vincennespbs.org
VanGo ridership on the rise
The YMCA of Vincennes says numbers for its public transportation system are getting back to its pre-Covid levels. YMCA CEO Pat Herman shared this update at the Knox County commissioners meeting Tuesday night. He says right now the public transportation service VanGo is averaging about 320 riders a day. This...
vincennespbs.org
Coal company asks for road closure
Knox County leaders are considering the closure of local roadway. Sunrise Coal asked the Knox County Commissioners for permission to close Johanningsmeier Road between Harting and Freelandville Roads. The company says it’s gotten permission from a local landowner to expand its mining operations. However, Johanningsmeier Road is between the...
vincennespbs.org
Leaf pickup to get underway in Huntingburg
Fall foliage may be pretty, but it can also make quite the mess in yards, which is why leaf pickup will soon begin in Huntingburg. City-wide leaf pick-up for the city of Huntingburg will take place on Monday, October 24th. Officials say leaves will be collected south of Highwway 64...
vincennespbs.org
Continued dry weather prompts another Red Flag
Another Red Flag warning is in effect today. The National Weather Service says critical fire conditions are again present with a combination of windy weather, low humidity and warmer temps. Outside burning is not recommended. Winds today will be out of the Southwest up to 20 miles an hour with...
vincennespbs.org
Santa Claus not signing off on water study for Coal-Diesel Plant
(FROM INDIANA PUBLIC BROADCASTING) It’s unclear where a proposed coal-to-diesel plant in southern Indiana will get water to operate after a recent vote in the Town of Santa Claus. The town council voted not to sign a memorandum of understanding with Riverview Energy and the town of Dale. It...
vincennespbs.org
It’s Purple Thursday this week
It’s a national day of action to raise awareness about domestic violence. Hope’s Voice of Knox and Daviess Counties, a local agency providing assistance to survivors of domestic and sexual violence, invites you to show your commitment to promote healthy relationships. You can do that by snapping a...
vincennespbs.org
Salvation Army offering holiday help
We’re still in the midst of spooky season, but one Vincennes organization is looking ahead to the holidays. The Salvation Army Vincennes Corps says families in need can now register for Christmas assistance. Through November 16th, Knox County residents can stop by the Salvation Army on Mondays, Tuesday and...
vincennespbs.org
Local initiative to curb childhood trauma
Preventing adverse childhood experiences or ACES could reduce the number of adults with depression by 44 percent according to the CDC. This is the mission for two Knox County residents. Bill Loffer is the director of the SHAPE program in Vincennes. When students are suspended from schools in Knox County,...
vincennespbs.org
Funeral set for former council member
A former Knox County Councilman will be laid to rest on Saturday. Mike Thompson passed away on Monday of this week. He served on the council for 22 years. In addition, he was a beloved teacher and coach at South Knox High School. He was there for 39 years teaching...
