New San Diego Chicken mural stirring up controversy among some Padres fans

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A new mural in downtown San Diego is stirring up controversy with some Padres fans ahead of the National League Championship Series against the Philadelphia Phillies.

The artists, Ground Floor Murals, are responsible for other Padres-related murals around San Diego County, but those other murals haven't brought out the superstition in fans.

The artists, Paul Jimenez and Signe Ditona, said they had the idea for the latest mural on Monday morning. It was done in about five hours and then posted to social media. From there, superstition took over.

The mural shows the famed San Diego Chicken kicking down the Phillies mascot, the Phillie Phanatic. Comments on social media included, “Don't anger the baseball gods, paint over this before first pitch tomorrow” or “Knock on wood, this is too early” and going so far as to say, “If we lose the series this is why.”

The artists said they’re die-hard Padres fans themselves, and they believe the mural was not intended to spark superstitions, but instead pay homage to the famous chicken.

While the debate continues over the mural, fans both for the Padres and Phillies just want game time to come fast.

The mural is right outside Tivoli Bar and Grill, on 505 Sixth Ave., in case you're not superstitious and want to check it out.