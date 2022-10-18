EJF Capital and Toll Brothers Apartment Living Announce Joint Venture to Create 313-Unit Multifamily Community in Downtown Phoenix

Read full article on original website
12news.com
Build-to-rent communities are sprouting up in the Valley as traditional homes become out of reach
PEORIA, Ariz. — Johnathan Chau has a wife, two kids – and high interest rates. The real estate market is still hard for many people to get in. And Chau said he just can't buy right now. "I wouldn't think so, just yet," he said. Instead, Chau is...
KTAR.com
East Valley commerce center nearly fully leased after completion
PHOENIX — An 11-building commerce center in Mesa has completed leases for more than 98% of the project, the company announced in a release. Graycor Construction Company built a 1.1 million-square-foot building as one of the largest planned commerce parks in Phoenix’s southeast Valley. The building just completed...
AZFamily
Two family-owned Phoenix businesses burglarized over the weekend
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- AZ Taco King started in a kitchen five years ago, and they opened their restaurant on 19th Avenue and Camelback Road. Down the street is Pepe’s Taco Villa, which has been open for 43 years. Both businesses are well-known in the community, and that’s why it came as a shock when they were broken into.
azbigmedia.com
Phoenix ranks No. 2 in U.S. for largest share of home price cuts
The housing market continued to cool in September, though rebalancing from monumental appreciation is producing vastly different conditions depending on region and metro, according to Zillow’s latest market report. Affordability issues are driving the pullback in activity; steep prices mixed with high and volatile mortgage rates have stunted sales and frozen current owners in their homes, reducing the flow of new inventory. And in the Valley, Metro Phoenix ranks No. 2 in the U.S. for the largest share of home price cuts.
AZFamily
Real estate investment companies selling Phoenix metro homes for $100,000 less than what they paid
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Phoenix-metro area has led the nation in home price increases for nearly 3 years in a row. In June of 2020, Valley homes sold for an average of $368,000. In 2021, it jumped to $508,000. This past June, the average sale price totaled a whopping $591,000. However, the Phoenix real estate market is taking a drastic turn. “All of the sudden, prices went up and up and up. And then, interest rates started going up. And then, things started to slow down,” John Sposato, a real estate agent who’s been in the business for over 30 years, said.
AZFamily
City of Phoenix trying to recruit more landlords for Section 8 housing voucher program
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A tough rental market is making it difficult for some Arizona families to pay all their bills. Some spend years on a waitlist for the federal government’s housing choice voucher program, but once they get picked, it can be hard to find a place to live.
fabulousarizona.com
8 Arizona Farmer’s Markets to Visit This Fall
Farmer’s markets provide the perfect opportunity to connect with community members, admire creations from local artisans, purchase fresh produce and indulge in a number of unique homemade goodies and treats courtesy of local vendors. Best of all, they allow you to support small businesses in a fun, energetic environment. Here are eight of the best farmer’s markets in Arizona.
Black Rifle Coffee Company celebrates grand opening of its first Phoenix outpost
Black Rifle Coffee Company will celebrate the launch of its first Outpost in Phoenix with a grand opening event on October 22.
AZFamily
Popular Mexican restaurant, Hawaiian BBQ places cited for health violations in Phoenix area
A Papa Murphy's in Peoria and fancy Gilbert steakhouse are among several Valley restaurants busted for health code violations. Mesa donut shop, popular Scottsdale restaurant among those cited for health code violations. Updated: Oct. 5, 2022 at 10:26 PM MST. |. See which restaurants across the Valley made this week's...
AZFamily
Gilbert families impacted by road expansion refuse to back down, hiring lawyers
GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Some families in Gilbert are bracing for a legal fight, pushing back against a road expansion project that cuts into their property. They say they’re losing more of their land than necessary. The expansion project is for part of Ocotillo Road, stretching from Val...
Acclaimed Valley chef has a new gig in downtown Phoenix
Award-winning chef has been selected to lead downtown culinary program that will oversee the development of five restaurants.
AZFamily
Phoenix home sales are down 42%, Zillow report says
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A new report is out by Zillow which is showing how quickly and dramatically home sales in the Valley of the Sun are dropping. As mortgage rates rise to record highs, home sales are decreasing rapidly as fewer families can afford to take on a mortgage. According to Zillow, pending sales are down across the country by nearly 20% from August and by nearly a third over the past year. As of this week, the average home value in the Phoenix market is around $451,000, a decrease of about 6% since May, but up 61.2% since September 2019.
East Valley Tribune
Fight likely over new QC link to the west
After months of looking for a compromise that will satisfy residents, Gilbert officials are back to their original plan to take land from 46 property owners for the widening of Ocotillo Road from 148th Street to Greenfield Road. But they’ll have a fight on their hands. Gilbert staff sat...
destinationido.com
A Spanish Villa Located in Phoenix
Stay in the United States but Feel Like You’re in Europe. Nothing quite charms me as quickly as a modernized historic property that’s been well cared for and preserved for others to enjoy, especially for a destination wedding. The Royal Palms Resort and Spa at the base of Camelback Mountain in Phoenix has a storied past with a brightly colored future.
Legendary Pizza Restaurant Forced to Close
It's going to be a little harder finding that perfect slice of pizza.Sahand Hoseini/Unsplash. No publicity is bad publicity is a commonly uttered phrase in business. While that may not always prove accurate, for one local Phoenix restaurant, it’s been nothing but fantastic publicity. In fact, in the culinary world, it would be difficult to surpass the kind of attention and accolades received over the past six months. And yet, the restaurants are struggling, with difficult times ahead and are now forced to close down shop for multiple days a week.
Family intends to sue Phoenix for $10 million after woman's death near Perry Park
PHOENIX — Beatrice X. Johnson somehow brings herself to visit the intersection that changed her life. "It's been really hard for my family," Beatrice told 12News in mid-October. She's been to Phoenix from her home in California a handful of times since April 2022, when her older sister Dorothy...
azbigmedia.com
Phoenix ranks No. 4 for lowest close-to-list price ratio
Typical for this time of year, September home sales declined 9.7% from August across the report’s 53 metro areas, according to the RE/MAX National Housing Report. That led to inventory climbing to two months’ supply for the first time in nearly two years – an encouraging sign of a more balanced market to come. Of note to Valley residents, Phoenix ranked No. 4 for the lowest close-to-list price ratio — calculated by the average value of the sales price divided by the list price for each transaction.
luxury-houses.net
Asking $13.4 Million! This 14,000 SF French Inspired Mansion is Truly An Entertainers Dream in Scottsdale, Arizona
10947 E Wingspan Way in Scottsdale, Arizona for Sale. 10947 E Wingspan Way, Scottsdale, Arizona is a jewel of Silverleaf features an exceptional layout with elegant living spaces and a resort inspired backyard with pool and spa offers complete privacy with amazing views. This Mansion in Scottsdale offers 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 14,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 10947 E Wingspan Way, please contact Lee Courtney (Phone : 480-296-5922) at West USA Realty for full support and perfect service.
1 Arizona City Among America's Most Rat-Infested Places
Orkin ranked the top 50 rattiest cities in America.
AZFamily
Officials explain why bulk trash is accumulating in parts of Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Depending on where you live in Phoenix, you might have noticed a troubling amount of trash on the streets. Bulk trash pickup usually happens four times a year in Phoenix, but a hiring shortage has caused delays for certain parts of the city. “Your whole neighborhood...
