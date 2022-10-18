Read full article on original website
Carol Ione Smith, 96, of Earlham
Funeral services for Carol Ione Smith 96, of Stuart, will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, October 21, 2022 at Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home, Winterset Chapel. Family will greet friends one hour prior, from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. Interment will be in the Penn Center Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the family for a future designation. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.caldwellparrish.com.
Nancy Collins Obituary
Funeral services for 73-year-old Nancy Collins, of Shelby, Iowa, will be held Friday, October 21, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at the AHSTW High School Gymnasium in Avoca. Family will greet friends on Thursday, October 20 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Pauley Jones Funeral Home in Avoca. Pauley Jones Funeral Home in Avoca is in charge of arrangements.
Jeri Diane Knode, 63, of Yale
Funeral services for Jeri Diane Knode, 63, of Yale will be held at 11 A.M. on Friday, October 21st at the Johnson Family Funeral Home in Stuart. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Memorial contributions may be left to the family. Online condolences may be left at www.johnsonfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Jefferson Police Report October 19, 2022
7:54am: A traffic stop in the 300 block of W. Central St. resulted in April hose, of Jefferson, being issued a citation for “Excessive Speed”. 12:10pm: An Officer was called to Elm St. and Central St. for a property damage vehicle collision. A 2004 International Dump Truck, owned by Andrew Murphy of Jefferson and operated by Eden Murphy of Jefferson, had been stopped on Central St., facing west, at the intersection with Elm St. A 2018 Ford F150, owned and operated by David Clifton, of Jefferson, was stopped directly behind the Murphy vehicle. The Murphy vehicle began to back up, to make room for a semi tractor / trailer to turn onto Central St. from Elm St. The Murphy vehicle backed into the Clifton vehicle. The Clifton vehicle received an estimated $3,000 damages to the front of the vehicle. There was no visible damage to the Murphy Vehicle. Eden Murphy was issued a citation for “Unsafe Backing Upon Highway”.
Mills County Crash Claims One Life
(Emerson) A Pottawattamie County man died in a single-vehicle crash in Mills County. The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened on Tuesday at 6:53 p.m. near the 25-mile marker on Highway 34 in Mills County. Authorities say 52-year-old Richard Keith Snyder of Treynor died in the crash. According to...
Perry’s Andremichael Places 18th at State Qualifying Meet
The Perry boys placed 10th out of 12 teams Wednesday in a Class 3A state qualifying meet held at Glenwood Lake State Park just southwest of Council Bluffs. Glenwood won the meet with 30 points, followed by Lewis Central and ADM. All three teams advance to the state cross country championships next weekend in Ft Dodge.
Perry Police’s Archer Promoted to Assistant Chief
The Perry Police Department recently underwent some administrative changes. Chief Eric Vaughn says Jim Archer was promoted to assistant chief, a position that’s been vacant for a few years. He tells Raccoon Valley Radio he couldn’t think of anyone better to have as assistant police chief. “Jim is...
Ram coach surprised by pairing with Union
Greene County head football coach Caden Duncan was not expecting Union (La Porte City) to be the first round opponent for the first round of the Class 2A playoffs this Friday night at Linduska Field in Jefferson. But Union it is, as assigned by the Iowa High School Athletic Association. The teams meet at Linduska Field in Jefferson at 7 p.m. with coverage at 6:15 p.m. on KG98 and streamed on www.raccoonvalleyradio.com.
Dale Christensen Obituary
Dale Christensen, age 67, of Cumberland, IA, passed away at Cass Health in Atlantic, IA. Funeral service for Dale will be held at 2:00 p.m., on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at the Schmidt Family Funeral Home in Atlantic, IA. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the funeral at the funeral home. Interment will be at Atlantic Cemetery, with a reception to follow in the community room of the funeral home.
Perry Police Report October 17
To view a log of the calls for service, click here. Joclyn Joann Smith of 425 Second St., Perry, was issued a citation for second-offense dog at large. Ramiro Aramis Hernandez Pineda, 23, of 2001 E. Virginia Ave., Des Moines, was arrested on a charge of first-offense OWI. October 17,...
Coach Duncan says Union has talent
It’s Greene County hosting Union (La Porte City) tomorrow night at Linduska Field in Jefferson in round one of the Class 2A Iowa high school football playoffs. Thirty-two of the 48 teams in 2A qualified for the postseason and first place teams from their district host a fourth place team from another district in round one. The Rams won District 8 while the Knights were fourth in District 4. Greene County is 7-1 and ranked number 7 in the 2A polls while Union is unranked at 2-6.
Rams lose to OABCIG in Region 3 Volleyball
Greene County hosted OABCIG (Ida Grove) in a Class 3A Region 2 high school volleyball quarterfinal in Jefferson last night with the Falcons winning in four sets. The Rams were up 20-15 in set one, but lost 28-30. Up 20-16 in the second set, Greene County lost 24-26. Set three saw the Rams win 25-20, and they led 13-8 in the fourth set before being out scored 17-5 the rest of the way to fall, 18-25.
$1 Million Powerball ticket purchased in northwest Iowa
(Clive, IA) — For the third time in two months, someone in Iowa has won a lottery prize of at least 1-million dollars. The Iowa Lottery says someone bought a Powerball ticket at a KCK’s Food and Fuel in Danbury Monday. The northwest Iowa community is a town of 320 people. The winning ticket joins a 2 million dollar winner from Forest City last week, and a 1 million dollar winner from Ames in September.
Insurance From The People That Know You
(Sponsored) Here are two ways to get the insurance you need. Which one is better?. One is a faceless, nameless representative from who-knows-where on a 1-800-Number or a website. The other is the person you see at the grocery store, at church, at the big game, and is in person face-to-face with you when you have a claim.
Highway 59 crash leaves one man critically hurt
IDA GROVE, IA — An Ida Grove man was critically hurt after an accident Saturday afternoon. The Iowa State Patrol says 35-year-old Alan Kennedy was critically hurt after his SUV crossing the center line on Highway 59 crashed into a truck and trailer. Kennedy was flown to MercyOne Siouxland...
Jayette Cross Country Places 10th at Glenwood State Qualifying Meet
The Perry girls cross country team placed 10th out of 11 teams Wednesday in the Class 3A state qualifying meet held at Glenwood Lake State park in Southwest Iowa. ADM won the meet with 49 points and will compete for a team state title next weekend in Ft Dodge. Glenwood (64pts) and Harlan (76) will advance to state as well with their top 3 team performance. Perry finished with 285 points. The Jayettes were led by sophomore Taryn Nehring’s impressive 35th place showing, clocking a time of 22:10.24. Amy Diaz was 54th with 24:15.97, Mylah Meis 60th in 24:31.94 and Julie Maylum clocked in at 25:36.29.
Jefferson City Council to Discuss Adding ATVs to City Ordinance
An ordinance in Jefferson will be discussed by the City Council at their meeting next week. During the street committee meeting this past Tuesday, the topic about adding all-terrain vehicles to the city’s existing ordinance, to mirror the new state law, was discussed. Jefferson Police Captain Jason Kroeger provided an update from the law enforcement committee that he, Police Chief Mark Clouse, Mayor Matt Gordon and Council member Pat Zmolek serve on.
House Fire in Rural Pottawattamie County
(Shelby, Iowa) A fire destroyed a house in rural Pottawattamie County on Saturday afternoon. Avoca Fire Chief Drew Becker tells KSOM/KS95 News the call went out at 1:24 p.m. of a house fire at 410th Street, three-quarters of a mile south of Tamarack Road. “While en route to the scene, we could see heavy black smoke, and upon arrival, the house was fully involved in smoke and fire,” said Becker. “The house was deemed a total loss before we setup.”
Storm Lake man charged for theft of about $2K
A Storm Lake man was accused of taking money from his employer on Monday.
Adair County Health Systems Welcomes New Foot Surgeon
The Adair County Health Systems welcomes a new provider that deals with lower body injuries. Doctor Sarah Zelinskas is a board certified and certified foot and ankle surgeon and will begin seeing patients in the ACHS Speciality Clinic on November 2nd. Dr. Zelinskas earned her medical degree from Des Moines University and completed residency for foot and ankle surgery at the Franciscan Foot and Ankle Institute in Federal Way. She can treat numerous conditions from rashes and infections, ankle sprains and instability, fractures and trauma and much more. For more information click here.
