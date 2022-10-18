Read full article on original website
Vikings Release Second-Year WR
The Minnesota Vikings made multiple roster moves on Tuesday afternoon as they move into their bye week. Among those moves was waiving second-year WR Blake Proehl after activating him from the PUP list on Monday. Additionally, Minnesota released safety Mike Brown and signed Myles Dorn to the practice squad after he was waived yesterday to create room for Proehl.
Where we rate the Vikings in our Week 7 power rankings
The Vikings are moving up as the Packers tumble.
Broncos QB Russell Wilson sustains another injury in loss to Chargers
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson went into the game against the Los Angeles Chargers already banged up, and ended the game even more banged up. After the Broncos suffered another embarrassing 19-16 loss at the hands of the Chargers, Wilson told the media that he suffered a hamstring injury during the game. He even knew when exactly the injury occurred.
WDEF
Falcons Back on Top in NFC South
ATLANTA (AP) — Who’s that team at the top of the NFC South?. Yep, it’s the Atlanta Falcons. Six weeks into a season of extremely low expectations, the Falcons (3-3) are tied with Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the division lead. Making it even...
New Orleans Saints vs. Arizona Cardinals schedule, TV: How to watch NFL Week 7 game
The New Orleans Saints and Arizona Cardinals play on Thursday Night Football in the first game on the NFL Week 7 schedule. Here's a look at the time, channel, announcers and broadcast information for the game. NFL Week 7 picks, predictions: Saints vs. Cardinals | Browns vs. Ravens | Bucs vs. Panthers Falcons vs. Bengals...
Commanders HC Ron Rivera reveals why Taylor Heinicke, not Sam Howell, will replace injured Carson Wentz
The Washington Commanders will be turning to a former starter to handle the workload under center in the coming weeks — or until Carson Wentz is healthy enough to play again. With Wentz expected to be sidelined for multiple weeks because of a finger injury, Ron Rivera is tapping Taylor Heinicke to be the temporary starter for Washington. The Commanders also have a rookie quarterback in Sam Howell, but Rivera is not keen on giving the keys to the offense to him just yet.
Patriots’ Mac Jones-Bailey Zappe QB controversy is dead
It turns out there might not be a quarterback controversy after all for the New England Patriots. Mac Jones will regain his role as the Patriots’ starting quarterback whenever he returns fully healthy from his high ankle sprain, The Athletic’s Jeff Howe reported Thursday. Jones’ return could be...
USC football dodges a bullet with Jordan Addison injury update
Every USC football fan held their breath when they saw star wide receiver Jordan Addison making his way to the injury tent during Saturday’s 43-42 loss to Utah. Addison appeared to suffer a lower-body injury when a Utah player rolled up on him while attempting to make a tackle. On Tuesday, Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley spoke to the media, providing an update on the status of Addison, per Ryan Kartje of The Los Angeles Times.
Kansas City Chiefs: 4 bold predictions for Week 7 vs. 49ers
The Kansas City Chiefs are among the best teams in football right now, though they’d love to bounce back after a Week 6 loss to the Buffalo Bills. The Chiefs have a good shot here as they take on the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium. A win here can potentially lift them into first place in the AFC West. Here are the Chiefs Week 7 predictions.
2022 Fantasy Football: Top 10 waiver wire pickups for Week 7
By now, you probably have a good idea of just how well your fantasy football team is going to perform this season. While your Week 7 waiver wire pickups may not include players that will save your season, they certainly have the depth pieces that you need to make your team better.
Frustrated Elijah Moore requests trade, Jets respond
New York Jets wide receiver Elijah Moore voiced his frustrations over his role in the offense following the Week 6 win over the Packers. On Thursday, those complaints culminated in a trade request from the second-year wide receiver, in a rather shocking turn of events. Per Ian Rapoport, Moore submitted a trade request to the […] The post Frustrated Elijah Moore requests trade, Jets respond appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Green Bay Packers: 4 bold predictions for Week 7 vs. Commanders
The Green Bay Packers are aiming to return to the win column when they travel to Maryland to face the rejuvenated Washington Commanders at FedExField in Week 7. The Packers are coming off back-to-back losses and hope to win and stay in second place in the NFC North. Here are our Green Bay Packers Week 7 predictions as they take on the Commanders.
New England Patriots: 3 bold predictions for Week 7 vs. Bears
The New England Patriots have turned things around after their slow start to the season. They have won their past two contests against the Detroit Lions and Cleveland Browns, giving them some momentum heading into their Week 7 matchup against the Chicago Bears. With Week 7 fast approaching, we decided to lay out our Patriots […] The post New England Patriots: 3 bold predictions for Week 7 vs. Bears appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘No way he is enjoying this’: Ben Roethlisberger gets brutally honest about Tom Brady amid Buccaneers struggles
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are not performing as well as many expected them to be despite Tom Brady returning for another season, as they have now lost three of four games. Former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger knows that the current Buccaneers situation is far from ideal for an all-time great like Brady, who struggled in the pocket in Week 6’s 20-18 upset road loss to the Steelers.
Steve Wilks breaks silence on Robbie Anderson trade to Cardinals after sideline argument
In less than 24 hours, the Carolina Panthers cut ties with wide receiver Robbie Anderson after his verbal altercation on the sidelines with an assistant coach on Sunday. He was traded to the Arizona Cardinals on Monday, ending a 2.5-year stint with the team. While the Panthers did move on from Anderson, interim HC Steve […] The post Steve Wilks breaks silence on Robbie Anderson trade to Cardinals after sideline argument appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘In the end, we play a game’: Tom Brady offers apology for comparing football to deployment
Per Greg Auman of The Athletic, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady apologized for his recent comments in which he compared playing professional football with military service. Brady expanded upon his apology by adding, “I have a tremendous amount of gratitude for everyone who served. In the end, we play a game, and the military […] The post ‘In the end, we play a game’: Tom Brady offers apology for comparing football to deployment appeared first on ClutchPoints.
1 clear sign Broncos QB Russell Wilson’s status vs. Jets is in doubt
The Denver Broncos have faced a ton of criticism for the terrible play from their offense this year. Much of that criticism has fallen at the feet of their quarterback, Russell Wilson. Well, they might not have that excuse this week against the New York Jets. Wilson was limited at practice Thursday with a hamstring […] The post 1 clear sign Broncos QB Russell Wilson’s status vs. Jets is in doubt appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DeSean Jackson drops 5-word bomb that should inspire Ravens fans
DeSean Jackson is back in the NFL with the Baltimore Ravens, and the explosive receiver does not lack for confidence. Jackson played in just two games during the 2021 season for the Los Angeles Rams and Las Vegas Raiders, but he still believes he can make a significant contribution to the Baltimore offense. DeSean Jackson, […] The post DeSean Jackson drops 5-word bomb that should inspire Ravens fans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dak Prescott’s 2-word message on Week 7 status amid injury
The Dallas Cowboys face the Detroit Lions in Week 7 and most importantly, Dak Prescott is back. The signal-caller made it clear on Thursday that he will in fact return from an absence of over one month. Via Jane Slater:. “Cowboys QB Dak Prescott asked if he is starting Sunday...
Two of Derek Carr’s top weapons miss practice Thursday
Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders offense may be without two key pieces on Sunday against the Houston Texans in Week 7. Tight end Darren Waller was a non-participant in Thursday’s practice due to a hamstring injury. Wide receiver Hunter Renfrow was reportedly not seen at practice but was also not on the injury report.
