San Diego, CA

New San Diego Chicken mural stirring up controversy among some Padres fans

By Laura Acevedo
ABC 10 News KGTV
 2 days ago
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A new mural in downtown San Diego is stirring up controversy with some Padres fans ahead of the National League Championship Series against the Philadelphia Phillies.

The artists, Ground Floor Murals, are responsible for other Padres-related murals around San Diego County, but those other murals haven't brought out the superstition in fans.

The artists, Paul Jimenez and Signe Ditona, said they had the idea for the latest mural on Monday morning. It was done in about five hours and then posted to social media. From there, superstition took over.

The mural shows the famed San Diego Chicken kicking down the Phillies mascot, the Phillie Phanatic. Comments on social media included, “Don't anger the baseball gods, paint over this before first pitch tomorrow” or “Knock on wood, this is too early” and going so far as to say, “If we lose the series this is why.”

The artists said they’re die-hard Padres fans themselves, and they believe the mural was not intended to spark superstitions, but instead pay homage to the famous chicken.

While the debate continues over the mural, fans both for the Padres and Phillies just want game time to come fast.

The mural is right outside Tivoli Bar and Grill, on 505 Sixth Ave., in case you're not superstitious and want to check it out.

Marquette Jones
2d ago

What's the controversy. I bet they got murals with the philles mascot kicking the friar mascot. It's sports. Quit always looking for a reason to complain

12
Gregory Dunkle
2d ago

The KGB Chicken, Ted Gianoulous, is a fun part of San Diego sports history! He used to be all we had to root for. Very funny antics he had in the 70s and 80s.

10
SUDCC IV
2d ago

People who are STUPID-STITIOUS over a "hastily-painted" mural, have NO BUSINESS WATCHING OR COMMENTING ON BASEBALL GAMES!

KPBS

Foul fowl mural plucked before Padres, Phillies NLCS game

Just as quickly as a chicken mural in downtown San Diego stirred up controversy, it’s painted over. The mural showed the “Famous San Diego Chicken” kicking down the Phillies’ mascot, the Phillie Phanatic. The Chicken originated in 1974 as a radio station mascot but over the years became an iconic sports personality.
SAN DIEGO, CA
mhhsnews.com

HOMH: Senior Santiago Salas voted best running back in San Diego

“I was shocked at first and […] then when I saw it I just started the voting, just sending it out. Believing I was going to win was there but not fully, so when it actually came out that I did win […] I was full of excitement, but I couldn’t have done it without my family and all of Mission Hills shouting me out and supporting me.”
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Blink-182 Announces 3rd Local Show, With Dates in Tijuana and San Diego

Last Tuesday, the San Diego-based pop-punk band Blink-182 took the music world by storm when they announced they were reuniting with their original frontman and, yeah, were dropping a new album and would soon kick off a world tour in Tijuana before returning to San Diego later in the year and then heading back out.
SAN DIEGO, CA
ljhitide.net

Rare Megamouth Shark Off the Coast in San Diego

On September 16, 2022, two rare Megamouth sharks were spotted by a group of friends on a small fishing trip 30 miles off the coast of San Diego. The men who saw the sharks, Val Costescu, David Stabile, and Andrew Chang, were so astonished by what they saw that the three decided to take a short video on their phones of the two sharks swimming unfathomably close to their boat that they could almost touch them.
SAN DIEGO, CA
