsung phones you can buy in 2022.
Android Central

How to use Google Maps on Pixel Watch

There's an all-new Google Maps available for Wear OS 3 smartwatches, including the Pixel Watch. And it couldn't be easier to use, so you can see where your next turn is right from your wrist.
CNET

iOS 16.0.3 on Your iPhone: Apple Fixes Some Annoying Bugs

After releasing iOS 16 alongside the iPhone 14 last month, Apple has now rolled out another software update, iOS 16.0.3. The latest update addresses bugs on some iPhone 14 models, including delayed or undelivered incoming calls and notifications and low microphone volume during CarPlay phone calls. It also fixes camera issues some iPhone 14 models have experienced, like a slow launch speed or spontaneously switching between camera modes.
Android Police

Android 13 could finally give us a feature first promised in Android 11

More than two years ago, Google announced that it would bring a new capability to Android. The then just released Android 11 introduced a revamped media player that sits in an extra area above your notifications. As part of this redesign, a quick output switcher was added to the top right corner of the player, and it was supposed to show you both Bluetooth and Cast devices for “seamless transfer.” However, the latter never appeared for anyone after Android 11 went stable. Two years and two Android versions later, evidence has surfaced showing that Cast devices might soon finally make it to the quick output switcher.
The Verge

Chrome is the next Android app to get tablet-focused updates

Google is rolling out a series of user interface updates for its Chrome browser on Android tablets as it prepares for the launch of its Pixel Tablet next year. The update started rolling out to a small number of users last week but should reach the majority in the coming days. It includes changes to how Chrome handles tabs on Android, new drag-and-drop functionality, and an option to have the browser always request the desktop (rather than mobile) version of a website.
Android Police

Netflix wants to soften the blow when it inevitably kicks you off your friend’s shared account

The pandemic's slowdown also ended a couple of years of prolific growth for Netflix. With the decline in the addition of new subscribers, the streaming company started looking at ways to maximize its revenue. This included hiking subscription prices in the US and Canada at the beginning of 2022, making it among the most expensive streaming services. Netflix also developed second thoughts about password sharing and started cracking down on this behavior in select markets. Now, before the company inevitably ends password sharing down the line, it has launched a new tool allowing you to migrate your profile from one account to another.
itechpost.com

Samsung Galaxy's Bixby Feature Arrives With New One UI 5 Updates

Samsung is enhancing users' mobile experience by introducing new features, including the Bixby Text Call virtual assistant with their One UI 5 update. According to CNET, Samsung is following the steps of the Google Pixel playbook by integrating the ability to answer phone calls by texting, using the Bixby assistant.
Digital Trends

Google wants us to invest in an ecosystem we can’t trust

The Google Pixel 7, Pixel Watch, and Pixel Tablet all have something in common other than being Google-branded products with generic names. They’re part of an explicit attempt by Google to build a Pixel ecosystem of its own. The company wants to take on Apple and Samsung by luring people in with the idea that by buying Pixel devices and using Google services, they can have a similar experience as someone buying an iPad, an iPhone, and AirPods.
Android Police

Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro join the bleeding edge with Android 13 QPR1 Beta 3

Google's latest phones have been available for a week now, and so far, we're quite smitten with them. The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro both offer some excellent improvements over their counterparts, including refined hardware and some pretty impressive camera tricks. Of course, as Pixel phones, they're also eligible to check out in-development Android versions well before those changes roll out to everyone. If you've been dying for some beta action on your new hardware, you're in luck, as Android 13 QPR1 Beta 3 is now available.
Android Police

Google teases a better Play Store for tablets, foldables, and even Chromebooks

Google has had its opportunities to tease the Pixel Tablet this year whether it was at I/O 2022 in May or the Pixel hardware event earlier this month. That hardware is just a piece of the company's overall commitment to redesigning Android's interfaces for tablets and foldables. One software component to the strategy has been making the Play Store friendlier to large screens. Well, we now have some good insight into what's changing as Google has detailed some choice features coming to the app store on tablets, foldables, and Chromebooks.
Android Police

Microsoft's Windows Subsystem for Android finally gets its stable release

When Windows 11 launched a little over a year ago, support for Android apps was one of the biggest feature attractions for Android enthusiasts like us. Microsoft promised you'd be able to run Android apps as though they were native programs on your Windows machine. However, the Windows Subsystem for Android (WSA), responsible for handling app support, remained available only to Windows Insiders in some markets, with limited functionality. That is finally changing, as Android support enters the stable phase.
Android Police

Google TV now lets you curate content for your kids and supervise their YouTube shenanigans

Last year, Google made Google TV better by including dedicated kids profiles, so they don’t accidentally stumble upon inappropriate and dangerous content online. However, these features aren’t the ideal solution to restrict content for children yet. However, Google seems to be getting there with three new kids mode features — content recommendations, controlled watchlists, and supervised YouTube access for older kids.
Benzinga

Google Rolls Out New Widgets That iPhone Users Can Add To Their Lock Screens

Alphabet Inc.'s GOOG GOOGL Google unveiled a set of new lock screen widgets that can be used on Apple Inc.’s AAPL iPhone 8 or newer versions. What Happened: On Wednesday, Google officially rolled out its lock screen widgets for iOS 16. The widgets can provide users with intuitive information and shortcuts to some of Google's most popular apps.
Android Police

The Pixel Watch has a calorie problem

With the Pixel Watch, Google is understandably leaning really hard into its Fitbit ownership, making that service a prominent part of the wearable and its health features. Fitbit instantly brings the smartwatch some valuable brand recognition, but it's also a name that carries with it certain expectations, occupying such a premium spot in the market. Unfortunately, it seems that the Pixel Watch isn't quite living up to Fitbit's reputation, and often reports wildly inflated caloric estimates.
Android Police

Google Pixel 7 vs. Samsung Galaxy S22: Battle of the 'small' flagships

Last year's Pixel 6 series was a reinvention of the Pixel line, and the Google Pixel 7 come close to perfecting this new era of Google phones. It has strong competition, though, as Samsung's Galaxy S22, while eight months older, gives the new Pixel a run for its money. Both phones are without a doubt among the best Android phones you can buy today, but of course, only one can be your digital lifeline — so which deserves your love and your hard-earned money?
Android Police

Android Police

