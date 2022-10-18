Read full article on original website
wrmj.com
Eagles, Rockets Post Volleyball Wins; Sherrard Falls To Moline
Mercer County finished their Lincoln Trail Conference schedule with a three-set victory over United Wednesday. Molly Hofmann had 10 kills and Madi Frieden had 17 digs in the win for the Golden Eagles. Mercer County is 15-13 on the season and 7-4 in the LTC. Rockridge swept Ridgewood Wednesday. The...
wrmj.com
High School Spotlight: As Senior Season Winds Down, Mercer County’s Kellett Hoping For Playoff Run
WRMJ talked with Mercer County senior offensive and defensive lineman Carson Kellett for the High School Spotlight Wednesday. The Golden Eagles enter Week 9 with a 6-2 record and a chance to share the Lincoln Trail Conference championship with a win over Annawan-Wethersfield this week.
977wmoi.com
Warren County Board Approves Merge of Kelly and Spring Grove Townships
Under Illinois state law, each district within a county must have at least 1,000 in population posted. Following the latest census data, the Warren County Board has approved some redistricting changes to comply with the law, explains Board Chairman Mike Pearson:. “The census has come out and we had to...
Mountain Lion Killed in Car Accident in Whiteside County, Illinois
A mountain lion spotted last week in Morrison is believed to have been hit and killed by a vehicle in Dekalb...around 80 miles away from the last spot it was seen in Morrison, Il. According to CBSNews, the cougar (otherwise known as a mountain lion) was hit and killed by...
KWQC
October snowfall in the Quad Cities
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - We have been no stranger to snow in eastern Iowa and western Illinois during the month of October over the last several years. In 2017 the Quad Cities International Airport received a trace of snow. In 2018, 2019 and 2020 there was measurable snow, including...
Billiards champ & QC native to return for championship event
The Iowa American CueSports Alliance (ACS) State Billiards Championships continues to bring in record number of players to the Quad Cities. The tournament, which has called the RiverCenter in downtown Davenport home since 2016, will return Wednesday-Sunday, according to a news release. There are 1,114 registered players, which is a record number for the […]
New Photos Of The Huge Iron Tee Golf Facility Coming To Bettendorf
In February, a new golf, sports, and retail facility across from the TBK Sports Complex in Bettendorf was announced. Now, construction has started, more pictures of what it will look like are here, and, we know what it will be called. Where is the new facility being built?. If you...
KWQC
Boil order in effect for sections of Silvis, East Moline
SILVIS, Ill. (KWQC) - Sections of Silvis and East Moline are under a boil order until further notice, according to Randy Parker, superintendent of Silvis Heights Water. Residents north of Crosstown Avenue in Silvis and north of 30th Avenue in East Moline should boil there water until further notice, Parker said.
KBUR
Great River Bridge Accident
UPDATE: According to the Des Moines County Sheriffs Office, westbound traffic on the Great River Bridge should reopen by 2:30 PM, based on information from the Illinois State Police. Original story:. Gulfport, Ill.- The westbound lanes of the great river Bridge were shut down Tuesday morning due to an accident.
KWQC
An old Henry County dairy farm has become a fall fun destination
GALVA, Ill. (KWQC) -Farmgate Market is an old dairy farm that has been turned into a fall fun park for all ages. Tom Jones talks about what the market offers, its amenities such as a corn maze and petting zoo, and much more. Farmgate Market is located at 2774 State...
aledotimesrecord.com
Burglary roundup: Deadhead Plant Ranch burglarized overnight Sunday
GALESBURG — At 9:07 a.m. Monday, multiple items were reported from Deadhead Plant Ranch, 400 W. Carl Sandburg Drive. The owners told police that upon arriving at work they found that three sets of tent ratchet straps, a toolbox, and tools including scissors and knives were gone. Security footage suggested the theft possibly took place around 2 a.m.
wrmj.com
Joyce Elaine Falline – Services 10/20/22
Joyce Elaine Falline, 90 of Woodhull, Illinois, passed away Sunday, October 16, 2022 at the Hillcrest Home in rural Geneseo, Illinois. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m., Wednesday, October 19, at the Peterson Wallin-Knox-Funeral Home in Woodhull. The funeral service will be held at 10 a.m., Thursday, October 20, at the Bethany Lutheran Church in Woodhull. Interment will follow at the Woodhull Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to Bethany Lutheran Church or to the Woodhull Cemetery Association. Online condolences may be left at www.petersonwallinknox.com.
Mountain lion hit, killed by vehicle on I-88 in DeKalb County, Illinois DNR says
A mountain lion was struck and killed by a vehicle on I-88 on Sunday, according to the Illinois Dept. of Natural Resources.
KWQC
Galesburg BMWED leader reacts as union heads back to the bargaining table with BNSF
GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - The third-largest railroad union in the country rejected its tentative agreement with BNSF railway last week, renewing the possibility of a major railway strike. The Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way Employes Division represents more than 11,000 maintenance workers who repair the tracks trains travel on. On...
aledotimesrecord.com
Burglary roundup: Rash of vehicle burglaries on North Academy Street in Galesburg Sunday
GALESBURG — Multiple burglaries from motor vehicles were reported in northwestern Galesburg on Sunday. At 6:55 a.m. police were called to the 600 block of North Academy Street where a resident told them he had captured two individuals on video attempting to, and failing, to enter his van at 12:58 a.m. The individuals are then seen entering two different vehicles on the block before departing on foot southbound on Academy Street. The resident also had footage of three individuals walking through his property at 2:30 a.m. The owners of the vehicles were then contacted.
2 construction workers killed in crash on Great River Bridge
BURLINGTON, Iowa — Two construction workers from a Burlington, Iowa company are dead after a crash on Great River Bridge Tuesday morning, according to Illinois State Police. At about 8:03 a.m. on Oct. 18, the two workers were walking behind their stationary pickup truck while placing construction barrels for a work zone on the U.S. Route 34 bridge. The truck's yellow construction lights were on at the time of the incident.
nprillinois.org
Mountain lion struck and killed by vehicle in northern Illinois
Illinois wildlife officials have confirmed the accident on Interstate 88 in DeKalb County on Sunday. IDNR experts believe it may be the same mountain lion that was captured on a trail camera on private property in Whiteside County in late September and confirmed by wildlife biologists from IDNR and the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Illinois Trooper hurt, workers killed in Scott’s Law crashes
ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police said that a state trooper was hurt and two construction workers were killed in separate Scott’s Law-related crashes. The crashes happened hundreds of miles away from each other, but within 40 minutes of time. The first crash happened in Effingham at 7:25 a.m. on the ramp leading from […]
Davenport testing snow alert system Oct. 19
The City of Davenport is getting ready for winter by testing its snow emergency alert system. A message will be sent out via Alert Iowa on October 19 at 10 a.m. The alert system is the best way to find out when a Snow Emergency is declared in Davenport and now is the best time […]
KWQC
Heavy police presence near Hilltop Plaza in East Moline
EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - East Moline police were seen investigating a scene in the area near Hilltop Plaza on Avenue of the Cities Wednesday night. Details are limited, but our TV6 crew on scene reports seeing police searching vehicles in the Hilltop Plaza parking lot. A portion of Avenue...
