Read full article on original website
Related
Here's the new cost of a subscription for Hulu
As the streaming wars continue and services continue to tousle over consumer dollars, it seems that those dollars aren’t stretching as far as they used to. And it’s prompting one of the most well-known of the bunch to raise its prices.
SFGate
A Paramount+ Annual Subscription Is 50% Off Right Now — And Comes With a Free Fire TV Stick
The deals continue rolling in this week. Paramount+ is now offering an annual subscription for half off, bringing down the price for its 12-month essential ad-supported plan from $49.99/year to only $24.99/year. The premium, ad-free plan is now $49.99 (normally $99.99). More from Variety. Timothy Dalton Cast in 'Yellowstone' Prequel...
TechCrunch
Hulu raises its subscription prices today
Subscribers with the Disney bundle are safe for now since Hulu isn’t raising the price just yet. However, the bundled plan with ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu with ads will see a price hike later in the year. The bundle is increasing from $13.99 per month to $14.99 per month. Thankfully, the Disney bundle with ad-free Hulu, Disney+ and ESPN+ will stay the same at $19.99 per month.
Netflix Rolls Out Its Ad-Supported Plan, Reveals Pricing and Content Restrictions
A day that would have been unthinkable just a few years ago has finally arrived: Netflix is ready to add commercials. The streaming giant announced the rollout of its latest pricing tier, Basic with Ads, on Thursday. The plan, which launches in 12 countries including the United States this November, will cost $6.99 per month. That’s about 30 percent cheaper than a Basic Netflix subscription, which costs $9.99 per month. Both plans allow users to stream content in 720p/HD, but as the title suggests, the Basic with Ads plan will feature limited commercial breaks. Netflix says that Basic with Ads users should...
Motley Fool
The 7 Best Free Streaming Services
Cut the cord and the monthly fees with these free streaming options. There are several free streaming services with thousands of titles available, as well as live channels. Most of these services require you to watch ads during the content. Hoopla and Kanopy are accessible with a library card and...
8 new releases hit Netflix today – here’s what you should watch
An adaptation of a Stephen King story. A reality game show, a documentary about the Thai cave survivors, and a glam- and glitz-filled reality series about Asian and Asian-American friends living the high life in Los Angeles. For those of you keen to find something new to binge, these and more titles are among the new Netflix releases debuting on the streaming giant today, and we’ve got all the details below.
I would cancel Netflix, Hulu and Apple TV Plus in October — here’s why
Holiday shopping may require some streaming service savings. Here's our deep dive into which ones you should cancel.
‘NCIS: Los Angeles’: Why Is LL Cool J Missing From the Show?
The most recent NCIS: Los Angeles episode had fans of LL Cool J quite concerned. Where was Sam Hanna?. It was only the second episode of season 14 and Sam was tending to business off screen. So he wasn’t in the episode called “Of Value” chasing down whomever kidnapped a couple of architects with Naval contracts. And Sam was only in parts of the premiere as he dealt with getting his father to go to a senior center while Sam was at work. It all made for a funny ending. But Sam still wasn’t in on the front of the team’s investigation of a bomb at a drone factory.
Get a free Paramount+ streaming subscription with a Walmart+ membership—join today
— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. From new comedies like I Love That For You to dramatic shows like The Offer, a Paramount+ streaming subscription makes it easy to access a huge catalogue of entertaining content. Ahead of the Black Friday 2022 shopping rush, Walmart+ memberships now include a free Paramount+ Essential streaming plan at no extra cost. We already rave about the exclusive perks of a Walmart+ membership, so adding Paramount+ to the list of benefits makes this a winning deal.
Netflix Subscribers Can Now Get Half Off by Sitting Through Ads
Starting next month, U.S. customers will be able to enjoy their favorite Netflix shows for less than half the current price—provided they’re willing to sit through commercials. The Silicon Valley-based streaming service will roll out its ‘Basic with Ads’ tier on Nov. 3 for $6.99 a month, a price that’s significantly cheaper than the current “Standard” $15.49 plan. Viewers can expect about four to five minutes of ads per hour, says Netflix COO Greg Peters. New movies will only feature a slew of ads in the beginning in order to “preserve that sort of cinematic model there,” Peters says. Older movies, meanwhile, will have a more “traditional” combination of pre-roll and mid-roll ads with “less frequent” breaks than those on TV shows. Ad categories like politics, smoking, and guns will not be allowed on the service. Canada and Mexico will get the new ad-supported plan two days earlier, on Nov. 1. Disney+, meanwhile, will roll out its $7.99 add-supported version on Dec. 8.Read it at Deadline
Paramount Plus price: cost, deals and content for the streaming service
Everything you need to know about the Paramount Plus streaming service including what it costs to subscribe.
CNET
Avoid High Streaming TV Costs on Netflix, HBO Max and More With One Trick
TV shows like House of the Dragon and Andor may have filled up your streaming schedule recently, but how much are you spending when inflation has affected prices and household budgets? There are lots of great series and movies across dozens of streaming services, but even subscribing to five of them could easily cost you more than $50 a month. (Just look at the latest pricing news for Disney Plus.) We're going to show you a trick that can help save you money.
TechRadar
7 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max and more this weekend (October 7)
It may only be the first week of October, but spooky season is well and truly underway on streaming services. Conversations With a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes is perhaps the most gruesome of this weekend’s new arrivals, but Werewolf by Night, Hellraiser, The Midnight Club and Luckiest Girl Alive all boast their fair share of bloody thrills on Disney Plus, Hulu and Netflix, respectively.
France 24
Netflix to debut subscription with ads
Basic with Ads subscriptions will be priced at $6.99 in the United States, three dollars less than a basic option without ads, Netflix chief operating officer Greg Peters said in a briefing. "The timing is great because we really are at this pivotal moment in the entertainment industry and evolution...
22 movies and shows leave Netflix this week – watch these while you can
The end of the month is upon us, which means a few different things for Netflix fans eager to stream the newest hits on the service like the just-released movie Blonde and hit TV series like Ryan Murphy’s Dahmer. Content like those titles, of course, is constantly being added to the incomprehensibly large library of shows and movies that already exists for the streamer’s subscribers to binge. But plenty of titles are also leaving Netflix, too — and in short order.
Amazon Freevee: everything you need to know about the free streaming service
Here’s everything you need to know about Amazon Freevee, a free ad-supported streaming service that features library and original titles.
Netflix reverses subscriber decline with help from Stranger Things and Dahmer
Netflix added 2.4m new subscribers in the last three months, more than twice what had been expected and reversing back-to-back quarters of decline, the company announced on Tuesday. The streaming company had been expected to add 1m new subscribers over the latest quarter, which included the release of hit shows...
CNBC
Netflix will charge $6.99 a month for new ad-supported plan starting Nov. 3 in U.S.
Netflix is pricing its ad-supported service at $6.99 a month, which will be $1 less than Disney+ and Hulu with commercials. Commercials will be 15 or 30 seconds in length and will play before and during Netflix's content. Netflix's "Basic with ads" tier will include an average of four to...
komando.com
Do you share a Netflix account? Not for long
Streaming can be expensive, which is why an estimated 100 million households worldwide share passwords. Unfortunately, you may not be able to use this money-saving trick for much longer. A massive crackdown on Netflix account sharing could kick you off your friend’s account. Luckily, there are a few cheapskate...
92.7 WOBM
Toms River, NJ
18K+
Followers
19K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
92.7 WOBM plays the best adult hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Ocean County, New Jersey Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0