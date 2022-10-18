Effective: 2022-10-21 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-21 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants and vegetation from the cold. Potted plants should be brought inside. The latest forecast information can be found on the NWS State College Facebook page and Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or on the web at weather.gov/ctp. Target Area: Adams; Cumberland; Dauphin; Lancaster; Lebanon; York FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM EDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Temperatures in the low to mid 30s will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Dauphin, Lebanon, Cumberland, Adams, York and Lancaster Counties. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 8 AM EDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Near-ground freezing temperatures could kill uncovered sensitive outdoor vegetation.

ADAMS COUNTY, PA ・ 5 HOURS AGO